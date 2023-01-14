ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Breaking: Former NHL Player Tragically Dies At 52

A former NHL player has tragically died at the age of 52.  Gino Odjick, who once led the league in penalty minutes, died at a Vancouver hospital. He reportedly died of a heart attack. "In 2014, Odjick was diagnosed with a disease that attacks the organs and the heart, called amyloidosis," Fox ...
markerzone.com

BRUCE BOUDREAU CHOKES BACK TEARS WHEN ASKED ABOUT RUMOURS HE MAY LOSE HIS JOB (VIDEO)

Bruce Boudreau is usually a very happy-go-lucky guy who enjoys joking around with reporters and even his players. However, there's very little to be happy about with the Vancouver Canucks at the moment and it seems the prospect of Boudreau being shown the door is very real, something the veteran coach seems well aware of.
Yardbarker

Flyers test mettle against the Bruins in afternoon tilt

Don’t look now! The Philadelphia Flyers are only six points out of the second wildcard position in the Eastern Conference. Still seventh in the Metropolitan Division, the Flyers are 7-3-0 in their last ten games, including a few wins against playoff-bound opponents. In that stretch, the Washington Capitals fell twice in a home-and-home series, and the Los Angeles Kings surrendered their castle. However, three losses came at the hands of playoff-bound opponents, too. The Toronto Maple Leafs and Carolina Hurricanes represent franchises out of reach.
9NEWS

Avs rout Senators 7-0 losing 7 of 8 games

DENVER — Mikko Rantanen, Artturi Lehkonen and Alex Newhook each scored twice, Pavel Francouz made 29 saves for his first shutout of the season and the Colorado Avalanche routed the Ottawa Senators 7-0 on Saturday night. Rantanen scored his 28th and 29th goals to break Joe Sakic's 27-year-old team...
OnlyHomers

New York Yankees Star Pitcher Injured

The New York Yankees are coming off an incredible 2022 campaign in the MLB, finishing with a 99-63 record before proceeding to lose the American League Championship Series to the Houston Astros.
FOX Sports

Avalanche host the Red Wings after Rantanen's 2-goal game

Detroit Red Wings (18-16-7, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (21-17-3, fourth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the Detroit Red Wings after Mikko Rantanen's two-goal game against the Ottawa Senators in the Avalanche's 7-0 win. Colorado has a 10-8-3 record in home games...
The Hockey Writers

Blues Weekly: Ugly Games, Tarasenko, Home Record, & More

The St. Louis Blues didn’t take advantage of playing on home ice last week. They have struggled after a decent start and now have a disappointing 21-20-3 record. They’ve scored 57 goals and allowed 72 at home this season for a minus-15 goal differential. They have scored 22 more goals on the road in four more games, and their save percentage (SV%) at home is .881 as opposed to .895 on the road. The Blues’ penalty kill isn’t great, but at least, it’s better at home (73.8 percent). Last season, the team had a 26-10-5 record on home ice, as well as a plus-41 goal differential and an SV% of .912.
97.3 ESPN

Pastrnak, Krejci Lead Bruins in Rout of Flyers

The recent run the Flyers have been on has been aided by playing some favorable opponents. It makes games like the one on Monday afternoon against the Boston Bruins more of a measuring stick for just how well the Flyers are playing lately. The Flyers were certainly dealt another healthy...
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Death Of Beloved NHL Player

A former NHL player passed away on Sunday night. Gino Odjick, who was once the NHL leader in penalty minutes, died of a heart attack at a Vancouver hospital. He was 52 years old.  Odjick spent 12 seasons in the NHL and played for the New York Islanders, Philadephia Flyers, Montreal Canadiens, ...

