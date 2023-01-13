Sonora, CA – An altercation outside of a Sonora store resulted in the arrest of a man for attacking a woman with a pipe. Sonora Police report that officers responded recently to the Crossroads Shopping Center on Sanguinetti Road after being alerted to an altercation between a male and female in front of the Walmart store. When officers arrived on the scene, they contacted the involved individuals. They determined that 29-year-old Timothy Michael Barlass, a Sonora transient, had physically assaulted the female with a PVC pipe, according to police spokesperson Cpl. Thomas Brickley. He noted that the female victim had visible signs of injuries. Brickley also detailed that this was not a random attack because the two are known to be in a relationship.

SONORA, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO