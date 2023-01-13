ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

tampabeacon.com

What's Happening, Hillsborough?

TAMPA — Children will dress up like pirates to walk down Bayshore Boulevard Saturday, Jan. 21, for the 76th year of the Gasparilla Children’s Parade. This family-friendly parade takes place along Bayshore Boulevard from Bay to Bay Boulevard from 4-6 p.m., moving north to Edison Avenue. Parade applications...
TAMPA, FL
tampabeacon.com

Get ready to go ‘Hiking with a Viking’ in Hillsborough

TAMPA — Hillsborough County officials are offering residents fun activities to embrace the outdoors with the return of its four-month-long Hiking Spree. Residents can register online for free to participate in the spree and download a list of trails provided by the county to keep track of which trails they hike. Hikes are rated from easy to moderate to strenuous, with multiple trails found in neighborhood parks, conservation parks, nature preserves, and Florida state parks.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
iheart.com

This Is Florida's Best Buffet

Why have a full-course meal when you can eat as much as you want in one sitting? That's the beauty of buffets, where you can enjoy different kinds of dishes at once. Even indecisive eaters can find something they like. For those curious about these all-you-can-eat joints, Yelp found the...
FLORIDA STATE
mymagic949.com

Florida State Fair 2023

The Florida State Fair – Find Your Fun always in Tampa, always in February – will be held on February 9-20, 2023. Tickets can be purchased online at www.floridastatefair.com , at a participating Wawa location until February 10th, or at the gate. Parking is free every day of the fair.
TAMPA, FL
Axios

Tampa Bay home prices' rise predicted to continue

One of the hottest topics of last year was Tampa Bay's hot housing market. Here's what some experts say we can expect this year. State of play: Zillow predicts home prices will increase in the Tampa area in 2023. Other markets that saw huge increases during the pandemic are now slowing down, but not us.
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Williams Park bandshell revitalization moves forward

St. Petersburg city officials are allocating funding for much-needed repairs and upgrades at downtown Williams Park’s “iconic” bandshell. The estimated $1.95 million project would allow for more performances and events at Williams Park, bring its bandshell into Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliance and prepare the facility for a historic designation. Bryan Eichler, parks and field operations superintendent, provided city council members with an update on the process during the Jan. 12 Budget, Finance and Taxation Committee meeting.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
10NEWS

Invest 90-L forms in the northwest Atlantic

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It may not be a very typical time to be tracking the tropics, but despite what the calendar says: A low-pressure system in the northwest Atlantic Ocean has been designated as Invest 90-L on Monday by the National Hurricane Center. Though, again, this is the...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

