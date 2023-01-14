Read full article on original website
Related
France 24
Russia taken 180,000 dead or wounded in Ukraine: Norwegian army
"Russian losses are beginning to approach around 180,000 dead or wounded soldiers," Norwegian Chief of Defence Eirik Kristoffersen said in an interview with TV2, without specifying how the numbers were calculated. Norway, a country bordering Russia, has been a member of NATO since its founding in 1949. "Ukrainian losses are...
France 24
Burkina Faso confirms demand for French troops to leave country
Burkina Faso has confirmed it is asking France to pull its troops out of the insurgency-hit country within a month, a government spokesman said on Monday. "We are terminating the agreement which allows French forces to be in Burkina Faso. This is not the end of diplomatic relations between Burkina Faso and France," spokesman Jean-Emmanuel Ouedraogo told Radio-Television Burkina (RTB).
France 24
Ukraine should focus on preparing offensive, not Bakhmut battle: US official
That industrial hub has become the epicenter of the grinding war in eastern Ukraine, involving mass artillery strikes, slow advances and high casualties for both sides. Bakhmut has also turned into a key political and symbolic prize, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visiting the frontlines there in December, right before his dramatic trip to address the US Congress in Washington.
France 24
Live: Poland to seek official German approval to send tanks to Ukraine
Poland will ask Germany for official authorisation to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Monday. It comes a day after German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said that Berlin would not block a possible Polish decision to send the German-made tanks. Follow FRANCE 24's liveblog for all the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).
France 24
Anti-Turkey protests in Sweden heighten tensions over NATO bid
Protests in Stockholm on Saturday against Turkey and Sweden's bid to join NATO, including the burning of a copy of the Koran, sharply heightened tensions with Turkey at a time when the Nordic country needs Ankara's backing to gain entry to the military alliance. "We condemn in the strongest possible...
From 14 to 'DOZENS' - the Number of FBI Whistleblowers Now Volunteering to Testify Before DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee
What started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers who will now offer testimony of FBI wrongdoing. It all began when the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
France 24
Burkina Faso gives French troops a month to leave, says local media
Burkina Faso's military regime told France it wants its troops stationed in the country to leave within a month, the state news agency AIB reported on Saturday. "The Burkinabe government last Wednesday denounced the accord which has governed, since 2018, the presence of French armed forces on its territory," AIB said, adding that authorities had given France a month to complete its pull-out.
France 24
Protesters demand Iran release jailed Belgian aid worker Vandecasteele
Hundreds of demonstrators on Sunday urged Belgium to push harder to secure the release of aid worker Olivier Vandecasteele, held by Iran in a case decried as "hostage diplomacy". The crowd, gathered in freezing temperatures in central Brussels, chanted "Free Olivier" and sang Happy Birthday to mark Vandecasteele's 42nd birthday...
France 24
Russian army launches 'offensive operations' in Zaporizhzhia
The Russian army said Saturday its troops launched an offensive in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region, where fighting this week intensified after several months of an almost frozen front. Earlier in the day, defence ministers of the Baltic states of Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania urged Berlin to provide Kyiv with Leopard 2 battle tanks. Read our live blog to see how all the day's events unfolded. All times Paris time (GMT+2).
France 24
Thousands of Armenians trapped in Nagorno-Karabakh face humanitarian crisis
The Lachin corridor, the lifeline road connecting the self-proclaimed republic of Nagorno-Karabakh with Armenia, has been blocked by Azerbaijiani protesters since December 12, trapping its 120,000 Armenian residents in an increasingly precarious situation. FRANCE 24’s Armenia correspondent Taline Oundjian reports. For the past 40 days, Azerbaijani protesters wielding placards...
France 24
France, Germany firm up ties on alliance anniversary amid Ukraine strains
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday reaffirmed the importance of their nations' postwar alliance, despite strains created by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. With pressure growing on Berlin to supply Ukraine with highly regarded German Leopard tanks, Scholz stopped short of any pledge, instead insisting all...
France 24
Corruption, cash and confessions: Who are the key suspects in the Qatargate scandal ?
Investigations into Qatargate – the corruption scandal currently engulfing the European Parliament – took a spectacular turn this week when one of the prime suspects said Tuesday that he would cooperate with Belgian authorities. New revelations are expected to accelerate investigations and further implicate other suspects. When Belgian...
France 24
Netanyahu fires minister with criminal record to comply with Supreme Court ruling
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu removed Sunday a top minister in line with a Supreme Court ruling against Aryeh Deri's appointment which has shaken the nascent cabinet. Leader of the ultra-Orthodox Jewish party Shas, Deri played a pivotal role in Netanyahu's return to power following Israel's November 1 elections. The...
Comments / 0