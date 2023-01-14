ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunny and windy Sunday for New Jersey

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Michele Powers says it will be a sunny and windy Sunday in New Jersey.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy from the northeast. Highs will be 40 to 45.

MONDAY: MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. DAY - Spotty salt water coastal flooding will occur for up to two hours between 2 a.m. and 7 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny and less breezy. Highs will be in the 40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with spotty evening showers. Highs will be in the mid-40s.

WEDNESDAY: A mix of clouds and sun. Mild. Highs in the 50s.

THURSDAY - WEATHER TO WATCH: Tracking thunderstorms. Some sunshine possible. Highs will be 50-55.

FRIDAY: A few showers, but it won't be a washout. Highs in the 40s.

