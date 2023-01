“I’m here to have fun!” Arianna Williams, a resident of Bonanza, said this past weekend. Williams was one of more than 500 people who TechCon 2023, held Saturday, Jan. 14 and Sunday, Jan. 15 on the Oregon Tech campus. Organizers of the event said more than a third of attendees were not associated with the school.

BONANZA, OR ・ 9 HOURS AGO