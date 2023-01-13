ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calabasas, CA

Sissy Parker
3d ago

If you watch the footage from the Golden Globe Awards, you can definitely see something is not right with her. May she rest in peace.

Shelly Alshahiri
3d ago

Cardiac arrest can happen at any age but when your life was fueled on drugs it can stop your heart no matter what Lisa Marie was on drugs probably that led to her cardiac arrest her dad Elvis was a pill popper also

Emma Beard-Gilliam
3d ago

here come the anitvaxers. Ever heard of the book of life? God had us predestined when he will take us. He let's the elements around us decide. Cancer, shooting, fire, car wreck whatever catalyst. People die all day every day idiots! I was completely against vaccine, likewise mask but I go to church and whatever he subjects me to long-suffering or death was meant to be. Go to church and learn about rapture. We live in end times get right with God needs to be your focus!

