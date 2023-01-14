Dean Fredrick Zimmerman, 65, went home to be with Jesus on January 12, 2023 in Klamath Falls, OR. Dean was born May 12, 1957 in Tillamook, OR. to William and Delores Zimmerman. He is survived by his sisters, Terri Pruett, Connie Wilson, Nettie Zimmerman and Sandra Rusley; daughters, Michelle Jones, Crystal Zimmerman and Rose Gillette; 8 grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents William and Delores Zimmerman. Full obituary at www.cascadecremations.com.

