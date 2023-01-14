ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TravelPulse

The Safest Islands in the Caribbean

There is nothing like enjoying a happy holiday in a sun-kissed and safe destination and the Caribbean offers a handful of islands guaranteed to provide travelers with peace of mind this winter. Here are four to consider ahead of your next Caribbean getaway. St. Barts. This extraordinary Caribbean destination has...
TravelPulse

New Caribbean Resorts To Experience in 2023

The Caribbean tourism industry is preparing to launch new resorts to welcome travelers worldwide in 2023. The offer includes world-class chain hotels with top-notch amenities and services. Here's a closer look at some of these highly anticipated resorts that are either newly opened or to be opened in 2023. St....
TravelPulse

Royal Caribbean Announces 2024-2025 Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean International announced its 2024-2025 year-long and summer Caribbean cruises are now on sale. From the world’s largest ships to adventure-packed weekend favorites, travelers sailing with the cruise line can choose one of eight ships that adventure to the best destinations in the Eastern and Western Caribbean. Royal...
wanderwisdom.com

Traveling the Southern Caribbean With Royal Caribbean

I get around easily when I'm on a ship—no matter the brand, size, or build. I've now been on 11 cruises, and each one gives me a different and fun experience. Royal Caribbean is the cruise line I've been frequenting recently. When I saw the itinerary that the most...
Robb Report

This 8-Acre Private Island on the Mexican Riviera Can Be Yours for $4 Million

Riviera Nayarit is one of Mexico’s most premier beach destinations, brimming with luxury resorts, incredible surfing and diverse natural landscapes. Tucked between the Pacific Ocean and the forested Sierra Madre mountains, the Mexican state Nayarit spans roughly 200 miles and encompasses the lively tourist hub of Puerto Vallarta, the surfing village Sayulita, charming old-world towns and archaeological sites, among others. For those seeking an incredibly private escape with close proximity to international airports, Isla Tortuga can be yours for $3.9 million. This eight-acre private island is located along the coast in the center of Riviera Nayarit and has over a thousand...
Robb Report

This $18.5 Million Cliffside Manse in the British Virgin Islands Offers Sweeping Views of the Bay Below

Oil Nut Bay, a private-island development in the British Virgin Islands, has long been a sanctuary for travelers seeking a secluded, exclusive vacation. Only accessible via helicopter or boat, the 400-acre Caribbean isle is dominated by white-sand beaches, mountainous terrain and unspoiled nature paired with upscale real-estate offerings, villa rentals and five-star amenities, such as gourmet restaurants, outdoor pursuits and a private marina. It’s nearly impossible to visit this pristine enclave without planning your next trip, but luckily, Oil Nut Bay’s array of incredible real estate makes it easy to come back for good. The latest listing is a cliffside home,...
Robb Report

This $20 Million Turks and Caicos Penthouse Has a Terrace Bigger Than Your Mansion

Among Turks and Caicos’s 40-island archipelago, the newest development making waves is Arc at South Bank, the final—and most exclusive—enclave to be completed within the community. If you’re interested in joining the neighborhood, you only have one chance left: The property’s final residential offering, the penthouse, recently listed for $20 million. It’s currently one of the most expensive units on the market in the island nation. Poised atop the six-story, 17-unit residential building, Penthouse at Arc is the locale’s crown jewel, with added seclusion and generous living quarters. It covers the entire sixth floor (the highest level) of the low-density tower,...
Kwaku Amenorhu

White sand beaches in the USA

The United States is home to numerous stunning white sand beaches, contrary to popular belief that you must go far, possibly to the Caribbean and South Pacific. There are beaches in the Gulf of Mexico, the Pacific, the Atlantic, and even in the gorgeous Great Lakes, making the United States one of the top 10 countries in the world in terms of the total coastal area. This leads to a variety of sand areas, including some breathtakingly beautiful white sand beaches such as their Miami yacht charters.
Robb Report

Windstar Cruises Just Unveiled Two New Lavish Suites for Its Luxury Liners

Windstar Cruises wants to make its ships even more luxurious. The cruise line unveiled two new specialty suites this week that will be rolled out to fleet members Star Breeze and Star Pride. The lavish new lodgings were reportedly inspired by Windstar’s sister companies: the Broadmoor hotel in Colorado Springs and the Sea Island resort in Georgia. The Broadmoor Suite echoes its namesake by pairing European elegance with western charm. The decor is characterized by classic furniture, floral motifs and elaborate crown moldings. Similarly, the Sea Island Suite emulates its southern muse with a bright palette of greens and blues that...
wanderwisdom.com

Visiting the Beautiful Amalfi Coast

Just mention the Amalfi Coast and it immediately brings to mind images of this stunningly beautiful coastal region of Italy. Located on the Sorrentine Peninsula in the shadow of Mount Vesuvius, the Amalfi Coast stretches for some fifty miles from colorful Positano to its eastern hub in Salerno. Along the way you will encounter some of the most beautiful coastal scenery in the world.
TravelPulse

Amawaterways Extends Free Land Package Offer on River Cruises

AmaWaterways announced the extension of its complimentary pre- or post-cruise land package offer as add-ons to select Europe and Egypt cruises for groups and individual travelers in 2023. The offer is also available for group bookings in 2024. In response to feedback from the travel advisor community, the offer has...
Siddhartha R. Sapkota

Seychelles' Bird Island

The Seychelles’ bird island is an amazing place to visit. It has a variety of birds on it and offers amazing views of the ocean. Bird Island is a small, isolated isle located on the outer rim of the Mascarene Plateau, an extraordinary uplift of mid-ocean shallow water that covers an area larger than Portugal. The plateau begins at Bird Island and continues south for 2,000km. In the other direction, north of Bird Island, the Indian Ocean is deep and wide.
New York Post

Royal Caribbean Liberty of the Seas cruise ship rescues 17 Cuban migrants spotted on tiny ‘boat’

All aboard!  A Royal Caribbean Liberty of Seas cruise ship rescued 17 Cuban migrants after they were spotted aboard a small makeshift boat Saturday.  The ship had been heading for CocoCay in the Bahamas when its captain spotted the puny vessel that had been at sea for weeks, WPTV reported.  “The captain came on and said we have to stop,” cruise passenger Josh Levine told WPTV. “People just started running down the hallway to go check it out and we kind of followed them. It was a surreal experience.” The three-night cruise was to have docked at CocoCay on Saturday, but stayed at sea...
Robb Report

This 51-Day Luxury Excursion on India’s Ganges Is Now the World’s Longest River Cruise

One luxury river cruise is making history on an all-new Indian voyage. On Friday, Antara Cruises launched its MV Ganga Vilas ship, a vessel set to travel 1,988 miles of waterways in India and Bangladesh. The journey spans 51 days, making it the world’s longest river cruise, according to organizers. While on the course, passengers will travel along the Ganges, India’s holiest river, as well as other waterways through five states in western India. The ship will also venture into the neighboring South Asian country of Bangladesh, visiting its national parks, UNESCO World Heritage sites and big cities. The MV Ganga...

