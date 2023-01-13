Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire CoachOnlyHomersTampa, FL
NFL Star Player Taken To Hospital With Serious InjuryOnlyHomersTampa, FL
Did Tom Brady Just Play His Last Game?OnlyHomersTampa, FL
Cowboys Kicker Brett Maher Misses Four Extra Points in Wildcard GameSilence DoGoodDallas, TX
The Salary You Need to Be Part of the Middle-Class in 2 Heavily-Populated Florida Cities, According to a Recent SurveyL. CaneFlorida State
Related
18 new concerts coming to Tampa Bay, including Rauw Alejandro and Jabbawockeez
The Grammy-nominated Puerto Rican superstar plays Amalie Arena in March.
tampabeacon.com
What's Happening, Hillsborough?
TAMPA — Children will dress up like pirates to walk down Bayshore Boulevard Saturday, Jan. 21, for the 76th year of the Gasparilla Children’s Parade. This family-friendly parade takes place along Bayshore Boulevard from Bay to Bay Boulevard from 4-6 p.m., moving north to Edison Avenue. Parade applications...
stpeterising.com
St. Pete’s first dog waterpark and bar Mutts & Martinis is under construction in the Grand Central District
St. Petersburg, already the nation’s most dog-friendly city, is about to become even more accommodating to canines with the highly anticipated Mutts and Martinis on track to open in March. The brainchild of Natalie Conner, owner of Love My Dog Resort and Playground, which has locations in downtown St....
tampabeacon.com
Get ready to go ‘Hiking with a Viking’ in Hillsborough
TAMPA — Hillsborough County officials are offering residents fun activities to embrace the outdoors with the return of its four-month-long Hiking Spree. Residents can register online for free to participate in the spree and download a list of trails provided by the county to keep track of which trails they hike. Hikes are rated from easy to moderate to strenuous, with multiple trails found in neighborhood parks, conservation parks, nature preserves, and Florida state parks.
iheart.com
This Is Florida's Best Buffet
Why have a full-course meal when you can eat as much as you want in one sitting? That's the beauty of buffets, where you can enjoy different kinds of dishes at once. Even indecisive eaters can find something they like. For those curious about these all-you-can-eat joints, Yelp found the...
21 Beaches In Florida With The Clearest Water
Florida beaches are great because they offer some of the clearest water and finest sand in the world. The Gulf of Mexico provides an ideal environment for these unique features, making it one of the few places on Earth where this can be found.
Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations across the Tampa Bay area
Today is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which means there are plenty of ways to celebrate and volunteer across the Tampa Bay area.
mymagic949.com
Florida State Fair 2023
The Florida State Fair – Find Your Fun always in Tampa, always in February – will be held on February 9-20, 2023. Tickets can be purchased online at www.floridastatefair.com , at a participating Wawa location until February 10th, or at the gate. Parking is free every day of the fair.
Water Street Tampa's long-awaited French bistro Boulon Brasserie opens next week
You can make reservations starting at 5 p.m. today.
Thousands line St. Petersburg streets for Dream Big MLK parade
Thousands of people lined the streets of St. Petersburg to remember the dream and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
How homeless people are surviving the temperatures dropping in the Tampa Bay area
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tampa Bay area temperatures are dropping this weekend and many counties are opening cold weather shelters. Many homeless people in St. Petersburg are opting to sleep in a shelter due to the cold weather. Williams Park is an area homeless people are known to hang...
Tampa Bay Spas That are Perfect for Valentine’s Day
Tampa Bay Date Night Guide is a free guide to the best of the Tampa Bay area! We're supported by our advertisers when they buy digital ads & listings, sponsored content, and through affiliate links, so some things you read might be paid for or if you buy something thru a link on our site we might get a commission.
St. Pete church shelters over a dozen people during cold snap
While the cold weather sends many Floridians running for warmth and heat, those who can't are in a tricky spot.
Tampa Bay home prices' rise predicted to continue
One of the hottest topics of last year was Tampa Bay's hot housing market. Here's what some experts say we can expect this year. State of play: Zillow predicts home prices will increase in the Tampa area in 2023. Other markets that saw huge increases during the pandemic are now slowing down, but not us.
St. Pete’s 11th annual Tweed Ride happens this weekend
This old timey bike ride is hosted by the St. Petersburg Shuffleboard Club.
Tampa rental assistance program closes after $6M in funding dries up
TAMPA, Fla. — Shamisea Grier already fought to make her way out of homelessness. Now between rent hikes and ongoing health issues, she’s fighting to keep a roof over her head. “My rent went up about two or three times this year,” she said. “It was bad for...
Battle of the Bands in St. Petersburg honors Dr. MLK Jr.
People across the Tampa Bay area stuck it out in the cold Sunday to come together and celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with live music and lots of fun.
stpetecatalyst.com
Williams Park bandshell revitalization moves forward
St. Petersburg city officials are allocating funding for much-needed repairs and upgrades at downtown Williams Park’s “iconic” bandshell. The estimated $1.95 million project would allow for more performances and events at Williams Park, bring its bandshell into Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliance and prepare the facility for a historic designation. Bryan Eichler, parks and field operations superintendent, provided city council members with an update on the process during the Jan. 12 Budget, Finance and Taxation Committee meeting.
Bands showcase talents for St. Pete MLK Day celebration
Late into Sunday night, hot breath made a stark contrast against the chilly St. Petersburg air at Campbell Park as bands danced and chanted in the band showcase portion of the city's MLK Day celebration weekend.
10NEWS
Invest 90-L forms in the northwest Atlantic
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It may not be a very typical time to be tracking the tropics, but despite what the calendar says: A low-pressure system in the northwest Atlantic Ocean has been designated as Invest 90-L on Monday by the National Hurricane Center. Though, again, this is the...
Comments / 2