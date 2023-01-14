Read full article on original website
TravelPulse
The Safest Islands in the Caribbean
There is nothing like enjoying a happy holiday in a sun-kissed and safe destination and the Caribbean offers a handful of islands guaranteed to provide travelers with peace of mind this winter. Here are four to consider ahead of your next Caribbean getaway. St. Barts. This extraordinary Caribbean destination has...
TravelPulse
New Caribbean Resorts To Experience in 2023
The Caribbean tourism industry is preparing to launch new resorts to welcome travelers worldwide in 2023. The offer includes world-class chain hotels with top-notch amenities and services. Here's a closer look at some of these highly anticipated resorts that are either newly opened or to be opened in 2023. St....
TravelPulse
Royal Caribbean Announces 2024-2025 Caribbean Cruises
Royal Caribbean International announced its 2024-2025 year-long and summer Caribbean cruises are now on sale. From the world’s largest ships to adventure-packed weekend favorites, travelers sailing with the cruise line can choose one of eight ships that adventure to the best destinations in the Eastern and Western Caribbean. Royal...
I've sailed on 5 different cruise lines, and Norwegian became my favorite after just one voyage. Here's why.
After cruising with Disney, Princess, and Royal Caribbean, I thought Norwegian had the best food, entertainment, and accommodations.
How Much It Costs To Sail Aboard the World’s Largest Cruise Ship
This fall, Royal Caribbean opened up bookings for its newest, super-sized cruise ship, the Icon of the Seas, which will set sail in January 2024. Wealthy Millennials Aren't Banking on Stocks: Here's...
A luxury cruise took passengers somewhere they never expected to be: face to face with the migrant crisis
A series of recent cruise ship rescues of Cuban migrants in the Straits of Florida -- and social media posts about them -- have brought a fresh wave of attention to these dramatic moments at sea and the migration crisis behind them.
wanderwisdom.com
Traveling the Southern Caribbean With Royal Caribbean
I get around easily when I'm on a ship—no matter the brand, size, or build. I've now been on 11 cruises, and each one gives me a different and fun experience. Royal Caribbean is the cruise line I've been frequenting recently. When I saw the itinerary that the most...
This 8-Acre Private Island on the Mexican Riviera Can Be Yours for $4 Million
Riviera Nayarit is one of Mexico’s most premier beach destinations, brimming with luxury resorts, incredible surfing and diverse natural landscapes. Tucked between the Pacific Ocean and the forested Sierra Madre mountains, the Mexican state Nayarit spans roughly 200 miles and encompasses the lively tourist hub of Puerto Vallarta, the surfing village Sayulita, charming old-world towns and archaeological sites, among others. For those seeking an incredibly private escape with close proximity to international airports, Isla Tortuga can be yours for $3.9 million. This eight-acre private island is located along the coast in the center of Riviera Nayarit and has over a thousand...
This $18.5 Million Cliffside Manse in the British Virgin Islands Offers Sweeping Views of the Bay Below
Oil Nut Bay, a private-island development in the British Virgin Islands, has long been a sanctuary for travelers seeking a secluded, exclusive vacation. Only accessible via helicopter or boat, the 400-acre Caribbean isle is dominated by white-sand beaches, mountainous terrain and unspoiled nature paired with upscale real-estate offerings, villa rentals and five-star amenities, such as gourmet restaurants, outdoor pursuits and a private marina. It’s nearly impossible to visit this pristine enclave without planning your next trip, but luckily, Oil Nut Bay’s array of incredible real estate makes it easy to come back for good. The latest listing is a cliffside home,...
This $20 Million Turks and Caicos Penthouse Has a Terrace Bigger Than Your Mansion
Among Turks and Caicos’s 40-island archipelago, the newest development making waves is Arc at South Bank, the final—and most exclusive—enclave to be completed within the community. If you’re interested in joining the neighborhood, you only have one chance left: The property’s final residential offering, the penthouse, recently listed for $20 million. It’s currently one of the most expensive units on the market in the island nation. Poised atop the six-story, 17-unit residential building, Penthouse at Arc is the locale’s crown jewel, with added seclusion and generous living quarters. It covers the entire sixth floor (the highest level) of the low-density tower,...
White sand beaches in the USA
The United States is home to numerous stunning white sand beaches, contrary to popular belief that you must go far, possibly to the Caribbean and South Pacific. There are beaches in the Gulf of Mexico, the Pacific, the Atlantic, and even in the gorgeous Great Lakes, making the United States one of the top 10 countries in the world in terms of the total coastal area. This leads to a variety of sand areas, including some breathtakingly beautiful white sand beaches such as their Miami yacht charters.
Windstar Cruises Just Unveiled Two New Lavish Suites for Its Luxury Liners
Windstar Cruises wants to make its ships even more luxurious. The cruise line unveiled two new specialty suites this week that will be rolled out to fleet members Star Breeze and Star Pride. The lavish new lodgings were reportedly inspired by Windstar’s sister companies: the Broadmoor hotel in Colorado Springs and the Sea Island resort in Georgia. The Broadmoor Suite echoes its namesake by pairing European elegance with western charm. The decor is characterized by classic furniture, floral motifs and elaborate crown moldings. Similarly, the Sea Island Suite emulates its southern muse with a bright palette of greens and blues that...
wanderwisdom.com
Visiting the Beautiful Amalfi Coast
Just mention the Amalfi Coast and it immediately brings to mind images of this stunningly beautiful coastal region of Italy. Located on the Sorrentine Peninsula in the shadow of Mount Vesuvius, the Amalfi Coast stretches for some fifty miles from colorful Positano to its eastern hub in Salerno. Along the way you will encounter some of the most beautiful coastal scenery in the world.
techaiapp.com
5 new short-haul services added to the British Airways London Gatwick network – A Luxury Travel Blog
British Airways’ Gatwick-based subsidiary, BA Euroflyer, has added Montpellier, Corfu, Mykonos and Innsbruck to its short-haul route network, in addition to a new summer Salzburg service. Montpellier, in the south of France, is a new addition to British Airways’ network, operating three times a week in the summer from...
TravelPulse
Amawaterways Extends Free Land Package Offer on River Cruises
AmaWaterways announced the extension of its complimentary pre- or post-cruise land package offer as add-ons to select Europe and Egypt cruises for groups and individual travelers in 2023. The offer is also available for group bookings in 2024. In response to feedback from the travel advisor community, the offer has...
Virgin Voyages Has a Big Offer for Royal Caribbean, Carnival Customers
The upstart cruise line offers a very different experience and it's making a major play for passengers loyal to its rivals.
travelnoire.com
Top Caribbean-Owned Brands To Support According To Caribbeans (Antigua, Jamaica, Turks and Caicos edition)
Andrea, an Antiguan with a lot of love for her island shares a list of her favorite Antiguan-owned brands. Since re-rooting back in her home island, she has enjoyed reconnecting through locally-sourced and owned brands. With an ever-increasing accumulation of Jamaican brands and individuals to support, Janine shares her must-know...
Seychelles' Bird Island
The Seychelles’ bird island is an amazing place to visit. It has a variety of birds on it and offers amazing views of the ocean. Bird Island is a small, isolated isle located on the outer rim of the Mascarene Plateau, an extraordinary uplift of mid-ocean shallow water that covers an area larger than Portugal. The plateau begins at Bird Island and continues south for 2,000km. In the other direction, north of Bird Island, the Indian Ocean is deep and wide.
Royal Caribbean Liberty of the Seas cruise ship rescues 17 Cuban migrants spotted on tiny ‘boat’
All aboard! A Royal Caribbean Liberty of Seas cruise ship rescued 17 Cuban migrants after they were spotted aboard a small makeshift boat Saturday. The ship had been heading for CocoCay in the Bahamas when its captain spotted the puny vessel that had been at sea for weeks, WPTV reported. “The captain came on and said we have to stop,” cruise passenger Josh Levine told WPTV. “People just started running down the hallway to go check it out and we kind of followed them. It was a surreal experience.” The three-night cruise was to have docked at CocoCay on Saturday, but stayed at sea...
This 51-Day Luxury Excursion on India’s Ganges Is Now the World’s Longest River Cruise
One luxury river cruise is making history on an all-new Indian voyage. On Friday, Antara Cruises launched its MV Ganga Vilas ship, a vessel set to travel 1,988 miles of waterways in India and Bangladesh. The journey spans 51 days, making it the world’s longest river cruise, according to organizers. While on the course, passengers will travel along the Ganges, India’s holiest river, as well as other waterways through five states in western India. The ship will also venture into the neighboring South Asian country of Bangladesh, visiting its national parks, UNESCO World Heritage sites and big cities. The MV Ganga...
