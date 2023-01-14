Read full article on original website
Woman Shows Her Walmart Receipts for the Same Cart of Groceries Over the Past Two Years As Inflation Hikes Food Prices
More and more people are reaching for their wallets to keep up with rising prices. But how has inflation really affected us?. For two years, TikToker Amy (@amywaytosave) decided to find out by testing the effects of inflation on her own grocery shopping.
Coca-Cola and Pepsi Face an Unlikely New Rival With a Unique New Drink
The beverage wars have become even more complicated and that means a lot of new choices for consumers.
The Daily South
Check Out PEEPS New Spring 2023 Lineup
The nights may still be long and the weather a little frightful, but spring is on the horizon. While we’re still waiting for the daffodils and bluebells to pop up, we know spring is coming because the newPEEPS are here—and they’re amazing. In addition to classic yellow...
Woman stunned receipt charged her for the drink and the bottle separately
A woman expressed genuine confusion about the charges on her receipt. She bought only one drink. Yet, her bill reflected two fees. The video is by TikTok user Fjeff (@findingxfarrah). It has 366.4K views and 114 comments.
The Founder of Hatch Maternity Is Now Leading a Mini Mom Empire
Maternity line Hatch has a new investor — and a new set of sister brands. Marquee Brands quietly took a minority stake in Hatch, and has created the Hatch Collective, which will also operate Motherhood Maternity, A Pea in the Pod and Destination Maternity.More from WWDBackstage at Macy's Herald SquareHoliday Windows 2019Executives Tackle What's in Store at Global Retailing Conference Hatch’s founder and chief executive officer Ariane Goldman — who launched the modern maternitywear brand in 2011 — is heading up the collective, which debuted a new site Tuesday. The structural shift comes more than three years after Marquee Brands bought Motherhood...
Colorado couple describes orange object lifting off from ground level
Couple out for a walk.Photo byDilan NaGionUnsplash. A Colorado witness at Wellington reported watching and videotaping a glowing, orange orb that lifted up from the ground level and flew around the sky at about 8:08 p.m. on December 3, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
Planters looks for someone to drive Mr. Peanut, the NUTmobile across country
Planters is looking for someone who wants to have a “nutty adventure.”. The nut brand is looking to hire a few college graduates to drive the iconic NUTmobile, chauffering Mr. Peanut to appearances across the country. The lucky drivers will embark on a journey in the 26-foot-long peanut-shaped vehicle...
