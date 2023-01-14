The Houston Rockets have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Los Angeles Clippers and are hoping to record their first win since May 14 of 2021. The Rockets will hit the road for the third straight game as they head to Crypto.com Arena at 3 p.m. ET Sunday. Allowing an average of 116.88 points per game, they have been asleep on the defensive side of the ball and will need to wake up before the matchup.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO