FOX Sports

James and the Lakers host the Rockets

Houston Rockets (10-33, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (19-24, 13th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers square off against the Houston Rockets. James is currently seventh in the NBA scoring 29.2 points per game. The Lakers are 8-15 against...
OnlyHomers

Basketball Superstar Announces Retirement

Today in the basketball world, a prominent star decided to officially hang it up for good. According to ESPN, Minnesota Lynx superstar Maya Moore has officially announced her retirement from the Women's National Basketball Association.
Athlon Sports

Look: NFL World Reacts to 49ers' Field For Playoff Game

The Bay Area has received an unusual amount of rain this week. That's supposed to continue Saturday, as the San Francisco 49ers host the Seattle Seahawks in the first game of the NFL postseason. The wet weather has led to some concerns about how the grass field in the 49ers' Levi's Stadium will ...
CBS Sports

How to watch Clippers vs. Rockets: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

The Houston Rockets have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Los Angeles Clippers and are hoping to record their first win since May 14 of 2021. The Rockets will hit the road for the third straight game as they head to Crypto.com Arena at 3 p.m. ET Sunday. Allowing an average of 116.88 points per game, they have been asleep on the defensive side of the ball and will need to wake up before the matchup.
FOX Sports

Houston faces Los Angeles on 5-game road skid

Houston Rockets (10-32, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (22-22, seventh in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Houston hits the road against Los Angeles looking to break its five-game road losing streak. The Clippers have gone 12-14 against Western Conference teams. Los Angeles is at the bottom...
KENS 5

Spurs fall to Kings 132-119

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (13-31) lost their fifth game in a row in a 132-119 loss to the visiting Sacramento Kings. Sacramento is now 24-18, leading a division that has the Warriors, Lakers, Clippers and Suns. The Spurs had a bunch of solid performances, but couldn't get enough stops.
numberfire.com

Terence Davis coming off Sacramento's bench on Sunday

Sacramento Kings shooting guard Terence Davis is not starting in Sunday's contest versus the San Antonio Spurs. Davis will play a second unit role after Kevin Huerter was named Sunday's starter. In 9.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Davis to produce 5.2 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 0.8 assists.
