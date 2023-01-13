ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Port Richey, FL

pascosheriff.com

Missing Person: Lorenzo Valdez

Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently searching for Lorenzo Valdez, a missing/runaway 15-year-old. Valdez is 5’2”, around 110 lbs., with curly blonde hair and brown eyes. Valdez was last seen on Jan. 10 around 7:30 p.m., near the intersection of SR 54 and Betmar Dr. in Zephyrhills. Valdez was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black sweatpants and carrying an Adidas bag. If you have any information on Valdez’s whereabouts, please call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7. You can also report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.
ZEPHYRHILLS, FL
WSOC Charlotte

Officials say argument possibly led to apparent murder-suicide in Florida

CLEARWATER, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Deputies: Argument over living arrangements leads to murder-suicide in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A man and woman are dead after an apparent murder-suicide Friday afternoon in Clearwater, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office said deputies found Erica Viney, 41, and Langley Dunsmuir, 71, dead inside a home located at 1825 Stancel Drive in unincorporated Clearwater after receiving a call that both were shot.
CLEARWATER, FL
villages-news.com

Three suspects held in shooting outside Village of Marsh Bend

Three suspects have been arrested in a shooting which occurred in Adamsville, not far from the Village of Marsh Bend. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office was called in the wee hours Saturday to a dead end on County Road 510 where a male victim had been robbed at gunpoint and suffered a single gunshot wound to the back. He was transported to a hospital in Ocala where he was in stable condition.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
suncoastnews.com

St. Petersburg plastic surgeon, Brooksville resident Christopher Newman dies at age 48

A St. Petersburg plastic surgeon died Thursday, six days after deputies responded to a double shooting call at a home he owns in Brooksville. Dr. Christopher Newman, 48, died Thursday in an area hospital, according to a note posted on his private practice’s social media accounts. The note, signed by Christopher Newman’s wife Rose, said he was admitted to the intensive care unit of a Tampa Bay area hospital during the late evening of Jan. 6 “due to substantial injuries.”
BROOKSVILLE, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Homosassa man faces exposure charges

A Homosassa man is facing a stalking charge and two counts of exposure of sexual organs. On Jan. 4, a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputy was called to the Walmart at 6885 S. US 19 about a trespassing complaint, according to the arrest records of Juan Josue Ballagas Irizarry, 45.
HOMOSASSA, FL
westorlandonews.com

Operation Pop Top: Bartow Store Clerk Arrested

On Thursday, January 12, 2023, deputies from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office continued their “Operation Pop-Top” campaign, in which they visit multiple retailers to ensure that alcoholic beverages were not being sold to anyone under 21 years of age, in accordance with Florida law. The deputies made...
BARTOW, FL

