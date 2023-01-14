Read full article on original website
On Jan. 30, the Barton County Historical Society’s Research and Collections Specialist, Linda McCaffery, will present a program on Bleeding Kansas for Kansas Day, 2023 at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Admission to the program is $5 and members are admitted free.
RENO COUNTY, Kan. — The Reno County Planning Commission will have its organizational meeting on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. No action items are on the agenda, other than electing the 2023 Chairperson and Vice-Chairperson for the board. There will also be planning commission training that day. The Reno County...
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutch Rec and the Hutchinson Healthy Neighborhoods Initiative have a series of upcoming meetings for its featured neighborhoods. The first of those meetings is for the Farmington Park neighborhood Tuesday night, Jan. 17 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Emanuel Lutheran Church at 140 East 30th. Ward Davis with Ward Davis Builders, who has been working on the Farmington Park project, plans to be at the meeting to give an update.
Today marks the 58th anniversary of the 1965 crash of the KC-135 Stratotanker in the Piatt neighborhood in north Wichita.
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Residents in and around the 29th and Grove contamination site are being asked to fill out a health survey to see if there is a higher amount of illness in the area. Around 2.9 miles of soil and groundwater between the Union Pacific rail yard next...
The big question I’ve been receiving is, “What has happened to Angry Elephant?”. Truth is, I don’t know. What I do know is their website has been shut down and their Facebook pages are no longer available. The Angry Elephant’s west side location at 756 N...
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Experience the delicious tastes of appetizers and entrees prepared and served by some of Hutchinson’s finest men. A Taste of Hutchinson – The Men Cook will be held Saturday, January 21st, at 7 p.m. at the Hutchinson Art Center. Tickets are $40 and can...
About a year and a half ago, a damaged vintage World War I aircraft arrived at a hangar at Eisenhower National Airport. As many as a dozen volunteers have been working a couple of days each week to restore the 1918 military DH-4, which is one of only five that exist in the world.
MCPHERSON, Kan. — McPherson College President Michael Schneider is still fundraising to make the most out of the anonymous $500 million gift announced by the school in November. "For every dollar you can raise before June 30, 2023, I will double match it, up to $500 million," Schneider was...
Trinity Academy junior Clay Shively also has the fastest high school indoor mile time in the country this season.
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Six dogs died in a fire on Friday night in rural Sedgwick County. The fire occurred in a barn on Oxford Road, according to Mulvane Fire and Rescue. One person received minor burns. Derby Fire and Rescue and SU Fire 9 also assisted. Officials did not released...
ARLINGTON, Kan. (KWCH) - Reno County Fire Administration said Saturday night, Reno County fire crews responded to a house fire in the 200 block of North Broadway St. in Arlington, Kansas. Travis Vogt, Reno County Fire Administrator, said firefighters were made aware of two possible people that were still in...
Family and friends say Bree Wallace will be in the hospital for at least four weeks after suffering a brain aneurysm and stroke on Wednesday. Extreme drought: Kansas farmers seeing long-term effects of lack of rain. Updated: Jan. 12, 2023 at 11:27 PM CST. Large portions of Kansas are seeing...
The growing fentanyl presence in Wichita is creating a backlog at Sedgwick County's Regional Forensic Science Center. The center conducts autopsies and identifies illicit drugs for law enforcement. But in recent years, the influx of cases has increased substantially, in part due to fentanyl. From 2019 to 2021, the number...
The next commodities distribution for Saline County is Wednesday. The distribution, by Sunrise Presbyterian Church, is scheduled for 9-10 a.m. Wednesday at the 4-H Building in Kenwood Park. One box of food will be distributed per household. Food items to be distributed include apple sauce, mixed fruit, peas, cream corn,...
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Andrade-Contreras, Leandro Jesus; 34; Crete, Neb. CHARGES REQUESTED: Operate a MV w/o...
WSU Hughes Metroplex hosts MLK Jr. Worship celebration, Kansas governor speaks. Dr. King's legacy was celebrated with singing and worship at WSU's Hughes Metroplex. Wichita State prepares for season with interim coach, returning MLB draft pick. Updated: Jan. 15, 2023 at 6:23 PM CST. The Shockers kick their season off...
A crash in west Wichita has left two injured, one critically.
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a really fun way for you and your family to spend the day. You never know what kind of great deals and amazing items you can find when you go.
Wichita State prepares for season with interim coach, returning MLB draft pick. The Shockers kick their season off in just a month and look towards their returning bats to make a boom. Scheels holds career expo, opportunities available ahead of summer opening in Wichita. Updated: Jan. 13, 2023 at 11:26...
