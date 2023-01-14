Read full article on original website
Brighton 3, Liverpool 0 - Match Recap: An Embarrassment
Cody Gakpo makes his Premier League debut for Liverpool, starting up front along with Mohamed Salah and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. With Virgil van Dijk still out injured, it’s Joël Matip and Ibrahima Konaté in the center-back positions. First Half. The early possession belonged to Brighton, who forced a...
Manchester United 6-0 Liverpool: United dominate rivals to kick off 2023
Manchester United picked up a resounding 6-0 win over arch-rivals Liverpool in the WSL, as they supplemented their goal difference massively in the title race. With Chelsea taking on Arsenal at the Emirates at the same time, the game presented a huge opportunity for United to cut the gap between themselves and Emma Hayes’ side. And they did just that, while also providing themselves with huge momentum as they head into the business end of the campaign.
Everton vs Southampton: Opposition Analysis | Last Chance Saloon
Once again Blues fans will be congregating at Goodison Park in the aftermath of a creditable performance (if not result) down the East Lancs Road in Manchester. This time, under pressure manager Frank Lampard will have had more than a week to absorb lessons taken from the FA Cup loss to Manchester United, and to rest his players ahead of what could prove to be a defining game, both for him on a personal level and for Everton’s future prospects.
Everton 1-2 Southampton: What Lampard said
Everton manager Frank Lampard, speaking to Match of the Day: "It's obviously difficult and disappointing, especially when you go 1-0 up. It's a tough game, there's a lot of tension for both teams I think. We deserved to be 1-0 in the first half with the passion in our game.
Manchester United 2-1 Manchester City: Premier League – as it happened
Minute-by-minute report: United came from behind to win the Manchester derby, thrusting themselves into the title race as a result. Scott Murray was watching.
Jamaica hit back to set up netball series decider against England
Jamaica forced a deciding game with England in their three-match netball series after coming from behind early on to win 61-58 at the Copper Box Arena.Jo Harten was a late withdrawal from Jess Thirlby’s line-up due to an injury, with Olivia Tchine stepping in at starting goal shooter for the Roses.England, who struggled in the first quarter of their 73-52 victory in Wednesday’s Manchester opener, looked far more assured in London and led 18-12 after the first 15 minutes.But Commonwealth Games silver medallists Jamaica replied in the second quarter, taking the lead for the first time and by half-time they were...
Chelsea vs Crystal Palace: Mykhailo Mudryk at Stamford Bridge ahead of £89m transfer
Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhailo Mudryk is watching from the stands at Stamford Bridge ahead of his move to Chelsea
Humiliated Jurgen Klopp apologises to Liverpool's travelling fans at the Amex after his side's Premier League woes continued with a humbling 3-0 defeat at Brighton
A humiliated Jurgen Klopp felt obliged to apologise to Liverpool's travelling support after the Reds suffered another Premier League defeat at Brighton. Former Manchester United striker Danny Welbeck added to a second-half brace from Solly March to leave Klopp bewildered as his side drifted seven points away from the top four.
Cardiff sack Mark Hudson in blunt statement after draw at home to Wigan leaves club hovering above relegation zone
CARDIFF have sacked boss Mark Hudson - just two months after giving him the permanent job. The Bluebirds bluntly announced their former defender's axing after Saturday's 1-1 home draw with Wigan left the Championship strugglers nine games without a win. Will Keane stabbed a 96TH-MINUTE equaliser for the Latics -...
Saturday football open thread
Well, this didn’t get posted in time for the Manchester Derby, but I guess now’s as good a time as any for an open thread. Here’s your place to talk about the rest of today’s Saturday football action. Saturday Premier League Schedule. Brighton vs. Liverpool. 10:00...
Report: Newcastle United Interested In Signing Conor Gallagher
Newcastle United are interested in signing Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher in the January transfer window.
Tolaji Bola: Rotherham United loan defender to Bradford City until end of season
Rotherham United have loaned defender Tolaji Bola to League Two side Bradford City for the remainder of the season. Bola played two Championship games for his parent club this season but has been ruled out for much of the campaign by quad and then knee problems. The 24-year-old, who started...
Danilo: Nottingham Forest sign Palmeiras midfielder for about £16m
Nottingham Forest have signed Brazilian midfielder Danilo from Palmeiras for a fee of about £16m. The 21-year-old joins the City Ground side, who are 13th in the Premier League, on a six-and-a-half-year deal. Danilo won two Copa Libertadores and the 2022 Brazilian Serie A title with Palmeiras. "I will...
England international’s future at Chelsea in doubt following Mykhaylo Mudryk signing
The future of Raheem Sterling at Chelsea is in doubt following the arrival of Mykhaylo Mudryk at Stamford Bridge. That is according to Football Insider, who reports that Chelsea will listen to offers for the England international just months after signing the winger from Man City in a deal worth £50m.
Monday January 16th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Jürgen Klopp Expects A “Strong” But Changed Side Against Wolves
Whether you want to acknowledge it or not, Liverpool play again tomorrow (or today depending on where in the world you are reading this). After failing to succeed in the top two options (win in regulation, lose in regulation) against Wolves in the FA Cup fourth action, the two sides will meet again for a replay. Ugh.
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Liverpool: Preview, Team News, and Ways to Watch
After putting up one of their very worst displays in recent memory in Saturday’s 0-3 loss to Brighton, Liverpool get a chance to put things somewhat right, as they look to advance in the FA Cup through a Wolverhampton replay they probably didn’t earn. Wolves haven’t had a...
Sunderland firm up interest in West Ham midfield man
A central midfielder, not a striker, is reportedly set to become Sunderland's first January signing.
MATCHDAY: Wolves-Liverpool in replay; Napoli face new coach
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:. There are six third-round replays in the FA Cup, with Liverpool looking to stay in realistic contention for a domestic trophy by beating Wolverhampton in an all-Premier League matchup. An entertaining game ended 2-2 at Anfield on Jan. 7 and was tinged with controversy with Wolves having a late goal disallowed because of an offside not picked up by VAR cameras. Liverpool's only game since then was a 3-0 loss at Brighton in the league on Saturday, a low point in the team's season. Liverpool is in ninth place in the league, 19 points off first place, and already out of the League Cup. Among the other replays, non-league teams Chesterfield and Boreham Wood from the fifth tier of English soccer are in action against second-tier West Bromwich Albion and third-tier Accrington Stanley, respectively.
Hot Takes: Keith Stroud’s incompetence cast a shadow over Sunderland’s efforts on Saturday
Up until the eighteenth minute on Saturday, things were going well for Sunderland and there was little indication of just how much of a slog the afternoon would ultimately turn out to be. We’d looked bright and sharp during the opening exchanges, with some excellent interplay between Patrick Roberts and...
