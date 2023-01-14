Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Spotify Back up After Brief Outage -Downdetector
(Reuters) -Audio streaming platform Spotify suffered a brief outage on Friday, leaving tens of thousands of users unable to access the platform before services appeared to come back online. "Everything’s looking much better now!" Spotify Status, an account that provides updates about the audio platform's status, said on Twitter.
Millions urged to watch out for new Google warning that could save from danger
GOOGLE has created a very handy alert that could protect you from danger. It works to stop frustrating (and even criminal) spam calls that are targeting you. Google is added a new "suspected spam caller" alert to Google Voice calls. This will warn you when a call comes through so...
Google Chrome ‘will stop working properly’ for millions next week in shock shutdown
GOOGLE Chrome users browsing on an older version of Windows are racing to upgrade to a newer edition. The search engine is set to halt technical and security support for the browser running on Windows 7 next week. Google tabled plans to ditch its support offering in July 2021. But...
Cult of Mac
Avoid spam calls and texts by adding a second number to your phone
The last few years have seen a huge rise in spam calls and texts, but that doesn’t mean you’re stuck listening to strangers ask you about your car’s extended warranty forever. Adding another number to your phone can help you filter out the calls and texts you don’t want to answer.
Millions warned to make two Google Maps changes – don’t risk ignoring it
GOOGLE Maps can be an incredibly helpful tool - but it does come with risks. While it can be handy for figuring out what a place looks like before you arrive, be it a house or restaurant, it may reveal details about your home you might want to hide. In...
WRDW-TV
What the Tech: Things you didn’t know Amazon’s Alexa can do
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One of the most popular gifts of the holiday season was one of Amazon’s Echo devices. Those smart assistants everyone knows as “Alexa”. Amazon says most people use the devices to get the weather, play music, or set timers. But these Echo devices are much more powerful than that.
TrustedReviews
Netflix vs Amazon Prime Video: Which streaming platform is better?
Netflix and Prime Video are two streaming services that offer a breadth of content, including plenty of exciting original movies and TV shows. But, which service is best? We’ve compared Netflix and Prime Video to help you decide which streaming site is right for you…. Pricing and subscription tiers.
Digital Trends
Microsoft just scored a big win with Apple
Microsoft is gearing up to have Apple TV and Apple Music be the next applications available for download on its Microsoft Store. The apps are currently available as preview versions, which are compatible with Windows 11, according to @ALumia_Italia (via Thurrott). Apple TV Preview, Apple Devices Preview and Apple Music...
TechRadar
Google Stadia launches one last game before it dies
Google Stadia may be shutting down in just a couple of days, but that hasn't stopped Google from releasing one last game for the ill-fated streaming device. Worm Game, available to play now on Google Stadia, will be very familiar to anyone who owned a phone in the early 2000s. It's essentially Snake, albeit with some modern flourishes thrown in, like colorful visuals and multiple game modes.
Looks like Google's icons are still baffling users
It's been over two years since Google released a slew of new logos and icons for its various Workspace apps, but it seems the initially cold reception is showing no signs of thawing. Even today, Twitter users are continuing to bemoan the confusing nature of these bafflingly indistinguishable designs. The...
Phone Arena
YouTube tests free ad-based service streaming TV channels
YouTube is believed to be working on an ad-supported streaming service that would allow users to stream television shows, television movies, and television channels for free. The Wall Street Journal report says that Google is in talks with entertainment companies and is testing the concept with some of them. The result would be similar to apps like Pluto TV which offers streaming television programming from content providers like Paramount Movie Channel, TV Land Drama, and other channels.
Engadget
YouTube is testing a hub of free, cable-style channels
Is reportedly in talks with media companies to feature their TV shows and films in a hub of ad-supported channels. It's already testing the idea to weigh viewer interest. The platform could roll out the hub to more users later this year, according to. If YouTube moves forward with the...
Phone Arena
Google may soon summon the force to (finally!) challenge Apple's AirTag
If you're the least bit familiar with the convenience and ease of use of Tile devices and Apple AirTags, you've probably wondered at one point or another why Google never expressed a formal intention or informal interest in joining this market. After all, even Samsung has its own line of Galaxy SmartTags that are, well, extremely similar to the more popular aforementioned trackers.
9to5Mac
Got a new iPhone? Here’s a suggested way to organize your iPhone apps
There are probably almost as many ways to organize your iPhone apps as there are iPhone users, and most of us have probably experimented with a bunch of them. But more than eight years later, I’m still using a method I first tried back in 2013 (that screen size! those icons!).
Android Authority
I'm so fed up with streaming platforms that I'm going back to physical DVDs
It's time to set sail for calmer waters. $60 a month or $720 a year. That’s roughly how much it costs to subscribe to the big five TV streaming services and listen to music without ads on Spotify. And that’s just at the basic level; if you’re in family plan territory, it’s easy to spend at least another 50% on top of that. No matter how you slice it, that’s a lot of money spent to end up staring at a screen and asking yourself: “Why can’t I find anything good to watch?”
techaiapp.com
Amazon Great Republic Sale 2023: Best Offers on Our Top-Rated Smartphones
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023, offering great discounts on a range of products, is currently active only for Prime subscribers, giving them can early access. For all Prime as well as non-Prime members, the sale will begin on January 15 at midnight and will go until January 20. Apart from the great discounts and huge offs, Amazon is also offering SBI credit and debit card users an additional 10 percent discount. To get up to 80 percent discount on a wide range of products, head to the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023.
techaiapp.com
The Dangers of Default Cloud Configurations
When you hear “default settings” in the context of the cloud, a few things can come to mind: default admin passwords when setting up a new application, a public AWS S3 bucket, or default user access. Often, vendors and providers consider customer usability and ease more important than security, resulting in default settings. One thing needs to be clear: Just because a setting or control is default doesn’t mean it’s recommended or secure.
It looks like Google is cooking up yet another new Chromecast
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The newest Chromecast, the 1080p Chromecast with Google TV (HD), is only a few months old, but we could be due for another new streaming dongle out of Google in the near future. According to 9to5Google, the latest preview update for Google Home makes reference to a yet-unannounced Chromecast with Google TV device. As for what exactly it could be, there's not much to go on — but we have our theories.
Google prepares Fast Pair to take care of the Pixel Tablet's active stylus
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Since being announced in 2017, Fast Pair has seen numerous additions to its Bluetooth bridging functionality. We learned not too long ago that users would soon be able to locate misplaced or lost Fast Pair accessories even when they're offline through the Find My Device service. The next big feature making its way to the service may have to do with styluses if we're to believe new code discovered inside the latest Google Play services update.
Phone Arena
Apple reportedly looking for a TV ad sales exec: Apple TV+ could get an ad-supported tier
A new report from Business Insider indicates that Apple is looking for an ad sales executive for TV content. All in all, that means Cupertino is set to expand its live sports offers like Major League Soccer (which will begin next month), and MLB Friday Night Baseball. But that's not all – speculations indicate you might be getting an ad-supported Apple TV+ tier soon (maybe this year?), reports AppleInsider.
Comments / 0