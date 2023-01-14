Read full article on original website
After Her Father Passed Away, Husband Refused to Attend Funeral Because Wife Was Wearing High Heels
A user recently took to Reddit to share her experience with her husband refusing to attend her father’s funeral. The post has since gone viral receiving over 11,000 upvotes and nearly 1800 comments.
Mother admits manslaughter of her teenage daughter after letting her become morbidly obese
A mother has admitted the manslaughter of her teenage daughter after allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Louise Titford, 16, was found dead at her Powys home in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.”Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, and father, Alun Titford, 44, were charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Appearing before Mold Crown court on 12 December, Lloyd-Jones admitted the manslaughter.Mr Titford is due to go on trial in January. He denies the charges.It was alleged at an earlier hearing that Kaylea’s obesity was caused...
‘Sleepover’ killer admits murdering partner, three children and raping girl as she lay dying
A quadruple killer has admitted to murdering his pregnant partner, her two children and one of their friends during a sleepover where he also raped one of the dying girls. Damien Bendallpleaded guilty to the murder of 35-year-old Terri Harris and her children 11-year-old Lacey Bennett and 13-year-old John Paul Bennett, as well as Lacey’s 11-year-old friend Connie Gent, last year. A court heard how the 32-year-old raped Lacey as she lay dying from head wounds he inflicted with a hammer at the house in Killamarsh near Sheffield.Prosecutor Louis Mably KC said he carried out “brutal, vicious and cruel...
Biker grandad fatally mowed down by rival gang member for ‘wearing wrong colours’
Three bikers have been jailed after being found guilty of the death of a grandad who wore the “wrong colours” on their turf.Van driver Benjamin Parry, 42, mowed down David Crawford, 59, as he rode down the A38 in Plymouth last May before dragging him hundreds of metres and leaving him for dead.Dashcam footage from inside Parry’s work van captured the moment he approached the grandfather.Parry and fellow motorbike club members Chad Brading, 36, and Thomas Pawley, 32, were found guilty of manslaughter.Prosecutors said they acted as a “joint enterprise” in the attack.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Jeremy Corbyn refuses to tell Robert Peston if he will stand as independent MP at next electionManchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy found not guilty of six counts of rapeVideo shows firefighters battling blaze as arsonist jailed for torching 20 vehicles
Dennis McGrory jailed for life after ‘one-in-a-billion’ DNA hit in oldest double jeopardy case
Dennis McGrory, 75, has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 25 years after being convicted of the rape and murder of teenager Jacqui Montgomery nearly 50 years ago, in the oldest double jeopardy case in England and Wales.McGrory was 28 when he sexually assaulted, stabbed and strangled 15-year-old Jacqui Montgomery in her home in Islington, north London, in 1975.The next year, he was tried on a circumstantial case and cleared of murder.Justice finally caught up with McGrory after swabs from Ms Montgomery’s body produced a “one-in-a-billion” DNA match decades later.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Jeremy Corbyn refuses to tell Robert Peston if he will stand as independent MP at next electionUK hit by ambulance strikes and secondary school teacher walkouts on day of actionUK industrial action: What strikes are coming up?
Death mystery as body found in football stadium car park with devastated club staff left ‘shaken’ by tragic discovery
A BODY has been found in a football stadium car park with devastated club staff left "shaken" by the tragic discovery. The 75-year-old man's body was found in a car park at The Venue, in Shropshire. The Venue is the home of the Welsh Premier football team, The New Saints.
Woman in her 20s dead after reports of dog attack
A woman has died and another is in hospital after reports of a dog attack.Surrey Police said officers were called to Gravelly Hill in Caterham following reports of a dog attacking members of the public at 2.45pm on Thursday afternoon.A woman in her 20s was pronounced dead at the scene, the force said.Formal identification has yet to take place, but her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.This incident will be concerning to the local community and I would like to reassure them that we believe all dogs have been accounted for and are...
Man who spent more than ten years in a coma awoke to share an incredible story
Details of a remarkable recovery from a guy who spent years "trapped" inside his body but was still able to hear, see, and understand everything around him have been revealed. Martin Pistorius, who is now 47, had a sore throat when he returned from school one day.
Body in Leeds canal found with 30-year-old A-Z in pocket
The body of an "elderly" man who had a "single key and a 30-year-old map book" in his pockets has been recovered from a canal, police have said. West Yorkshire Police said a member of the public reported seeing a body in the water near Bramley Fall Park in Leeds at about 09:05 GMT.
Delivery Rider, who works 16 hours a day learned his wife was having an affair, and their child isn't his
A man discovered that his wife, the mother of his three children, was having an affair and that his third child wasn’t his. Lin is a delivery rider who works 16 hours daily and does everything he can for his family. Of the $7,000 he earns every month, he gives his wife $5,000, saving the rest for food, bills, and other utilities.
Fresh trial for woman who denies endangering young boy's life in Aberdeen
A fresh trial will be held over allegations a woman put a young boy's life in danger by consenting to operations he did not need. Tracy Anne Menhinick, 51, went on trial at the high court last week accused of wilfully ill-treating the child between 2014 and 2017. She denied...
Elliots Town: Woman murdered neighbour with knife, court told
A woman allegedly stabbed her mother's neighbour to death with a kitchen knife, a jury has heard. Rebecca Press, 31, denies murdering Marc Ash, 57, at her mother's home in Long Row, Elliots Town, New Tredegar, Caerphilly county, on 17 July 2022. Cardiff Crown Court was told that she had...
Caerphilly: Woman, 83, suffered 'violent' dog attack death
An 83-year-old woman suffered a "violent and unnatural" death following a dog attack, an inquest heard. Shirley Patrick died on 20 December at University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff, 17 days after the attack in Heol Fawr, Caerphilly. The retired nurse had significant injuries to her face and arms. A full...
NHS trust declined care for vulnerable Black patient days before he died in police custody
An NHS trust declined to provide care for a vulnerable Black man days before he died in police custody while having a psychotic episode, The Independent has learnt.Godrick Osei, 35, died after being restrained by up to seven Devon and Cornwall Police officers in the early hours of 3 July 2022, after fleeing his flat and hiding in the cupboard of a care home in Truro.His family said he had been expressing “paranoid thoughts” and had called the police himself for help. He was arrested and died within an hour.Mr Osei had been diagnosed with anxiety and depression, had suspected...
