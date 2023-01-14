Read full article on original website
Susan Elaine Jackson
Susan Elaine Jackson, age 63, of Campbellsburg, passed away Saturday, January 14 at Norton Brownsboro Hospital in Louisville. Susan was born July 19, 1959, in Salem the daughter of Herman and Peggy Chaney Jackson. She was a retired employee of Kimball’s and a private health care provider. She was a member of Mt. Hebron Church.
Salem wrestlers win county tourney
Harley Schocke, center, was one of many Salem Lion wrestlers who won their classes at the Washington County Mayhem at Eastern last Thursday, giving them the county championship.
#mugshot Monday, January 16, 2023
The following arrests were made recently in Washington County by local law enforcement agencies. Those listed, in most cases, are just facing charges at this point and are to be considered innocent of those charges unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. Charges are often dropped or lessened.
