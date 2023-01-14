College Basketball Predictions 1/14/23 | The College Basketball Experience (Ep. 285)

Read full article on original website
Bethune-Cookman: Athletic Director, Head Coach Reggie Theus Nominated for Basketball Hall of Fame
Bethune-Cookman's athletic director and men's head basketball coach is nominated for the Basketball Hall of Fame.
Basketball Superstar Announces Retirement
Today in the basketball world, a prominent star decided to officially hang it up for good. According to ESPN, Minnesota Lynx superstar Maya Moore has officially announced her retirement from the Women's National Basketball Association.
College Basketball World Reacts To Sunday's Massive Upset
Going into today's game against No. 6 UConn, St. John's were 14.5-point underdogs and hadn't beaten a top 10 team in nearly two years. But they proved the doubters wrong on Sunday. The Red Storm stunned the world and shook up the Big East Conference with a decisive 85-74 win over the Huskies. ...
College basketball rankings, grades: UCLA earns 'A+', UConn gets 'D+' on weekly report card
From the start of the 2022-23 college basketball season through the end of the 2022 calendar year, UConn rated at BartTorvik.com as the No. 2 team in the sport and entered the New Year with a 14-1 record while ranked No. 2 in the AP Top 25. But in the weeks since, the No. 6 Huskies have performed more like the unranked team it was to begin the season than the one that surged to the near-top of the polls. And with a chance to get back on track Sunday against lowly St. John's, UConn again could not get out of its own way, falling as a 15-point favorite for its fourth loss in the last five outings.
Memphis vs. Temple odds, line, spread: 2023 college basketball picks, Jan. 15 predictions from proven model
The Memphis Tigers and the Temple Owls will face off in an American Athletic clash at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday at Liacouras Center. Temple is 10-8 overall and 5-4 at home, while the Tigers are 12-5 overall and 1-4 on the road. The Tigers are favored by 5.5 points in the latest Temple vs. Memphis odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 148.5. Before entering any Memphis vs. Temple picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
“Well, I wasn’t bragging about it - Wilt had 52” - When Wilt Chamberlain spoiled the historical night of a trio who each scored at least 30
To be fair to Wayne Embry and his fellow Hall of Fame teammates, Chamberlain was in the business of breaking players' hearts and spirits back then.
Ed Reed Apologizes
Ed Reed posted an apology for his recent tone, speech, and actions in two Tik Tok videos he posted.
Football World Reacts To Bizarre Player Transfer News
Weird recruiting sagas are nothing new to the world of college football. We had another one this weekend involving Darien (Ga.) McIntosh County Academy linebacker Quan Proctor. Proctor, who held a number of Group of Five scholarship offers, according to 247Sports, signed with FCS Savannah State ...
How to watch Clemson vs. Duke: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game
The Clemson Tigers lost both of their matches to the #24 Duke Blue Devils last season on scores of 69-71 and 64-82, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Tigers and Duke will face off in an ACC battle at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday at Littlejohn Coliseum. Clemson is out to keep their nine-game home win streak alive.
Early Big Ten Football Predictions for 2023
A complete breakdown of way-too-early Big Ten predictions for the 2023 season.
College Basketball Odds: Syracuse vs. Miami prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/16/2023
The Syracuse Orange (12-6) visit the #16 Miami Hurricanes (14-3) on Monday night. Action tips off at 7:00 p.m. ET. Below we continue our College Basketball odds series with a Syracuse-Miami prediction, pick, and how to watch. Syracuse has won four of their last five games and is 5-2 and...
Airious Bailey, 5-star forward via 2024 class, commits to B1G program
Airious Bailey is heading to the B1G. The small forward’s commitment was reported on Sunday by The Score’s Jordan Schultz. Bailey ended up picking Rutgers over schools like Kentucky, Georgia Tech, Georgia, and Kansas. Bailey is a 5-star small forward via the 2024 class per the 247Sports Composite. 247Sports has Bailey as the No. 3 small forward nationally and No. 2 prospect out of Georgia.
Louisville basketball in the national stats: Weekly Update
This week has Louisville (2-16) hosting Pittsburgh (12-6) on Wednesday. The Cardinals have dropped seven straight contests, including a 80-59 home loss to North Carolina on Saturday. There are 352 Division I programs that classify for the national statistical rankings, with 11 more in the process of transitioning to the...
Oral Roberts vs. St. Thomas (MN): How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time
Current Records: St. Thomas (MN) 13-7; Oral Roberts 14-4 The St. Thomas (MN) Tommies lost both of their matches to the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles last season on scores of 66-81 and 66-88, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. St. Thomas (MN) will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Mabee Center at 8 p.m. ET Saturday. Oral Roberts should still be riding high after a big victory, while the Tommies will be looking to get back in the win column.
How to watch Hampton vs. North Carolina A&T: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
Current Records: North Carolina A&T 8-11; Hampton 3-14 The Hampton Pirates and the North Carolina A&T Aggies are set to square off in a Colonial matchup at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 16 at Hampton Convocation Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with North Carolina A&T winning the first 67-58 at home and the Pirates taking the second 93-82.
UNC vs. Louisville: How to watch, odds, predictions from ESPN, KenPom
On this lovely Louisville afternoon, North Carolina comes to the Derby City to face the spiraling Louisville basketball team. Neither team has had a satisfactory season so far, but there’s a chance for one of them to get a big boost of momentum and pick up a conference win. So, before the Tar Heels and Cards tip it off this afternoon, here is all of the relevant information — TV channel, point spreads, predictions, etc.
Look: Prominent College Football Coach Says He Might Leave Job
It's safe to say that Ed Reed isn't thrilled with the situation at Bethune-Cookman. The former NFL star turned college football head coach went off on his HBCU school on social media over the weekend. Reed, one of the best defensive players in NFL history, is not happy with the trash situation at ...
Eastern Kentucky vs. Stetson live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online
Current Records: Stetson 10-6; Eastern Kentucky 11-7 The Eastern Kentucky Colonels will stay at home another game and welcome the Stetson Hatters at 3 p.m. ET Jan. 14 at McBrayer Arena. After both teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.
