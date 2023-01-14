ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

College Basketball Predictions 1/14/23 | The College Basketball Experience (Ep. 285)

By The College Basketball Experience
OnlyHomers

Basketball Superstar Announces Retirement

Today in the basketball world, a prominent star decided to officially hang it up for good. According to ESPN, Minnesota Lynx superstar Maya Moore has officially announced her retirement from the Women's National Basketball Association.
CBS Sports

College basketball rankings, grades: UCLA earns 'A+', UConn gets 'D+' on weekly report card

From the start of the 2022-23 college basketball season through the end of the 2022 calendar year, UConn rated at BartTorvik.com as the No. 2 team in the sport and entered the New Year with a 14-1 record while ranked No. 2 in the AP Top 25. But in the weeks since, the No. 6 Huskies have performed more like the unranked team it was to begin the season than the one that surged to the near-top of the polls. And with a chance to get back on track Sunday against lowly St. John's, UConn again could not get out of its own way, falling as a 15-point favorite for its fourth loss in the last five outings.
ALABAMA STATE
CBS Sports

Memphis vs. Temple odds, line, spread: 2023 college basketball picks, Jan. 15 predictions from proven model

The Memphis Tigers and the Temple Owls will face off in an American Athletic clash at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday at Liacouras Center. Temple is 10-8 overall and 5-4 at home, while the Tigers are 12-5 overall and 1-4 on the road. The Tigers are favored by 5.5 points in the latest Temple vs. Memphis odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 148.5. Before entering any Memphis vs. Temple picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
MEMPHIS, TN
HBCU Legends

Ed Reed Apologizes

Ed Reed posted an apology for his recent tone, speech, and actions in two Tik Tok videos he posted.
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Bizarre Player Transfer News

Weird recruiting sagas are nothing new to the world of college football. We had another one this weekend involving Darien (Ga.) McIntosh County Academy linebacker Quan Proctor. Proctor, who held a number of Group of Five scholarship offers, according to 247Sports, signed with FCS Savannah State ...
GEORGIA STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Airious Bailey, 5-star forward via 2024 class, commits to B1G program

Airious Bailey is heading to the B1G. The small forward’s commitment was reported on Sunday by The Score’s Jordan Schultz. Bailey ended up picking Rutgers over schools like Kentucky, Georgia Tech, Georgia, and Kansas. Bailey is a 5-star small forward via the 2024 class per the 247Sports Composite. 247Sports has Bailey as the No. 3 small forward nationally and No. 2 prospect out of Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
247Sports

Louisville basketball in the national stats: Weekly Update

This week has Louisville (2-16) hosting Pittsburgh (12-6) on Wednesday. The Cardinals have dropped seven straight contests, including a 80-59 home loss to North Carolina on Saturday. There are 352 Division I programs that classify for the national statistical rankings, with 11 more in the process of transitioning to the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
CBS Sports

Oral Roberts vs. St. Thomas (MN): How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time

Current Records: St. Thomas (MN) 13-7; Oral Roberts 14-4 The St. Thomas (MN) Tommies lost both of their matches to the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles last season on scores of 66-81 and 66-88, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. St. Thomas (MN) will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Mabee Center at 8 p.m. ET Saturday. Oral Roberts should still be riding high after a big victory, while the Tommies will be looking to get back in the win column.
TULSA, OK
On3.com

UNC vs. Louisville: How to watch, odds, predictions from ESPN, KenPom

On this lovely Louisville afternoon, North Carolina comes to the Derby City to face the spiraling Louisville basketball team. Neither team has had a satisfactory season so far, but there’s a chance for one of them to get a big boost of momentum and pick up a conference win. So, before the Tar Heels and Cards tip it off this afternoon, here is all of the relevant information — TV channel, point spreads, predictions, etc.
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Spun

Look: Prominent College Football Coach Says He Might Leave Job

It's safe to say that Ed Reed isn't thrilled with the situation at Bethune-Cookman. The former NFL star turned college football head coach went off on his HBCU school on social media over the weekend. Reed, one of the best defensive players in NFL history, is not happy with the trash situation at ...

