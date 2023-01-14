ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Interesting Engineering

Social Robots Are Real And They Are At CES 2023

The humanoid robot produced by AI LIFE has a slightly more serious appearance. than those produced so far. This artificial intelligence, which can slowly and precisely perceive what is being said,. may have to go a little further. As Its’s designers told that,. A task- and communication-oriented humanoid robot...
C. Heslop

Artificial Intelligence Robot Says It Does Not Like Humans

AI-powered robots have spent years learning about humans. The information gathered is enough for them to deliver speeches without a script. A robot named Ameca, with a human-like design gave a Christmas Day speech on Channel 4. It said one line that intrigued many. Engineered Arts, a Cornwall-based British company, created Ameca.
Science Focus

M3GAN: The strange reasons a real child AI robot could never be built

For good or bad, a kid's toy with artificial intelligence (and killer dance moves) probably won't be possible at any point soon. New horror movie M3GAN is essentially Chucky meets the Terminator. Its titular star is posited as the future of mass-market robots: a lifelike doll that has been programmed to be a child’s best friend.
Anthony James

Technology Expert Says Conscious Robots Will Eclipse Humanity

Some of the biggest Hollywood hits have featured killer robots out to annihilate, or subjugate, humanity. Now though, with rapidly advancing developments in technology, the fields of Artificial Intelligence and Robotics are making it much likelier that those types of realities could come true. At least according to some experts who feel that robots with consciousness pose an existential threat to life as we know.
knowtechie.com

Tesla significantly drops prices on EV models in US and Europe

After years of increasing prices regularly, Tesla is reducing its EV prices across the United States and Europe. Several models recently saw a significant price drop (h/t Engadget). Even the most affordable option, the Model 3, saw its price reduced from $46,990 to $43,990 in the US. The Model S...
Interesting Engineering

This China-free lithium battery plant can power the next 100 years

An Australian-based startup, Recharge Industries Pty, is planning to build a A$300 million (US$210 million) factory that can build lithium-ion batteries that do not have materials imported from China, Bloomberg reported. Currently, China accounts for the majority of lithium-ion battery manufacturing facilities. Other nations are striving to seek alternatives to...
TechRadar

What is AI capable of, really?

The possibility of artificial intelligence (AI) has captured the imagination of many for almost as long as the concept of computers has existed. In recent years, however, interest is reaching new highs as some of the incredible feats promised by its advocates are starting to be realized. OpenAI’s ChatGPT has...
Jalopnik

Tesla Is Starting to Get Worried

Last year was supposed to be a banner year for Tesla. The company was spinning up new factories while expanding existing ones, continually raising the prices on its cars without seeing a drop in demand. Expectations were high for the top-selling EV maker in the United States. Then it all came tumbling down.
Radio Ink

Key Takeaways For Radio Fom CES 2023

(By Buzz Knight) As I write this CES 2023 Wrapped article, like many of you who attended, I’m winging my way back home trying to extrapolate key themes that can be useful. Item one will be to inspect my custom orthotics to be sure they are still in working order. Our Takin A Walk steps clocked in at roughly 65,000 steps of glitz, glory and gadgets. But, seriously, how does one answer the question from CES outsiders who ask, “What was the coolest game changing technology that you witnessed?”
abovethelaw.com

ChatGPT -- Are The Robots Finally Here?

There has been much chatter about robots coming to take away jobs — including the jobs of lawyers. Last year, I wrote the article The Robots Are(n’t) Coming, in which I argued that technologies will evolve and help attorneys be better at their jobs. In the past few weeks, we may have taken a giant leap forward in the evolutionary path.
cybersecurity-insiders.com

Microsoft introduces voice copying AI tool

Microsoft, the technology giant of America, has achieved a new milestone in Artificial Intelligence by introducing a voice mimicking AI tool dubbed ‘Vall-E’. The tool has enough potential to copy a voice within 3 seconds and can easily create an audio content by using the same voice. Thus,...
nextbigfuture.com

Microsoft $10 Billion into OpenAI and ChatGPT is AI IPhone Moment

Fortune and others are reporting that Microsoft will close a $10 billion investment deal into the artificial intelligence startup before the end of this month. This is discussed in the All-in-Pod cast. The deal will have a unique structure in that Microsoft will get 49% of the company but 75% of future profits.

