Earth, Wind & Fire percussionist Fred White dead at 67
Percussionist Fred White of the genre-defying Chicago-based band Earth, Wind & Fire is dead at 67. “Our family is saddened today with the loss of an amazing and talented family member, Our beloved brother Frederick Eugene ‘Freddie, White,” his brother Verdine White posted on Instagram Sunday. Verdine White,...
Woman's Dead Grandmother Has Photo of Alien Hidden in Her Belongings
I’m not sure everyone really “gets” TikTok. One of the more popular activities on the app is to post a funny video to go along with a popular song or sound effect. If you hang out on the “for your page” (FYP, for the fans) a lot, it can result in understanding what these trendy sound clips are, and making your own. But if you haven’t yet succumbed to the addiction of the Tok, it can lead you to not always understanding what the heck you’re seeing on your screen.
Child Conceived Wearing a Tail That Finished in a Meaty Ball Suggestive of a Middle age Gadget at Its Tip
A Brazilian baby had specialists scratching their heads not such a huge amount by the way that he was brought into the world with a genuine human tail yet because of the 1.5 broad balls toward the finish of it that looked like a substantial middle age club.
Drummer Exits Metal Band After Disagreement
Another heavy metal band is losing a member. Drummer Nanu Villalba left Brazilian thrash/death metal band Nervosa, the band announced. The group cited a "lack of common agreement" for Villalba's sudden departure. She was a member of the band for less than a year. "With this post, we would like...
Shakira’s eight most cutting lyrics about Pique and Clara Chia in new ‘diss track’
Shakira has caused a stir with her latest song, featuring lyrics that appear to target her ex, Gerard Piqué.The Colombian musican split from the former Barcelona footballer in June 2022, amid rumours that Piqué had been unfaithful.In a new track produced with Argentinian DJ Bizarrap, entitled “BZRP Music Sessions #53”, Shakira seemed to take aim at her former partner of 11 years. The song’s lyrics make thinly veiled references to Piqué, as well as his new girlfriend Clara Chia Marti.Here are eight of the most savage barbs in the track...1. “So much talk of being a champion /...
Taylor Swift Sold Limited-Edition Digital Downloads of ‘Midnights’ for 12 Hours
Swifties moved swiftly on Jan. 5 when Taylor Swift started a 12-hour sale of four limited-edition exclusive digital copies of her recently released tenth album, Midnights, featuring different cover art and behind-the-song material. Digital versions featured bonus material on Midnights tracks “Bejeweled,” “Anti-Hero,” “Mastermind,” and “Karma.” Matching the cover art...
“The biggest circle pit I have ever seen for an opening band”: watch British metallers Malevolence cause chaos at Trivium's Hammersmith show in London last night
Could Malevolence be the next British metal band to break big? On the basis of this reaction, absolutely
Ringo Starr’s ‘You’re Sixteen’ Features Vocals From a Rock Star Who Was His Friend
Ringo Starr's "You're Sixteen" was more popular in the United States than any of Ringo's other songs except for one. Another rock star provided vocals for "You're Sixteen."
Dan Auerbach Leads the Arcs on a Search for ‘Sunshine’ on New Single
Dan Auerbach’s the Arcs are on a search for the bright side on their latest single, “Sunshine.” The record doubles as a dedication to band member Richard Swift, whose background vocals and percussion are featured on the song he co-wrote in 2018 before his death at age 41. “We’re waiting on the sunshine/Night was day now day is night/Won’t you help me see the light?” Auerbach asks on the chorus. “Sunshine” thematically circles lost time and missed opportunities, held together by a piano melody littered with punching horns. In a statement about Electrophonic Chronic, the second studio album from the...
The Weeknd Heads To Pandora In “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)” Music Video
The Weeknd drops the music video for “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength).”. The Weeknd’s returned with a set of visuals for his contributions to Avatar: The Way Of The Water. The Weeknd dropped “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)” in December. The song serves as...
Pink Siifu and Ahwlee Announce B. Cool-Aid Album, Share New Song: Listen
B. Cool-Aid, the duo of Pink Siifu and Ahwlee, have announced a new album: Leather Blvd. is due out March 31 via Lex Records. The group has also shared a new song, “Cnt Go Back ( Tell Me ),” featuring Liv.e, Butcher Brown, Jimetta Rose, V.C.R, and Maurice II. Find it below.
New Song Saturday! Hear New Tracks From Death Valley Girls, Bootsy Collins, Shakira, and More
One song playing at the right moment, perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, the sun coming through the window, can really make life worth living. We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs. To that end, we wanted...
New Music Friday: The best new albums out today
Trying to keep up with this week’s best and most exciting new music? Every Friday, we collect the best new albums available on streaming services on one page. This week, check out Babytron's Bin Reaper 3: New Testament, Margo Price's Strays, Poolblood's Mole, and more. BabyTron, Bin Reaper 3:...
The Man Who Stepped Off the Edge of Space and Broke the Speed of Sound While Free Falling 24 Miles Back to Earth
Red Bull Stratos was a high-altitude skydiving project involving Austrian skydiver Felix Baumgartner which was sponsored by the famous energy drink company Red Bull GmbH. In a marketing stunt that grabbed the world's attention, the company whose brand slogan is "Red Bull gives you wings," literally put that into action by aiming for the highest skydive ever attempted.
