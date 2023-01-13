Read full article on original website
Autopsies conducted on 4 people found dead after house fire
CLOVIS, New Mexico (KVII) — Autopsies are being conducted on the four people found dead after a house fire in Clovis, New Mexico. The fire happened around 2:20 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Wallace Street. According to Deputy Fire Chief Faye Craigmile, a witness broke a window...
Amarillo A Hideout? It Was For A Clovis Man Until He Got Busted.
One thing that I believe most of us in Amarillo can agree upon is that we seem to be a hub for drugs. I've lived in a lot of different places, but I've never lived somewhere where I have heard about so many arrests related to drugs in some capacity.
CLOVIS, NM – A Clovis man wanted in connection to a drug investigation was arrested earlier this week in Amarillo. According to a news release from the Clovis Police Department, on Sept. 18, 2022, agents with the Region 5 Drug Task Force, which is composed of agents from the Clovis Police Department and Curry County Sheriff's Office, conducted search warrants on two locations in Clovis; the 1300 block of Martin Luther King Blvd., and the 2500 block of Fred Daugherty.
Brent Harrison, Hereford’s police chief, to retire
HEREFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Hereford announced Thursday that Police Chief Brent Harrison has retired. This comes after Harrison served for 35 years in law enforcement, the majority of which was in Hereford and Deaf Smith County, according to the Hereford Police Department’s website. Harrison had previously been placed on administrative […]
