High Wycombe man stabbed man before biting his nose in 'horrific' Aylesbury attack

Houston cops say woman who ‘smelled heavily of body odor’ linked to at least four pre-Christmas robberies
A nicely dressed thief is allegedly responsible for four robberies in Houston days before Christmas, police said.
Man on Death Row for 25 Years Shot Dead at Funeral After Being Freed: Cops
Christopher Williams, 62, who had been wrongfully convicted of four murders, was released in February 2021 and had been working to reconnect with his family.
Child killer Jon Venables could walk free from prison in weeks despite pleas from James Bulger’s dad to keep him inside
EVIL Jon Venables will get a parole hearing in weeks — despite desperate pleas from his victim’s father to keep him locked up. Sources say the monster, 40, has a “strong chance” of going free because of his “positive” progress inside. Two-year-old victim James...
Aspiring Model Living in NYC Homeless Shelter Stabbed to Death by Roommate
A model living in a Manhattan shelter was allegedly stabbed to death by her roommate after they got in a fight over her playing loud music. Victoria Goode was 27 years old and was an aspiring runway model, her older brother told the New York Daily News. She was planning to go home to Oklahoma for Christmas, her brother said. Goode had appeared in a photo shoot for Vogue Mexico in September, but had been struggling for work, leading her to stay in shelters in hopes the city would help her find permanent housing, her brother said. She had been fearful of her roommate, Charmaine Crossman, for some time, her brother added. Crossman ran away after the alleged stabbing, but ultimately surrendered to police Tuesday. She’s been charged with murder.Read it at New York Daily News
A Florida Father Shoots His Older Son Dead to Save The Other Child During Dispute. Police Say It Left Him ‘Shattered’
Martin County, FL – A Florida father had to make a gut-wrenching decision on Sunday when his two sons got into a violent dispute. The trouble started in the early hours on Sunday, after Joseph Maloney, 30, had been drinking in the family home, according to WPTV.
Massachusetts Woman Sentenced To Life Without Parole For Ritualistic Murders Of Young Sons
Latarsha Sanders was convicted this week of the 2018 murders of her sons, 8-year-old Edson Brito and 5-year-old La'son Brito. A Massachusetts woman will spend the rest of her life in prison without the possibility of parole after being convicted of murdering her two young sons in 2018. Latarsha L....
A Pigeon Was Caught in a Prison Yard With a Tiny Backpack of Meth
A pigeon found in a Canadian prison yard with a tiny backpack filled with meth is carrying on a decades-long tradition of avian drug smuggling. The pigeon was captured at the Pacific Institution in Abbotsford, British Columbia, in late December, according to the CBC. John Randle, Pacific regional president of...
Mother admits manslaughter of her teenage daughter after letting her become morbidly obese
A mother has admitted the manslaughter of her teenage daughter after allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Louise Titford, 16, was found dead at her Powys home in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.”Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, and father, Alun Titford, 44, were charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Appearing before Mold Crown court on 12 December, Lloyd-Jones admitted the manslaughter.Mr Titford is due to go on trial in January. He denies the charges.It was alleged at an earlier hearing that Kaylea’s obesity was caused...
Ohio murder suspect mistakenly freed from jail arrested in fatal gas station shooting
David A. Johnson III, 20, was facing homicide and other charges when he was mistakenly freed from jail only to become involved in another fatal shooting, authorities said.
Victim's Skull Exposed After Man Chews Face and Ear in Attack: Police
Police said the suspect, who allegedly attacked the elderly man, initially gave his name as "El Baker."
Woman who left 12-year-old bloodied after hitting him with paddle spared jail
A woman who whacked a 12-year-old boy with a paddle during an argument has been spared prison time.Antwon Forrest was struck by the paddle by Fay Johnson, 32, on the banks of the River Avon in Brislington on 26 March last year, leaving him bloodied.During sentencing on January 12, Johnson was handed a four-month jail term, suspended for six months, and ordered to pay £500 compensation after admitting to causing actual bodily harm.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Killer who stopped to buy pasty on way to stab ex-lover to death is jailed
A killer who stopped to buy a pasty on his way to stab a mother-of-three to death has been jailed. John Jessop, 26, was in a brief relationship with Clair Ablewhite, 47, but it ended due to concerns about the age gap. A week later, he cycled around 17 miles from his home in Newark, Nottinghamshire to attack Ms Ablewhite in her Colston Bassett home. Jessop, of Sherwood Avenue, pleaded guilty to murder at a previous hearing and was sentenced to life with a minimum term of 17 years and eight months at Nottingham Crown Court on Wednesday.The court was...
Mother and boyfriend arrested after abused six-year-old found buried beneath floor
An abused six-year-old boy has been found buried under the floor of his mother’s home in Arkansas, police say.The discovery prompted the arrest of the mother and her boyfriend. Deputies in Lee County called special agents to the scene in Moro, around 75 miles east of the state capital of Little Rock, at around 10.45pm on Friday, according to the Arkansas Democrat Gazette. The Arkansas Department of Public Safety said in a press release that “based on initial findings, it’s believed the boy died from injuries sustained in the home, possibly three months ago”. “The state medical examiner will...
Woman arrested after elevator CCTV footage shows her assaulting domestic worker
A woman in India’s Uttar Pradesh state has been arrested on charges of assaulting and holding her domestic help hostage after a video surfaced on social media showing her dragging the worker out of an elevator.On Wednesday, a police case was filed after CCTV footage showed the 20-year-old worker being forcibly dragged inside an elevator at a high-rise building in Noida.“Shefali Koul, who lives in the Cleo County society in Sector 121, was held on Wednesday evening from her residence,” a police spokesperson was quoted as saying to news agency Press Trust of India.Ms Koul, who is a lawyer,...
Boyfriend chopped with hatchet, shot and killed by ex-husband, suspect in custody
Police have a suspect in custody after a man was chopped with a hatchet then fatally shot in Brooklyn on Thursday, authorities said.
‘Sleepover’ killer admits murdering partner, three children and raping girl as she lay dying
A quadruple killer has admitted to murdering his pregnant partner, her two children and one of their friends during a sleepover where he also raped one of the dying girls. Damien Bendallpleaded guilty to the murder of 35-year-old Terri Harris and her children 11-year-old Lacey Bennett and 13-year-old John Paul Bennett, as well as Lacey’s 11-year-old friend Connie Gent, last year. A court heard how the 32-year-old raped Lacey as she lay dying from head wounds he inflicted with a hammer at the house in Killamarsh near Sheffield.Prosecutor Louis Mably KC said he carried out “brutal, vicious and cruel...
Disgraced ex-NYPD officer with violent past stabbed to death by black-clad masked suspect: report
Disgraced former NYPD Officer Nicholas Nelson, 37, was reportedly knifed to death in the neck on Staten Island by a black-clad masked suspect who remains at large as of Thursday.
Caretaker of missing 4-year-old arrested on child neglect charges
Authorities in Oklahoma said they have arrested the caretaker of a 4-year-old girl who has been missing since Tuesday.
'Sweet, Giving' Teen Is Found Dead by Dumpster in Suspected Homicide, and Family Pleads for Answers
The body of 16-year-old Tayanna Manuel was found on Dec. 26 in Denver The death of a teenage girl, whose body was found near an apartment-complex dumpster the day after Christmas, is being investigated by authorities in Colorado as a suspected homicide as her family looks for answers. The grim discovery was made the morning of Dec. 26 in Denver, Colo.'s Gateway-Green Valley Ranch neighborhood, according to a tweet from the Denver Police Department. The victim was identified by family and police as 16-year-old Tayanna Manuel. The girl's mother...
Teenager, 17, accidentally pocket dials 911 while playing tactical shooter video game
Armed officers in Kentucky responded to a 911 call of a 17-year-old - who admitted to killing two people - only to find the call was an 'accidental butt dial' while he'd been playing a video game.
