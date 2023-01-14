Read full article on original website
Researchers recently discover that the human body can be used as a receiver for new 6G wireless technology
Researchers at the University of Massachusetts (UMASS) recently announced their invention of "a low-cost, innovative way to harvest the waste energy from Visible Light Communication (VLC) by using the human body as an antenna. This waste energy can be recycled to power an array of wearable devices, or even, perhaps, larger electronics." [i]
Futurism
Lowe's Now Selling Blockchain Power Tools That Won't Work If They're Stolen
Retail giants have been brainstorming all kinds of ways to combat theft — and big box hardware titan Lowe's is now pushing those efforts to the limit. The greatest minds at its Lowe's Innovation Labs have been working on the company's recently unveiled "Project Unlock," Insider reports, which will use cheap radio frequency identification (RFID) chips and — wait for it — NFTs on the blockchain to activate certain power tools at checkout.
CoinTelegraph
EMG launches the world’s first Web3 telco super app, built on blockchain
EMG is ready to take the telecoms industry by storm with the help of Emeldi Group, a seasoned telecoms company with 60 million active users and partners across the globe. As a Web3 company within the Emeldi Group, EMG will leverage Emeldi’s extensive expertise, technology, business relationships, and overall experience to quickly launch and scale, having a 20-year track record of delivering enterprise-grade products and services to institutional world telecom operators.
techaiapp.com
Has Nvidia won the AI training market?
AI chips serve two functions. AI builders first take a large (or truly massive) set of data and run complex software to look for patterns in that data. Those patterns are expressed as a model, and so we have chips that “train” the system to generate a model.
techaiapp.com
The XR Week Peek (2023.01.16): Meta discontinues Quest 1, Apple HMD is in the hand of developers, and more!
Hello from Qingdao, China! I’m happy to be back in the Far East of the world after such a long time, and I’m actually quite enjoying my time here, even if I still spend a lot of hours working remotely. I want to start this newsletter by thanking you all that attended the alpha concert for the launch of the VRROOM platform to which I’ve contributed as a developer. We have still a long road to go, but we got good feedback, people had fun, and we reached an unexpected first place in the Pico store among the free experiences :O. This is just the first event, many others hopefully will come. If you missed it, don’t worry: you can still enjoy a video recording at this link.
thefastmode.com
[White paper] Enterprise Evolution with 5G Adoption
The rise in private 5G and 4G/LTE network deployments is rapidly expanding, as enterprises continue the digitization of their operations to boost automation and improve data security. This paper focuses on developing deployment models, progressing RAN technologies, emerging mobility requirements, as well as security and management needs that are being...
medicaldesigndevelopment.com
Fujitsu Launches Project to Realize Data Portability in the Health Care Field
Fujitsu and Sapporo Medical University today announced the launch of a joint project starting in April 2023 to realize data portability for patients' healthcare data including electronic health records (EHRs) and personal health records (PHRs). As part of the joint project, Fujitsu will develop a mobile app that enables users...
techaiapp.com
Onapsis and Wipro help enterprises secure their SAP applications
Onapsis has formed a strategic collaboration with Wipro to drive digital transformation and business growth for customers. Enterprises embarking on their digital transformation journey are often faced with a complex SAP landscape and a limited understanding of how to secure these applications. As a result, they often overlook the need for SAP security, leaving their business applications vulnerable and unprotected, ultimately impeding their digital transformation efforts.
salestechstar.com
Proprietary IoT Smart Sensors for Total Smart Store Deployment
Adroit Worldwide Media, Inc. (“AWM”), announced a significant step forward in total smart store and cashierless store deployment using its proprietary suite of IoT Smart Sensors for new or retrofit environments. These sensors center around AWM’s integrated Smart Scales which are designed and engineered to fit any retail shelf or fixture.
salestechstar.com
Stratodesk Teams with VMware to Extend Point-of-Sale Technology Lifecycle and Accelerate Digital Transformation for Global Retail Brands
NRF 2023 – At the National Retail Federation’s (NRF) annual show, endpoint OS innovator Stratodesk joined VMware, Inc. in unveiling the new VMware Retail POS modernization solution. Designed to speed digital transformation, simplify IT management, and extend the life of point-of-sale (POS) investments, the new retail solution includes Stratodesk NoTouch OS and NoTouch Center.
PopID and Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions Partner to Deliver Biometric Enabled Point-of-Sale and Self-Checkout Systems
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. & PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 13, 2023-- PopID, a biometric fintech company, and Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions, retail’s first choice for unified commerce solutions, have announced a partnership to integrate PopPay into Toshiba’s front-end point-of-sale and self-service solutions running its ELERA Commerce Platform. PopPay enables consumers to authenticate their identity for payment and/or loyalty using artificial intelligence-based facial verification software. Toshiba will distribute the integrated solutions to the restaurant, quick service restaurant (QSR), convenience stores (C-store), grocery and other retail segments. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230113005051/en/ A new partnership will integrate PopID’s PopPay into Toshiba’s front-end point-of-sale and self-service solutions running its ELERA Commerce Platform. PopPay enables consumers to authenticate their identity for payment and/or loyalty using artificial intelligence-based facial verification software. (Photo: Business Wire)
salestechstar.com
Inflect Introduces Advanced Quoting Capabilities to Its Portal and Announces New Partner Program
Inflect, Inc., the world’s leading marketplace for buyers and sellers of digital infrastructure, announced the launch of advanced quoting capabilities in its portal and a new Partner Program, making it easier than ever for buyers and sellers of digital infrastructure to connect and transact. Inflect’s new Quote Tool offers...
ledinside.com
Alfalite will showcase revolutionary LED solutions at ISE 2023
The Spanish manufacturer will demonstrate a complete virtual production environment alongside Mo-Sys at its booth in Hall 6. The company will also have a collateral presence in the new Content Production and Distribution Zone with a VP XR Theatre by Alfalite & Brainstorm. Alfalite’s LED screens will also be on...
Android Headlines
Samsung hires a new head for online sales and marketing
Samsung has reportedly hired a new head for its online sales and marketing team. According to the Korean media, the company has roped in former Yogiyo CEO Kang Shin-bong for this role. Kang will serve as the vice president of the Korean tech behemoth’s newly established Direct to Consumer (D2C) Center under its Global Marketing division. He will lead Samsung’s efforts to improve and strengthen its brand image through online sales channels.
salestechstar.com
Lexmark to Showcase AI-Driven Smart Retail Solution Suite and other Print and Digital Signage Solutions at NRF 2023
Lexmark Smart Retail Solution Suite helps optimize store performance and deliver an outstanding customer experience while increasing Conversion Rates and Average Transaction Value. Lexmark, a global imaging and IoT solutions leader, today announced it will showcase their award-winning, retail-ready printers and solutions at NRF 2023, Retail’s Big Show and Expo,...
techaiapp.com
1.7 TB of data from digital intelligence firm Cellebrite leaked onlineSecurity Affairs
1.7 TB of data stolen from Cellebrite, a digital intelligence company that provides tools for law enforcement, were leaked online. The Israeli mobile forensics firm Cellebrite is one of the leading companies in the world in the field of digital forensics, it works with law enforcement and intelligence agencies worldwide.
salestechstar.com
NCR Named Number One POS Software Vendor Worldwide
NCR Corporation, a leading enterprise technology provider, has been recognized as the number one global point of sale (POS) software vendor in research and consulting firm RBR’s Global POS Software 2022 report. “The NCR Commerce Platform enables quick innovation so stores and restaurants can easily and efficiently meet consumer...
techaiapp.com
Why encrypting emails isn’t as simple as it sounds
The quality of protected communications matters – a lot. If the sent material is highly sensitive and the legislation and/or policy demands high security, opportunistic encryption might not be enough. For organizations, deciding what email encryption solution to use is often not so simple and, generally speaking, there is no single correct answer.
salestechstar.com
KIOSK Information Systems is Featuring Transformative Automated Self-Service Solutions To Drive In-Store Engagement and Enhance the Customer Experience at 2023 NRF Big Show
KIOSK Information Systems (KIOSK) has been selected for the 2023 NRF Expo Tours In-Store Engagement Track and will proudly feature a package-free and label-free self-service returns kiosk (Booth 5502). Together with software and logistics partner, Inmar Post Purchase Solutions, KIOSK will be demonstrating the in-store, self-service Automated Returns Kiosk (ARK) that facilitates returns transactions in under two minutes. Widely proven and deployed nationally, the ARK continues to be a game changer for Retailers facing mounting challenges with the cost and logistics around handling e-commerce returns. Retailers who provide self-service returns options in their stores can expect a significant increase in customer visits, while reducing labor expenses tied to manually processing returns. KIOSK CEO Kim Kenney comments, “The automated returns solution is mutually beneficial to both retailers and consumers and is disruptive in its simplicity. It has the full attention of major retailers in the US and Europe, and we anticipate this unique self-service category will quickly become a mainstream offering.”
marktechpost.com
This Lightweight Artificial Intelligence (AI) Model is a Robust Visual Object Tracker that Can Run on Mobile Devices
You probably remember a scene from a movie where we see lots of large screens in a dark room that are tracking cars, people, and objects. Then the antagonist walks in, watches the footage carefully and notices something, and shouts, “wait, I see something.” This method of drawing a box and tracking the movements of the same object/person/car is called visual tracking, and it is a highly active research field in computer vision.
