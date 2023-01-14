ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Andover, MA

Bryant 87, New Hampshire 81

BRYANT (12-6) Walker 8-10 2-3 19, Gross-Bullock 9-11 6-7 28, Latimer 0-3 7-8 7, Pride 2-7 4-4 10, Timberlake 3-7 1-4 7, Brelsford 2-3 6-8 10, Edert 2-4 1-1 6, Ozabor 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-46 27-35 87. NEW HAMPSHIRE (8-9) Daniels 9-18 5-6 25, Woodyard 0-0 0-0 0, Herasme...
SMITHFIELD, RI
Brown 72, Princeton 70

PRINCETON (12-5) Evbuomwan 4-11 2-5 10, Kellman 0-0 0-0 0, Pierce 3-7 0-2 8, Allocco 8-11 1-2 21, Langborg 4-8 0-1 11, Austin 1-3 0-0 2, Martini 3-4 0-0 8, Lee 3-7 1-1 8, Peters 0-0 0-0 0, O'Connell 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 27-53 4-11 70. BROWN (9-8) Anya 3-4...
PRINCETON, TX
Becca Neveu Gets Back To Basics With Solo Album

Sometimes the best things come in simple ways. There isn’t much else but the core essence and the initial foundation showing themselves in substantial fashion. In music, this is often represented in stripped down acoustic music that exhibits the songwriting craft in a pure, genuine way. Providence singer-songwriter Becca Neveu has a knack for pulling this off and it’s evident when she performs at the local open mics and/or acoustic music showcases that happen in numerous venues around Rhode Island. After putting out recordings under the name Artist Monk for the past few years, she released a full-length album under her own name on New Year’s Day titled “I’m In There Somewhere”.
PROVIDENCE, RI

