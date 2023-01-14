Read full article on original website
Three robot sisters could become ‘the face of AI’ in 2023 and change your mind about creepy humanoids
THREE robot sisters could be about to give the Kardashians a run for their money as they seek to influence you to like AI in 2023. According to CNN, three humanoid robots - named Sophia, Grace, and Desdemona - could become the "friendly faces of AI." Artificial intelligence and robots...
Business Insider
How to use the secret conversation feature in Facebook Messenger to keep your chats as private as possible
To create a secret conversation on Messenger, start a new chat and tap the lock icon. Messenger's secret conversations are encrypted, meaning not even Facebook can read them. Secret conversations are only available in the Messenger mobile app, not the website. Over the past few years, encrypted messaging apps like...
One of the predictions for 2023 is a technology that does not even exist yet
A virtual displayPhoto byRedo-sanchez; CC-BY-SA-4.0 It's all about the metaverse for 2023. Almost every major technology firm is hyping up the metaverse for 2023 and beyond.
If you still aren't sure what ChatGPT is, this is your guide to the viral chatbot that everyone is talking about
Open AI's Chat GPT bot has spread everywhere in the last month, drawing investors and experiments with its possible role in people-facing services.
nextbigfuture.com
Microsoft $10 Billion into OpenAI and ChatGPT is AI IPhone Moment
Fortune and others are reporting that Microsoft will close a $10 billion investment deal into the artificial intelligence startup before the end of this month. This is discussed in the All-in-Pod cast. The deal will have a unique structure in that Microsoft will get 49% of the company but 75% of future profits.
marktechpost.com
Meet Speechbox: An Artificial Intelligence (AI) Tool That Transforms Audio Transcripts For Tasks Like Punctuation Restoration With The Whisper Language Model
Speechbox is a new tool that utilizes the power of machine learning to enhance the accuracy and usefulness of audio transcriptions. It is built on the premise that the Whisper language model is robust enough to transcribe a wide range of English speech accurately. Furthermore, Whisper was specifically trained to predict punctuated and orthographic text, which makes it well-suited for use in Speechbox.
aiexpress.io
The best things about Windows 11 are these hidden Easter Eggs and features
Home windows 11 is high-quality however I’ve to confess, I’m not in love with it. Can you’re keen on an working system? Do you have to?. You most likely ought to – working methods, be they in your laptop computer, comparable to Home windows 11 or macOS, or in your cellular machine, like Android or iOS, are your important approach to work together together with your units, so in the event you don’t just like the OS, then you definately most likely gained’t just like the machine.
aiexpress.io
Federated Learning on AWS with FedML: Health analytics without sharing sensitive data – Part 1
This weblog publish is co-written with Chaoyang He and Salman Avestimehr from FedML. Analyzing real-world healthcare and life sciences (HCLS) knowledge poses a number of sensible challenges, equivalent to distributed knowledge silos, lack of enough knowledge at any single web site for uncommon occasions, regulatory pointers that prohibit knowledge sharing, infrastructure requirement, and price incurred in making a centralized knowledge repository. As a result of they’re in a extremely regulated area, HCLS companions and prospects search privacy-preserving mechanisms to handle and analyze large-scale, distributed, and delicate knowledge.
aiexpress.io
Microsoft Azure OpenAI service now generally available, with ChatGPT on the way
In a blog post this night, Microsoft introduced the final availability of Azure OpenAI Service, which permits companies to energy their apps with large-scale AI fashions, together with GPT-3.5, DALL-E 2, and Codex. In accordance with a press assertion, availability is “restricted to clients who meet and cling to the...
aiexpress.io
Got It AI creates truth checker for ChatGPT ‘hallucinations’
Got It AI mentioned it has developed AI to establish and deal with ChatGPT “hallucinations” for enterprise purposes. ChatGPT has taken the tech world by storm by displaying the capabilities of generative AI, which might allow strange of us to immediate AI to generate all kinds of issues, from pc applications to authentic songs.
aiexpress.io
How Thomson Reuters built an AI platform using Amazon SageMaker to accelerate delivery of ML projects
This submit is co-written by Ramdev Wudali and Kiran Mantripragada from Thomson Reuters. In 1992, Thomson Reuters (TR) launched its first AI authorized analysis service, WIN (Westlaw Is Pure), an innovation on the time, as most search engines like google and yahoo solely supported Boolean phrases and connectors. Since then, TR has achieved many extra milestones as its AI services are constantly rising in quantity and selection, supporting authorized, tax, accounting, compliance, and information service professionals worldwide, with billions of machine studying (ML) insights generated yearly.
theblock.co
ChatGPT says it has bills to pay as crypto AI tokens rise in wake of potential Microsoft deal
Crypto AI tokens have jumped in price following the news that Microsoft may invest $10 billion into OpenAI. While the rally has cooled slightly since news of the deal first broke last week, nine coins connected to the sector have surged over 50% in the past week. Crypto tokens linked...
Digital Music News
Facebook Shutting Down Creator Studio in Favor of Meta Business Suite
After long featuring two different tools for managing profiles and pages, Facebook is officially shutting down Creator Studio in favor of Meta Business Suite, urging users to migrate to the latter. Facebook is phasing out its Creator Studio dashboard-style interface in favor of Meta Business Suite and encourages users to...
aiexpress.io
The advancing language of AI
Arms up, anyone who’s sufficiently old to recollect ELIZA. That “pure language” program got here out of MIT within the mid-Nineteen Sixties and brought about a flurry of curiosity by creating textual content conversations on-line that fooled some individuals into considering they had been coping with a human being. Its limitations rapidly grew to become obvious, nevertheless, and ELIZA retreated to the land of educational analysis, the primary of an extended string of debunked claims about software program that communicated “similar to an individual.”
Radio Ink
Key Takeaways For Radio Fom CES 2023
(By Buzz Knight) As I write this CES 2023 Wrapped article, like many of you who attended, I’m winging my way back home trying to extrapolate key themes that can be useful. Item one will be to inspect my custom orthotics to be sure they are still in working order. Our Takin A Walk steps clocked in at roughly 65,000 steps of glitz, glory and gadgets. But, seriously, how does one answer the question from CES outsiders who ask, “What was the coolest game changing technology that you witnessed?”
techaiapp.com
Shiba Inu Devs Set To Unveil Shibarium L2 Network Beta
The beta testnet of Shibarium will soon release, benefiting the entire Shiba Inu community. Shibarium is a layer-2 network operable on the Ethereum mainnet. After the release of Shibarium, the Shina Inu community can build and grow projects. The release of Shibarium will address the scalability, speed, and expense challenges facing the existing projects on Ethereum.
aiexpress.io
Stable Diffusion AI art lawsuit, plus caution from OpenAI, DeepMind | The AI Beat
Again in October, I spoke to consultants who predicted that authorized battles over AI artwork and copyright infringement may drag on for years, probably even going so far as the Supreme Courtroom. These battles formally started this previous Friday, as the primary class-action copyright infringement lawsuit round AI artwork was...
theblock.co
Shiba Inu about to launch Ethereum Layer 2 network Shibarium in beta
Shiba Inu will soon launch a public beta for its Shibarium Layer 2 network with bone as its native token. Shibarium transactions will also include shib token burns. Shiba Inu developers are preparing to release the meme token’s Layer 2 network called Shibarium in beta form — with the full launch to follow not long after.
DeepMind’s AI chatbot can do things that ChatGPT cannot, CEO claims
Google’s artificial intelligence division DeepMind is considering releasing its rival to the ChatGPT chatbot this year, according to founder Demis Hassabis.DeepMind’s Sparrow chatbot reportedly has features that OpenAI’s ChatGPT lacks, including the ability to cite sources through reinforcement learning, however Mr Hassabis warned about the potential dangers of powerful AI technology.Speaking to Time magazine, Mr Hassabis said Sparrow could be released as a private beta in 2023, but said that AI is “on the cusp” of reaching a level that could cause significant damage to humanity.“When it comes to very powerful technologies – and obviously AI is going to be...
thedefiant.io
Polygon Founder-Led Web3 Accelerator Beacon Hosts Inaugural Demo Day
Early-stage web3 accelerator Beacon held its first Demo Day of the year with 13 projects pitching live to over 300 top venture capitalists. Beacon, positioning itself as the most founder-friendly accelerator started by Sandeep Nailwal (an accomplished web3 builder in his own right), hosted its inaugural Demo Day today. Graduates of Beacon’s first cohort presented their ideas on various sub-sectors of the crypto-economy, such as gaming, infrastructure, decentralized lending, and developer tooling. This group, known as Cohort 0, was described as “the MVP of Beacon” by the program’s core contributor Sandeep Nailwal, co-founder of the Polygon blockchain. Looking ahead, Nailwal plans to expand the program by running two Cohorts of 20-25 companies twice per year.
