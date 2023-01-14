HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutch Rec and the Hutchinson Healthy Neighborhoods Initiative have a series of upcoming meetings for its featured neighborhoods. The first of those meetings is for the Farmington Park neighborhood Tuesday night, Jan. 17 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Emanuel Lutheran Church at 140 East 30th. Ward Davis with Ward Davis Builders, who has been working on the Farmington Park project, plans to be at the meeting to give an update.

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 23 HOURS AGO