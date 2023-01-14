Read full article on original website
Artificial Intelligence Robot Says It Does Not Like Humans
AI-powered robots have spent years learning about humans. The information gathered is enough for them to deliver speeches without a script. A robot named Ameca, with a human-like design gave a Christmas Day speech on Channel 4. It said one line that intrigued many. Engineered Arts, a Cornwall-based British company, created Ameca.
Researchers recently discover that the human body can be used as a receiver for new 6G wireless technology
Researchers at the University of Massachusetts (UMASS) recently announced their invention of "a low-cost, innovative way to harvest the waste energy from Visible Light Communication (VLC) by using the human body as an antenna. This waste energy can be recycled to power an array of wearable devices, or even, perhaps, larger electronics." [i]
World’s first AI interns hired in US for three-month trial job alongside 106 humans
THE WORLD'S first artificial intelligence-powered interns have just been hired for a three-month stint. Tech marketing agency Codeword is onboarding two AI interns to complete dull yet necessary tasks, Global News Wire reported. The AI interns, who named themselves Aiden and Aiko, will be joining Codeword's team of 106 humans.
AI will increasingly take over from humans but a surprising flaw could save us from being replaced, expert reveals
AI will 'increasingly take over' many facets of life, but human flaws could save us from being obsolete, one expert has revealed. Most people worldwide have come across some form of artificial intelligence (AI). Such technology has become ubiquitous in everyday living – from Apple's Siri to your favorite website's...
Science Focus
M3GAN: The strange reasons a real child AI robot could never be built
For good or bad, a kid's toy with artificial intelligence (and killer dance moves) probably won't be possible at any point soon. New horror movie M3GAN is essentially Chucky meets the Terminator. Its titular star is posited as the future of mass-market robots: a lifelike doll that has been programmed to be a child’s best friend.
Woman Films Customer Chaos in Parking Lot As Target Introduces New Anti-Theft Sensor Carts to Tackle Theft Loss
In a viral TikTok, a woman has filmed customers in a Target parking lot struggling to adjust to the store’s new anti-theft cart sensors. The video by Taylor Ann (@taylormadesince1993) was recorded from her car in the Target store’s parking lot after she experienced the same frustration she was seeing around her.
Why IBM is no longer interested in breaking patent records–and how it plans to measure innovation in the age of open source and quantum computing
Director of IBM Research Darío Gil says open innovation will catalyze advances in fields such as quantum computing and artificial intelligence. For 29 years straight, IBM has led the United States in minting patents, at its peak filing over 10,000 US patent applications in a single year for innovations ranging from the ATM to e-commerce, two-nanometer chips, and quantum computing. It’s been an amazing run–but the new IBM is ready for new challenges.
Futurism
Deep Learning Expert Says GPT Startups May Be in for a Very Rude Awakening
Generative AI exploded into the mainstream last year. Led by the Elon Musk cofounded OpenAI — the creator of both DALL-E 2, a text-to-image generator, and ChatGPT, an impressive text-generating system — the industry has absolutely exploded, as these generative tools and others, notably the image-generating systems Stable Diffusion and Midjourney, have dazzled investment firms and the broader public alike.
Futurism
Lowe's Now Selling Blockchain Power Tools That Won't Work If They're Stolen
Retail giants have been brainstorming all kinds of ways to combat theft — and big box hardware titan Lowe's is now pushing those efforts to the limit. The greatest minds at its Lowe's Innovation Labs have been working on the company's recently unveiled "Project Unlock," Insider reports, which will use cheap radio frequency identification (RFID) chips and — wait for it — NFTs on the blockchain to activate certain power tools at checkout.
Scientists propose converting abandoned mines into gravity batteries
There is no doubt that renewable energy sources are the future. They're available in all countries, but their potential is yet to be fully harnessed. According to The International Renewable Energy Agency, 90 percent of the world's electricity should come from renewable energy by 2050. Now, sources like sunshine and...
A student admits to using an artificial intelligence chatbot to write a college essay and fails the class
Interacting with a chatbotPhoto bypiqsels; Public Domain Image. A recent article in Slate claims that artificial intelligence (A.I.) is making it easier for students to cheat. A.I. has created many automatic writing tools and A.I.-generated text can now be found everywhere including in novels and both fake and real news articles. The technology is also free or inexpensive.
aiexpress.io
Artificial Neural Network: Everything you need to know
On this article, we are going to clarify the idea and strategies behind synthetic neural networks and why they work in context with machine and deep studying. Significantly we are going to talk about:. Idea of the Synthetic Neural Community. How Neural Networks Study. Value Operate. Instance in Observe. Some...
marktechpost.com
Get Ready to Rock with Riffusion: The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Model That Brings Music to Life Through Visualization
Imagine music generated by Artificial intelligence. It sounds quite innovative and has been made possible using machine learning. This is done using training Neural network models like LSTM with musical notes and then predicting or generating music. Diffusion, a technology that was recently introduced, has come up with another unique...
ScienceBlog.com
Teaching Machines To Think Before They Speak
Human conversations consist of more than what you may think. When you are conversing with a friend, you’re taking in more than just the words they’re saying. Your brain is simultaneously reading between the lines, interpreting the emotions and intention beyond the surface of the interaction. Imagine if...
techaiapp.com
Jakarta-based Mindtera helps companies keep an eye on employee morale • TechCrunch
Today, the startup announced total seed funding of $850,000 led by East Ventures, with participation from Seedstars International Ventures and angel investors. Bhaskoro told TechCrunch that the startup is focused on B2B markets, including mid- to large enterprises. It also provides a self-service platform for small- to medium enterprises. Its main sectors are finance, consulting and retail, and its typical client has more than 200 employees.
The Future of AI: How Artificial Intelligence Will Change the World
The future of artificial intelligence (AI) is a topic that has garnered a lot of attention in recent years. There is no doubt that AI has the potential to revolutionize the way we live and work, and there are many exciting developments on the horizon. However, it is also important to consider the potential challenges and ethical issues that may arise as AI becomes more advanced.
marktechpost.com
CMU Researchers Introduce BUTD-DETR: An Artificial Intelligence (AI) Model That Conditions Directly On A Language Utterance And Detects All Objects That The Utterance Mentions
Finding all of the “objects” in a given image is the groundwork of computer vision. By creating a vocabulary of categories and training a model to recognize instances of this vocabulary, one may avoid the question, “What is an Object?” The situation worsens when one tries to use these object detectors as practical home agents. Models often learn to pick the referenced item from a pool of object suggestions a pre-trained detector offers when requested to ground referential utterances in 2D or 3D settings. As a result, the detector may miss utterances that relate to finer-grained visual things, such as the chair, the chair leg, or the chair leg’s front tip.
techaiapp.com
The best things about Windows 11 are these hidden Easter Eggs and features
Windows 11 is fine but I have to admit, I’m not in love with it. Can you love an operating system? Should you?. You probably should – operating systems, be they on your laptop, such as Windows 11 or macOS, or on your mobile device, like Android or iOS, are your main way to interact with your devices, so if you don’t like the OS, then you probably won’t like the device.
A mental health tech company ran an AI experiment on real users. Nothing’s stopping apps from conducting more.
When people log in to Koko, an online emotional support chat service based in San Francisco, they expect to swap messages with an anonymous volunteer. They can ask for relationship advice, discuss their depression or find support for nearly anything else — a kind of free, digital shoulder to lean on.
techaiapp.com
Microsoft Edge could go for rounded corners in a big way – but that might not be popular
Microsoft’s Edge browser could be going big on rounded corners with a fresh potential change spotted in (limited) testing right now. Neowin (opens in new tab) reports that XenoPanther highlighted the possible change on Twitter, with a screenshot showing Edge Canary (the earliest testing version) featuring rounded corners for the actual area of the browser showing the web page.
