The National Weather Service has indicated that a powerful ocean swell will impact areas of the local waters around Puerto Rico and the USVI early this week. A “High Rip Current Risk” has been issued for portions of Puerto Rico and the USVI beginning on Monday at 6 a.m. until at least Thursday at 6 a.m. A “Small Craft Advisory” will be in effect beginning on Monday at 8 a.m. AST until at least Wednesday at 8 a.m.

2 DAYS AGO