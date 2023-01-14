Read full article on original website
Herald and News
Zimmerman, Dean Fredrick
Dean Fredrick Zimmerman, 65, went home to be with Jesus on January 12, 2023 in Klamath Falls, OR. Dean was born May 12, 1957 in Tillamook, OR. to William and Delores Zimmerman. He is survived by his sisters, Terri Pruett, Connie Wilson, Nettie Zimmerman and Sandra Rusley; daughters, Michelle Jones, Crystal Zimmerman and Rose Gillette; 8 grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents William and Delores Zimmerman. Full obituary at www.cascadecremations.com.
TechCon 2023: Hundreds attend annual weekend event at Oregon Tech
“I’m here to have fun!” Arianna Williams, a resident of Bonanza, said this past weekend. Williams was one of more than 500 people who TechCon 2023, held Saturday, Jan. 14 and Sunday, Jan. 15 on the Oregon Tech campus. Organizers of the event said more than a third of attendees were not associated with the school.
