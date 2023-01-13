Read full article on original website
Shiba Inu has news on this front but will that be enough to save an ailing SHIB?
Shiba Inu’s NFT ecosystem registered growth over the last week. SHIB’s price rallied by 20%, however, a trend reversal was possible. The popularity of Shiba Inu [SHIB] NFTs was proven, yet again, as the special Shiboshi and Bugatti mint collection was sold out in the first four minutes of being launched. Soon after this information was revealed, Shiba Inu fans flooded Twitter with optimistic opinions.
Lido, the new king of DeFi? As per this development, the answer is…
Lido protocol showed significant growth in TVL and APR. Despite improvements, concerns about sustainability remained. The Lido [LDO] protocol made massive improvements in its performance over the last few months. According to Lido’s tweet on 17 January, the protocol observed growth in areas such as Total Value Locked (TVL) and Annual Percentage Rate (APR). This growth in performance indicated the increasing popularity and adoption of the Lido protocol among the crypto community.
The Sandbox: SAND continues to remain in the spotlight despite…
SAND had a chance to build on its unprecedented recent success if the broader market avoided correction. The Sandbox confirmed new partnerships as on-chain data displayed increased circulation. According to Santiment’s mid-month January report, mid to low-cap assets like The Sandbox [SAND] could carry on with their exceptional performances if...
Will Stellar Lumens [XLM] have a decent pullback before pumping toward the $0.1 mark? Decoding…
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The market structure was strongly bullish on the higher timeframes. A fair value gap lay below and above the price. Bitcoin [BTC] trended upward throughout the past week...
Algorand [ALGO] registers an increase in TVL, but concerns still remain
Algorand’s TVL increased by 137% in the last seven days. Market indicators and a few metrics looked bearish. Algorand [ALGO] flashed in the headlines because of its latest achievement. DeFiLlama revealed that Algorand’s total value locked (TVL) registered a massive increase by growing over 137%. With this new development, Algorand was back within 18% of its previous all-time high.
Shiba Inu’s price prediction using ChatGPT- Journey to the moon within reach?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. ChatGPT has limitations but a trader can use the bot to enhance ideas. Easy and quick trading strategies for various timeframes can be quickly formulated and coded using...
Bitwise’s latest declaration about Uniswap could turn the tide for UNI holders
Bitwise predicts Uniswap to surpass Coinbase in trading volume Q3 2023. Uniswap’s unique users and fees increase while pool value and active users fall. In a recent prediction made by Bitwise, it was stated that Uniswap would be overtaking Coinbase in terms of trading volume. According to Bitwise, this event would happen in Q3 of 2023.
Bitcoin’s Open Interest and demand level is key to short-term posture: Here’s why
Long and short Bitcoin positions have not been exceptionally significant, although funding rate remained positive. While the Bitcoin fear and greed index hit highs in months, the king coin will need increased demand to sustain the rally. The performance of Bitcoin [BTC] since the start of 2023 has brought confidence...
Optimism transaction volume hits new highs: Can OP remain positive?
Optimism saw a massive increase in transaction volume as it trended above its seven-day Moving Average. Optimism [OP] has also been attracting a high number of daily active addresses. According to a 16 January tweet by crypto analytics firm Delphi Digital, Optimism [OP] has seen high transaction volumes. As far...
Decentraland [MANA] sits at overbought highs- A recipe for disaster?
Decentraland saw growth in its ecosystem metrics in the last week. MANA’s price jumped by over 70% in the last seven days. Decentraland [MANA], the Ethereum-based decentralized virtual world, saw a jump in growth metrics in the last week, per data from DappRadar. According to the decentralized applications (dApps)...
What’s next for Cronos [CRO] after ETH whales consider it worthy of…
The top 100 Ethereum whales chose CRO as one of the top tokens to trade. CRO’s momentum stayed bullish but the volatility showed that the price might correct its trend. CRO, the native cryptocurrency of the Cronos [CRO] chain, found its way into the top 10 tokens traded by Ethereum [ETH] whales, Whale Stats revealed on 17 January. The token, which has been clouded with a drop in market cap in the last 24 hours, has benefited from a 39.82% value increase in the last 30 days.
Ethereum [ETH]: Bears gear up to draw curtains on recent price rally
ETH saw its highest profit transaction ratio since October 2021. On-chain data suggested that a local top has been reached. Currently trading at its pre-FTX level, leading altcoin Ethereum [ETH] logged its highest profit transaction ratio since October 2021 on 16 January, data from Santiment revealed. Is your portfolio green?...
Amidst Polygon’s hardfork and increased profit-taking, which way will MATIC go?
Polygon completed its hard fork upgrade on 17 January. New demand for MATIC has climbed significantly since the year began. Polygon [MATIC], the sidechain connected to the main Ethereum [ETH] blockchain, completed a hard fork to its proof-of-stake (PoS) network on 17 January. The purpose of the hard fork, as stated in a 12 January blog post, was to make the Polygon network more efficient by introducing two key changes.
Cosmos bulls are enthusiastic as technical indicators show bullishness could continue
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Sellers tried to fade a move above $12.25 but the buyers had other ideas. A pullback into a lower timeframe area of interest could present a buying opportunity.
Optimism emerges as a contender in Layer-2 space: can it overtake Polygon?
Optimism sees growing ERC-20 transactions, which could flip Polygon’s dominance in L2 space. Even so, Polygon maintains user market share dominance. Layer 2 solutions in the crypto market have been showing improvements despite the market seeing turbulence. One of the L2 solutions that have shown great promise is Optimism....
Bitcoin: Ephemeral rally or the start of new bull cycle? Large investors are confused
On-chain data revealed that BTC whales are unsure whether BTC’s recent rally marked the commencement of a new bull cycle. Despite the recent price jump, institutional investors stay away from BTC accumulation. New data from on-chain metrics has revealed that despite a 23% increase in the price of Bitcoin...
Ethereum’s latest update could get ETH holders excited for 2023 because…
The total value of ETH staked and validators on the network witnessed substantial growth. Whales show interest in ETH as the number of transactions witnessed a surge. Ethereum’s [ETH] staking activity continued its upward swing as the total value staked in ETH 2.0. deposit contract reached yet another ATH, data from Glassnode revealed.
Is Solana back on track after a tumultuous 2022? This report suggests…
Solana gains developers by the droves, but development activity still relatively low. SOL bears take over as the bulls run out of momentum. Solana [SOL] got a bad rep in 2022 as one of the most disrupted blockchain networks. Fast forward to the present, and the narrative is gradually changing in the network’s favor.
Monero: With a wobbling hashrate, what does the future hold for XMR
Monero’s hashrate faltered drastically in a matter of hours until press time. XMR was overbought, but the ADX trend could keep it in the green direction. Information from 2Miners.com revealed that the hashrate of Monero [XMR] had faltered at the time of writing. The hashrate measures the security and health of a blockchain network. So, Monero’s floundering hashrate signaled a threat to the security of the private blockchain.
Bitcoin [BTC]: What you should expect following 2023’s 23% rally
The recent rally in BTC’s price led to many BTC holders netting unrealized gains. The aSOPR’s attempt to retest the value of 1.0 signaled a bullish trend in the current market. Bitcoin [BTC] started the year with a strong rally of 23.3%, which has resulted in a wide...
