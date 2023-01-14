Read full article on original website
Breaking: Former NHL Player Tragically Dies At 52
A former NHL player has tragically died at the age of 52. Gino Odjick, who once led the league in penalty minutes, died at a Vancouver hospital. He reportedly died of a heart attack. "In 2014, Odjick was diagnosed with a disease that attacks the organs and the heart, called amyloidosis," Fox ...
markerzone.com
BRUCE BOUDREAU CHOKES BACK TEARS WHEN ASKED ABOUT RUMOURS HE MAY LOSE HIS JOB (VIDEO)
Bruce Boudreau is usually a very happy-go-lucky guy who enjoys joking around with reporters and even his players. However, there's very little to be happy about with the Vancouver Canucks at the moment and it seems the prospect of Boudreau being shown the door is very real, something the veteran coach seems well aware of.
Yardbarker
Flyers test mettle against the Bruins in afternoon tilt
Don’t look now! The Philadelphia Flyers are only six points out of the second wildcard position in the Eastern Conference. Still seventh in the Metropolitan Division, the Flyers are 7-3-0 in their last ten games, including a few wins against playoff-bound opponents. In that stretch, the Washington Capitals fell twice in a home-and-home series, and the Los Angeles Kings surrendered their castle. However, three losses came at the hands of playoff-bound opponents, too. The Toronto Maple Leafs and Carolina Hurricanes represent franchises out of reach.
Avs rout Senators 7-0 losing 7 of 8 games
DENVER — Mikko Rantanen, Artturi Lehkonen and Alex Newhook each scored twice, Pavel Francouz made 29 saves for his first shutout of the season and the Colorado Avalanche routed the Ottawa Senators 7-0 on Saturday night. Rantanen scored his 28th and 29th goals to break Joe Sakic's 27-year-old team...
New York Yankees Star Pitcher Injured
The New York Yankees are coming off an incredible 2022 campaign in the MLB, finishing with a 99-63 record before proceeding to lose the American League Championship Series to the Houston Astros.
FOX Sports
Avalanche host the Red Wings after Rantanen's 2-goal game
Detroit Red Wings (18-16-7, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (21-17-3, fourth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the Detroit Red Wings after Mikko Rantanen's two-goal game against the Ottawa Senators in the Avalanche's 7-0 win. Colorado has a 10-8-3 record in home games...
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs Learn Hard Lessons Against the Best Team in the NHL in Turnover-Filled Loss to the Bruins
BOSTON — The Boston Bruins have been the class of the NHL this season and the Toronto Maple Leafs were well aware of that when they began to look ahead to their second meeting them. And although the Maple Leafs defeated the Bruins 2-1 at Scotiabank Arena back in...
Looking At Some Of David Krejci’s Top Moments With Bruins Ahead Of 1,000th Game
David Krejci reached the 1,000-game milestone earlier this week as a member of the Bruins. To honor the accomplishment, we’re taking a look back at some of his career moments in Boston. David Krejci is set to hit a milestone that only six other Bruins players have done before...
NBC Sports
Krejci's 1000th game for Bruins is a chance to appreciate a great career
In a way, it's fitting that David Krejci's 1,000th career game for the Boston Bruins has arrived without a ton of fanfare in the weeks leading up to the occasion. Krejci is a quiet guy. He doesn't seek a lot of attention. But make no mistake, he is one of...
The Hockey Writers
Blues Weekly: Ugly Games, Tarasenko, Home Record, & More
The St. Louis Blues didn’t take advantage of playing on home ice last week. They have struggled after a decent start and now have a disappointing 21-20-3 record. They’ve scored 57 goals and allowed 72 at home this season for a minus-15 goal differential. They have scored 22 more goals on the road in four more games, and their save percentage (SV%) at home is .881 as opposed to .895 on the road. The Blues’ penalty kill isn’t great, but at least, it’s better at home (73.8 percent). Last season, the team had a 26-10-5 record on home ice, as well as a plus-41 goal differential and an SV% of .912.
Pastrnak, Krejci Lead Bruins in Rout of Flyers
The recent run the Flyers have been on has been aided by playing some favorable opponents. It makes games like the one on Monday afternoon against the Boston Bruins more of a measuring stick for just how well the Flyers are playing lately. The Flyers were certainly dealt another healthy...
Makar, MacKinnon each score twice as Avs beat Red Wings 6-3
DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche have scored 13 goals over their last two games, with just about everyone chipping in, too. Just like that, the defending Stanley Cup champions are feeling right back to their high-speed, high-scoring and highly confident ways. Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon each scored...
Sports World Reacts To Death Of Beloved NHL Player
A former NHL player passed away on Sunday night. Gino Odjick, who was once the NHL leader in penalty minutes, died of a heart attack at a Vancouver hospital. He was 52 years old. Odjick spent 12 seasons in the NHL and played for the New York Islanders, Philadephia Flyers, Montreal Canadiens, ...
