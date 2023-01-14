Celebrities who died in 2023

Lisa Marie Presley. Bryan Steffy/WireImage

Here are the famous people who died in 2023.

Lisa Marley Presley died in January.

So did rock icons Jeff Beck and David Crosby.

Jeff Beck. Paul Natkin/Getty

Jeff Beck, 78

The beloved English guitarist of The Yardbirds spent decades evolving his style as he was influenced by everything from blues to hard rock.

He's regarded as one of the greatest guitarists of all time.

Thanks to his mix of work with The Yardbirds in the 1960s and his later solo work, he was respected around the world by musicians and fans.

Beck won the Grammy for best rock instrumental performance six times and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice — once for being in The Yardbirds and a second time as a solo artist.

He died on January 10 after contracting a bacterial meningitis infection.

Gangsta Boo. Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty

Lola Chantrelle Mitchell (aka, Gangsta Boo), 43

The Memphis rapper and former member of Three 6 Mafia was a beloved female figure in the "Dirty South" era of rap in the 1990s.

After recording albums with Three 6 Mafia until the early 2000s, she went solo.

Her 1998 album "Enquiring Minds" featured the hit single, "Where Dem Dollas At."

Boo also showed up on songs with Eminem, Gucci Mane, Run the Jewels, OutKast, Lil Wayne, Blood Orange, Latto, and others.

Boo was found dead at her home in Memphis on January 1 . No official cause of death was given.

David Crosby. NBCU photo bank/Getty

David Crosby, 81

This influential singer-songwriter is behind two of the biggest bands of the 1960s, The Byrds and Crosby, and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young.

The Byrds' first single, a harmony version of Bob Dylan's "Mr. Tambourine Man" went No. 1 on the U.S. singles chart in early 1965. The band would become America's answer to The Beatles with its pop/folk influence.

As a member of CSNY their 1970 album "Déjà Vu" hit No. 1 on the charts and went on to sell 7 million copies. The following year "4-Way Street," a two-LP live set drawn from their subsequent U.S. tour, came out and went quadruple-platinum.

But Crosby was also one of rock's bad boys, his heavy drug use led to a nine-month jail sentence in a Texas state prison in 1985.

Crosby's work on The Byrds and CSNY led to 35 million albums sold over his career.

He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice.

Crosby died on January 18 , no cause was given.

Lisa Marie Presley. Michael Tran/FilmMagic/Getty

Lisa Marie Presley, 54

The beloved daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley was in the spotlight her entire life.

She was 9 years old when her father died, but by then the world already knew her as the King's daughter from pictures of her with her dad. His massive plane was also named after her.

As she grew into an adult, her fame grew too. She married Michael Jackson, making them the biggest couple in the world for a brief time. They divorced in 1996.

She followed in her father's footsteps and made music. Presley released three albums, including singles where she performed duets with her late father.

She married musician Danny Keough when she was 20. They had two children together: actor Riley Keough, who was born in 1989, and Benjamin Keough, who was born in 1992. Benjamin died by suicide at the age of 27 in 2020.

Presley made her last public appearance on January 10 at the 80th Golden Globes where a biopic on her father, Baz Luhrmann's "Elvis," was nominated for three awards. Austin Butler's performance as Elvis Presley won best performance by an actor in a drama.

Presley died on January 12 after experiencing cardiac arrest at her Calabasas home.