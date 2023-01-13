Read full article on original website
pascosheriff.com
Missing Person: Lorenzo Valdez
Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently searching for Lorenzo Valdez, a missing/runaway 15-year-old. Valdez is 5’2”, around 110 lbs., with curly blonde hair and brown eyes. Valdez was last seen on Jan. 10 around 7:30 p.m., near the intersection of SR 54 and Betmar Dr. in Zephyrhills. Valdez was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black sweatpants and carrying an Adidas bag. If you have any information on Valdez’s whereabouts, please call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7. You can also report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.
A mother and her two children were seriously injured in Lakeland Sunday night when police say they darted into the path of an oncoming SUV and were struck by the vehicle, according to the Lakeland Police Department.
Pasco Deputies Searching For Missing-Runaway Teen Last Seen In Land O’ Lakes
LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently searching for Jack Lockwood, a missing-runaway 17-year-old. Deputies say Lockwood is 6 ft. tall, around 220 lbs., with dark blonde hair and blue eyes. Lockwood was last seen on Jan. 13 around 1:30 p.m., in
LAKELAND, Fla. — A mother and her two children were taken to local hospitals with critical injuries following a crash Sunday night in Lakeland. According to the Lakeland Police Department, officers responded to a crash around 8:55 p.m. near Socrum Loop and Fernery roads. Just before the crash, a...
fox13news.com
LAKELAND, Fla. - A mother and her two children are in critical condition after being hit by an SUV in Lakeland. Lakeland police said 36-year-old Catherine DeClaire and her children, 11-year-old Emma and 8-year-old Sophia were hit on Socrum Loop Road just before 9 p.m. Sunday. Investigators said it appears...
Florida Purple Alert For Missing 33-Year-Old Reah Brown Canceled, Located Safe
TAMPA, Fla. – Reah Brown has been located safely and reunited with her family, according to police. The Purple Alert has been canceled. A Florida Purple Alert was issued for Reah Brown. She was last seen on Friday at 3713 E. Hamilton Ave, in Tampa,
New Port Richey Man Killed When He Crashes Motorcycle Into Car
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – A New Port Richey man was killed in a crash that happened on Monday around 11:15 am, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say a car was stopped, eastbound, on Broadmoor Drive at the intersection of Rowan Road. The New Port
Florida Highway Patrol: One person dead following incident on Apalachee Parkway
Roads on Apalachee Parkway (U.S. 27), just west of Connor Boulevard have reopened following an incident that led to the death of a person on Apalachee Parkway early Monday.
Missing Manatee County gym teacher found dead nearly a week after disappearing
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A 39-year-old Bradenton gym teacher was found dead Sunday morning after being missing for a week, according to an update from the Manatee County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said Justin Darr was found not far from his home in Parrish. The cause of death is still...
CLEARWATER, Fla. — An argument possibly led to an apparent murder-suicide Friday afternoon in Clearwater, Florida. In a news release, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said that on Friday around 2 p.m., deputies were called out to 1825 Stancel Drive in an unincorporated part of Clearwater about a shooting involving a man and a woman. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found Erica Viney, 41, and Langley Dunsmuir, 70, dead. Both had apparent gunshot wounds.
CLEARWATER, Fla. — A man and woman are dead after an apparent murder-suicide Friday afternoon in Clearwater, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office said deputies found Erica Viney, 41, and Langley Dunsmuir, 71, dead inside a home located at 1825 Stancel Drive in unincorporated Clearwater after receiving a call that both were shot.
Drug house shut down in St. Pete, deputies say
Pinellas County deputies arrested a man Thursday who they said ran a drug house in St. Petersburg.
villages-news.com
Three suspects held in shooting outside Village of Marsh Bend
Three suspects have been arrested in a shooting which occurred in Adamsville, not far from the Village of Marsh Bend. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office was called in the wee hours Saturday to a dead end on County Road 510 where a male victim had been robbed at gunpoint and suffered a single gunshot wound to the back. He was transported to a hospital in Ocala where he was in stable condition.
Missing teen found dead in Clearwater wooded area
An 18-year-old boy who was last seen riding his bike on Jan. 5 was found dead in a wooded area Friday, according to public safety officials.
10NEWS
Bradenton gym teacher found dead 1 week after reportedly missing
Deputies said Justin Darr was found not far from his home in Parrish. The cause of death is still unknown.
suncoastnews.com
St. Petersburg plastic surgeon, Brooksville resident Christopher Newman dies at age 48
A St. Petersburg plastic surgeon died Thursday, six days after deputies responded to a double shooting call at a home he owns in Brooksville. Dr. Christopher Newman, 48, died Thursday in an area hospital, according to a note posted on his private practice’s social media accounts. The note, signed by Christopher Newman’s wife Rose, said he was admitted to the intensive care unit of a Tampa Bay area hospital during the late evening of Jan. 6 “due to substantial injuries.”
When people are shot by police, this Tampa couple helps families heal and organize
After winning their case against Hillsborough Sheriff, the Josephs give others a blueprint for fighting police brutality
Citrus County Chronicle
Homosassa man faces exposure charges
A Homosassa man is facing a stalking charge and two counts of exposure of sexual organs. On Jan. 4, a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputy was called to the Walmart at 6885 S. US 19 about a trespassing complaint, according to the arrest records of Juan Josue Ballagas Irizarry, 45.
Crash closes eastbound lanes of State Road 54 in Pasco County
The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash on State Road 54 in Pasco County.
westorlandonews.com
Operation Pop Top: Bartow Store Clerk Arrested
On Thursday, January 12, 2023, deputies from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office continued their “Operation Pop-Top” campaign, in which they visit multiple retailers to ensure that alcoholic beverages were not being sold to anyone under 21 years of age, in accordance with Florida law. The deputies made...
