mymotherlode.com
Man Attacks Woman With Pipe Outside Sonora Business
Sonora, CA – An altercation outside of a Sonora store resulted in the arrest of a man for attacking a woman with a pipe. Sonora Police report that officers responded recently to the Crossroads Shopping Center on Sanguinetti Road after being alerted to an altercation between a male and female in front of the Walmart store. When officers arrived on the scene, they contacted the involved individuals. They determined that 29-year-old Timothy Michael Barlass, a Sonora transient, had physically assaulted the female with a PVC pipe, according to police spokesperson Cpl. Thomas Brickley. He noted that the female victim had visible signs of injuries. Brickley also detailed that this was not a random attack because the two are known to be in a relationship.
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Highway 99 remains closed near Lodi
Flooding in San Joaquin County has closed Highway 99 between Peltier Road and Turner Road since Monday evening. It remains closed on Tuesday morning. Commuters are urged to take Interstate 5 to travel between the Stockton and Sacramento areas. Other nearby roads being used as a detour are also underwater...
KCRA.com
More than a dozen homes uninhabitable after major flooding in Calaveras County
VALLEY SPRINGS, Calif. — Calaveras County, like much of California, is seeing substantial damage after weeks of strong rain and winds. Most of it can be seen in Valley Springs, a community of about 3,600. At Cosgrove Creek, the usually 25-foot-wide body of water expanded to about 150 feet...
KTVU FOX 2
Knee-deep flooding in Livermore; residents break out the paddle boards
LIVERMORE, Calif. - Many people in have been dealing with knee-deep flooding in their residential neighborhood, prompting some to break out paddle boards to get around. The view from Sky Fox on Monday showed parts of a neighborhood along a creek that flooded. The area of Bluebell Drive and Galloway...
Acampo neighborhood under evacuation as floodwaters spread
ACAMPO – Some people living in a neighborhood in Acampo are under a mandatory evacuation order Monday, Jan. 16. On Sunday, the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office reported around 175 people voluntarily left their homes at the Arbor Mobile Home Park. Until the announcement, several people thought they could hunker down."When the power went out. I was in the shower, I was like, 'Ugh, darn it.' That does it," a resident said. Neighbors say the water has yet to recede. Instead, several homes are quickly filling up.The San Joaquin Sheriff said what is happening is the result of...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Bicycle Accident on Almond Avenue and Elm Avenue in Modesto
On the afternoon of Tuesday, January 10, 2023, CHP traffic officers reported a fatal vehicle versus bicycle collision on Almond Avenue in the Modesto area. The incident occurred on Almond Avenue in the vicinity of Elm Avenue at approximately 3:20 p.m. and involved a Chevrolet sedan, officials said. Details on...
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Biden to survey NorCal storm damage, flooding in Acampo, actor Jeremy Renner home from hospital
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
KCRA.com
Evacuation warning issued for parts of Stanislaus County
STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — An evacuation warning was issued for parts of Stanislaus County on Friday afternoon, according to the Stanislaus County Office of Emergency Services. The warning is in place for rural Patterson and the Grayson area along the San Joaquin River. Anyone who chooses to evacuate is...
One dead, business shot at in separate shootings in Stockton
(KTXL) — Two separate shootings occurred late Saturday night and early Sunday morning in Stockton, one of which left one person dead. According to the Stockton Police Department, around 1 a.m. officers responded to the area of the 900 block of Greensboro Court where they found a 42-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. Police […]
CHP asking public's help finding driver who ran over man found on highway
MARTINEZ (CBS SF) – The California Highway Patrol asked the public for help Monday finding a driver who hit a man and left him for dead on Highway 4 earlier this month.In a social media post, CHP officials said Damond Lazenby was reported missing on New Year's Day. Seven days later, Lazenby's body was found near the shoulder of eastbound Highway 4 between Port Chicago Highway and Willow Pass Road in Contra Costa County.Detectives said that it appeared Lazenby was hit by a vehicle,"The CHP believes Lazenby was struck by the right front portion of a vehicle, and the driver fled the scene. The vehicle is possibly a dark color sedan," the CHP said.The CHP asked that anyone with information regarding the driver or suspect vehicle is encouraged to leave a detailed message on the CHP 24/7 tip line at (707) 917-4491.
Falling Trees and Damaged Cars: What you should know
MODESTO — A Modesto viewer says a city tree fell on her car last year, totaling it. When the city refused to cover the damage, she decided it was time to call Kurtis."It sounded like logs falling," said Vanessa DeLise, who sent CBS13 photos of a fallen branch from a Modesto city tree crushing her 2006 Toyota in July."The second I walked outside, I started bawling my eyes out," she said. "You could hear it crushing it the longer the was laying on it."When Vanessa was finally able to take it to the shop, they told her it would cost...
Three people hospitalized, one critically injured following shooting in Merced
Merced Police are investigating an early morning shooting that sent three people to the hospital.
Man killed in Sunday morning shooting in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. — Police in Stockton are searching for a gunman after an early Sunday morning shooting left a man dead. The deadly shooting, marking Stockton's second homicide of 2023, happened around 12:53 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Greensboro Court. Officers found a 42-year-old man inside of...
goldrushcam.com
Turlock, California Police Department Reports Early Morning Downtown Altercation Between Multiple People Results in Shooting Homicide
January 14, 2023 - Turlock, CA – Turlock Police Department officials report at 2:06 a.m. this morning, Turlock Police Dispatch received a 9-1-1 call from a man who reported a shooting in the vicinity of Market Street and South Broadway in Downtown Turlock. Officers responded to the scene and identified evidence that indicated at least one person had been struck by gunfire, but individuals involved were no longer at the crime scene.
CBS News
Three people arrested after 2 pursuits in San Joaquin County
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY - Several people were arrested after two separate pursuits involving sheriff's deputies on Thursday. The first pursuit happened on Thursday. According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office, deputies attempted to stop a motorcycle in the area of Mariposa Rd. and Highway 99 for having no license plate and driving recklessly.
Gov Newsom visits Merced to see storm damage firsthand
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Governor Gavin Newsom arrived in Merced Saturday afternoon to see the impact of the surrounding areas that have been devastated by flooding due to the record rainfall. “The reality is that this is the eighth of what we anticipate to be nine atmospheric rivers; we’re not done,” Newsom said. His itinerary […]
Delivery driver drops off Amazon package in trash can at San Joaquin County home
STOCKTON, Calif. — For San Joaquin County homeowner Tori Beeck, her own trash contained her treasure Tuesday after an unusual drop-off by an Amazon delivery driver landed her newly ordered package in a landfill. Beeck, who has been working extended hours at her accounting job in recent weeks, is...
Contra Costa Herald
Save Mount Diablo expands free Discover Diablo Hikes and Outings Program for 2023
CONTRA COSTA, STANISLAUS, AND SAN BENITO COUNTIES— Explore some of the East Bay’s premiere hiking and natural areas with Save Mount Diablo in 2023, including places rarely open to the public. The Discover Diablo outings series offers guided hikes, themed walks, and other outdoor activities: mountain biking; rock climbing; trail running; meditation in nature; plein air painting events; and property tours. All are free to the public. Trailblazers of all ages and skill levels are welcome to choose appropriate outings from our extensive offerings.
KCRA.com
Police investigate fatal shooting near bar in Turlock
TURLOCK, Calif. — The Turlock Police Department said in a release that a man was shot and killed in the downtown area around 1:38 a.m. on Sunday. Police said they responded to a call and found the victim lying on the ground after suffering multiple gunshot wounds behind Grand Cru and The Udder Place, two bars located on West Main Street in Turlock.
EF-1 Tornado Rips Through Northern California Amid Deadly Storms
As California residents continued to face flooding, heavy rains, and high winds from the deadly storms sweeping the state, the National Weather Service issued a near-unheard-of warning to Northern California communities. In the dead of night on Tuesday, residents received tornado warnings and, just after 4 am, an EF-1 tornado touched down.
