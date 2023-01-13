Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently searching for Lorenzo Valdez, a missing/runaway 15-year-old. Valdez is 5’2”, around 110 lbs., with curly blonde hair and brown eyes. Valdez was last seen on Jan. 10 around 7:30 p.m., near the intersection of SR 54 and Betmar Dr. in Zephyrhills. Valdez was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black sweatpants and carrying an Adidas bag. If you have any information on Valdez’s whereabouts, please call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7. You can also report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.

ZEPHYRHILLS, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO