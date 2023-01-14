Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
easternshorehawks.com
Women drop home contest to Route 13 rival Delaware State
PRINCESS ANNE, Maryland — The University of Maryland Eastern Shore suffered a tough 68-60 loss to visiting Delaware State on Saturday (Jan. 14) as the Hornets outshot the Hawks from all areas of the court. "I told them that at the end of the day I have to accept...
UMES gets another thrilling MEAC victory
Pleasantville rallies in the second half to defeat Penns Grove - Boys basketball recap
Marki Barnes recorded 21 points to spark Pleasantville to a 57-52 victory over Penns Grove in Penns Grove. Jeff Valeus scored 17 points for Pleasantville (6-8), who was down by 11 points at the end of the first quarter after Penns Grove (4-8) outscored them 19-8. However, Pleasantville (6-8) erased a nine-point halftime deficit with a 15-8 run in the third quarter, then used an 18-11 run in the fourth quarter to take the lead for good.
Wilmington Blue Rocks extend stadium lease in Delaware
The Blue Rocks pioneered development of the Wilmington Riverfront 30 years ago. And now the team has committed to staying in the fast-growing neighborhood for another seven years — through the 2030 season — with the extension of its lease of Frawley Stadium. “This is a great day...
WMDT.com
Fatal pedestrian collision in Harrington
Harrington, DE- A pedestrian collision in Harrington Delaware has left one dead according to Delaware State Police. The incident happened in the area of South Dupont Highway and Corn Crib Road around 6pm on Monday. Details are limited at this time but we will continue to update this story as...
The richest woman in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
One chocolate company controls a 14.4 percent share of the global chocolate market, making it the biggest chocolate company in the world. The company is Mars. Because of this global domination, the Mars family became the second wealthiest family in the world. Today, I will talk about the richest woman in the family who lives in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
delawarepublic.org
Delaware dignitaries gather at DSU for annual MLK Day program
Delaware State University’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day program welcomed an array of state and local officials including Gov. John Carney and Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester. The school has held an event marking the holiday since 1987 – a year after the federal holiday went into effect. One...
Atlas Obscura
The Scientist Bringing Fresh Fish Back to Philadelphia’s Underserved Neighborhoods
This article is republished from Hakai Magazine, an online publication about science and society in coastal ecosystems. Read more stories like this at hakaimagazine.com. Sometime in the 1970s, once a week every week, along the narrow streets in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, a fish truck came around. It came to neighborhoods of North and West Philly, their brick row houses one room wide, set tight against each other right along the sidewalks; some houses with a little grass and trees, some with concrete; some with porches, some just with steps on which people can sit and talk.
firststateupdate.com
Man Charged With Carjacking, Kidnapping Seaford Woman, 80 Facing Slew Of Charges In Maryland
Seaford Police Department Detectives have identified Ralph Harmon, 23, of Salisbury Maryland, as the suspect in the carjacking, and kidnapping of a Seaford woman on Friday. Officials said that the incident occurred on Arch Street in Seaford on Friday, January 13, 2023, at approximately 9:56 a.m. An 80-year-old female victim...
$5 million scratch-off ticket sold in South Philadelphia
Philly 7-Eleven Sells $5M Scratch-Off Ticket
fox29.com
Teen arrested after investigation into shot fired inside Delaware’s William Penn High School
NEW CASTLE, Del. - A teenager has been arrested and charged following an investigation into a gunshot that was fired inside a Delaware High School last week. On Jan. 10, around 11:30 a.m., William Penn High School in New Castle County was placed on lockdown after reports of a shot fired inside the school.
Troopers Arrest Newark Man on Drug Dealing Charges
The Delaware State Police have arrested 37-year-old Wilfri Moreno-Garcia of Newark, Delaware on drug dealing charges following a car stop last night in Wilmington. During the month of January 2023, […] The post Troopers Arrest Newark Man on Drug Dealing Charges appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
firststateupdate.com
80-Year-Old Seaford Woman Carjacked, Kidnapped Found In Maryland
The Seaford Police Department is actively investigating a carjacking/kidnapping incident that occurred on Arch Street in Seaford on Friday, January 13, 2023, at approximately 9:56 a.m. Officials said an 80-year-old female victim was in the driveway of her residence near her vehicle when she was approached, physically assaulted, and placed...
firststateupdate.com
Troopers Release Additional Details In William Penn HS Lockdown
Delaware State Police are investigating a gunshot fired inside the William Penn High School that occurred late Tuesday morning. On January 10, 2023, at approximately 11:40 a.m., the School Resource Officer of William Penn High School located at 713 East Basin Road, New Castle, was alerted of a potential gunshot inside of a second-floor bathroom at the school. The School Resource Officer responded to the location and observed signs that a round struck the interior of the bathroom. There were no injuries reported.
WBOC
Police Investigating Magnolia Shooting
MAGNOLIA, Del. - Police say the shooting left one man seriously injured. Delaware State Police say on Jan. 15 around 4:03 a.m. troopers responded to a shooting on Lambert Drive in Meadowbrook Acres. Troopers say a 32-year-old man was shot in the abdomen an unknown number of times. Police say he was flown to a hospital for emergency surgery, where he is in stable condition.
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Delaware
Located inside the Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge, Shearness Pool is the largest man-made lake in Delaware. This man-made freshwater impoundment has a surface area of 203 acres. At that size, it ranks not only as the largest man-made lake but the overall largest freshwater lake in Delaware. The pond is home to over 350 different bird species, making it a haven for bird watchers and nature enthusiasts.
delawarepublic.org
William Penn High School student arrested in shooting incident at school
A 16-year-old is arrested in connection with last week’s gunshot fired at William Penn High School. Delaware State Police arrested the Wilmington teen and charged him with reckless endangering and related charges in the incident that happened last Tuesday morning. The teen was taken into custody without incident Sunday...
5 arrested for alleged dog fighting in Seaford, Delaware
The investigation happened over the weekend following a complaint of suspicious activity at a home in Seaford, Sussex County.
WBOC
CarJacking and Assault Under Investigation in MD & DE
SALISBURY, Md. - The manhunt for a suspected carjacker in Seaford is over. Police announced an arrest in the case shortly after 6pm Friday. They have not released his name. But investigators in both Maryland and Delaware are still looking into the woman was attacked and carjacked at gunpoint earlier in the day.
