Hutchinson, KS

Hutch Post

County planning commission to organize

RENO COUNTY, Kan. — The Reno County Planning Commission will have its organizational meeting on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. No action items are on the agenda, other than electing the 2023 Chairperson and Vice-Chairperson for the board. There will also be planning commission training that day. The Reno County...
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Farmington Park Neighborhood meeting Tuesday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutch Rec and the Hutchinson Healthy Neighborhoods Initiative have a series of upcoming meetings for its featured neighborhoods. The first of those meetings is for the Farmington Park neighborhood Tuesday night, Jan. 17 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Emanuel Lutheran Church at 140 East 30th. Ward Davis with Ward Davis Builders, who has been working on the Farmington Park project, plans to be at the meeting to give an update.
HUTCHINSON, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Did Wichita get less angry by two restaurants?

The big question I’ve been receiving is, “What has happened to Angry Elephant?”. Truth is, I don’t know. What I do know is their website has been shut down and their Facebook pages are no longer available. The Angry Elephant’s west side location at 756 N...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

New space in Wichita needed for historic plane renovation

About a year and a half ago, a damaged vintage World War I aircraft arrived at a hangar at Eisenhower National Airport. As many as a dozen volunteers have been working a couple of days each week to restore the 1918 military DH-4, which is one of only five that exist in the world.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Six dogs dead in Kansas barn fire

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Six dogs died in a fire on Friday night in rural Sedgwick County. The fire occurred in a barn on Oxford Road, according to Mulvane Fire and Rescue. One person received minor burns. Derby Fire and Rescue and SU Fire 9 also assisted. Officials did not released...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Two dead in Arlington house fire

ARLINGTON, Kan. (KWCH) - Reno County Fire Administration said Saturday night, Reno County fire crews responded to a house fire in the 200 block of North Broadway St. in Arlington, Kansas. Travis Vogt, Reno County Fire Administrator, said firefighters were made aware of two possible people that were still in...
ARLINGTON, KS
KWCH.com

Veteran Wichita firefighter captain laid to rest

Family and friends say Bree Wallace will be in the hospital for at least four weeks after suffering a brain aneurysm and stroke on Wednesday.
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

Next Saline County commodities distribution Wednesday

The next commodities distribution for Saline County is Wednesday. The distribution, by Sunrise Presbyterian Church, is scheduled for 9-10 a.m. Wednesday at the 4-H Building in Kenwood Park. One box of food will be distributed per household. Food items to be distributed include apple sauce, mixed fruit, peas, cream corn,...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Jan. 15

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Andrade-Contreras, Leandro Jesus; 34; Crete, Neb. CHARGES REQUESTED: Operate a MV w/o...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Neighbor responds to deadly house fire in Arlington, Kansas

WSU Hughes Metroplex hosts MLK Jr. Worship celebration, Kansas governor speaks. Dr. King's legacy was celebrated with singing and worship at WSU's Hughes Metroplex.
ARLINGTON, KS
KWCH.com

Kansas farmers raising concerns over possible feral hogs sightings

Wichita State prepares for season with interim coach, returning MLB draft pick. The Shockers kick their season off in just a month and look towards their returning bats to make a boom.
WICHITA, KS
