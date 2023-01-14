ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, NC

Bob Carr gets Kiwanis apron

Sampson Independent
Sampson Independent
 2 days ago
On Thursday, the Clinton Kiwanis Club welcomed new member, Bob Carr. Carr is sponsored by Ken Sutton and received a Kiwanis apron that is worn at the yearly pancake fundraiser held the last weekend of February every year. Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time. All are welcome to join the local chapter for lunch every Thursday at 12 p.m. at Coharie Country Club. Pictured, from left, are: Club President Daniel Ruggles, Carr and Sutton.

