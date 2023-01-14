Read full article on original website
railfan.com
Oregon Rail Heritage Center Makes Progress on Turntable Installation
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Rail Heritage Center could have a turntable installed on its property by the end of summer. The Portland-based museum has been working with contractors to install the turntable that was once at Southern Pacific’s Brooklyn Yard in Southeast Portland. The turntable will not only give the non-profit a new exhibit but it’ll help the museum’s resident steam locomotives get on the main line should the opportunity arise again.
All I-84 lanes near Multnomah Falls reopen following semi-truck crash
A semi-truck crash on Interstate 84 Monday closed eastbound and westbound lanes, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said.
Overturned semi-truck blocks northbound lanes of I-5 near Wilsonville
An overturned semi-truck stalled northbound traffic on Interstate 5 in Aurora Monday morning.
The Lake Oswego Review
Lake Oswego asks ODOT to plan for tolling mitigation
In early January, Lake Oswego Mayor Joe Buck sent a letter to the Oregon Department of Transportation requesting that the department and the Oregon Transportation Commission spell out how they will mitigate the impacts — such as increased congestion on local roadways — of tolling, and how those efforts might be funded.
Is there mail on MLK Day 2023? Are Portland parking meters free today?
Most governmental services are closed Monday, Jan. 16, in recognition of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a federal holiday. U.S. District Court for the District of Oregon: Closed. Oregon and Washington state offices: Closed. Oregon and Washington state courts: Closed. Multnomah, Washington, Clackamas and Clark county offices, city of Portland...
KATU.com
Washington County hit by early-morning power outage after tree falls on line
BEAVERTON, Ore. — Residents of Beaverton and Aloha were faced with a large power outage early Monday morning, according to reports. As of 5 a.m., nearly 3,900 customers were left without power after a tree fell onto power lines, per Portland General Electric's website. The outage was first reported...
Backwoods Brewing expanding with brewpub in Ridgefield, bigger plans for Carson
Backwoods Brewing, which the Waters family founded in the Columbia River Gorge town of Carson in 2012, has come out of the pandemic hitting its stride. For starters, it will soon begin construction on a third location, a brewpub in Ridgefield. Co-owner Tom Waters said the new location will be just west of Interstate 5, near where a new Costco is planned, as well. It will be on nearly an acre and include ground and mezzanine dining spaces plus an outdoors drinking and dining area.
Driver goes down embankment near Vista House, rescued
A driver drove over an embankment near Vista House and had to be rescued Saturday night, fire officials said.
Home near North Plains destroyed by fire
NORTH PLAINS, Ore. — A house that caught fire on Sunday night is a total loss, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue. Firefighters responded to the home off Northwest Uebel Road near Dairy Creek Road north of North Plains around 6:45 p.m. Multiple people called 911 reporting the fire. The residence was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived.
hillsboroherald.com
Historic Courthouse Sequoias A Monument To John R Porter
They are among the largest trees in the world, and they stand right here in our historic downtown area. Hillsboro, Oregon, residents from all walks of life have had the awe-inspiring experience of standing under the majestic and massive Courthouse Sequoias on Main Street. On the South entrance to the Washington County Courthouse stand a row of Sequoiadendron giganteum, which are some of the biggest trees in the United States. Their trunks are as wide as school buses, and their canopies are so large that a small city of people could live up there. The largest is close to 155 feet high and has a girth of 32 feet. But who planted them, and how did they get here?
kptv.com
‘Told myself expect the worst’: Fire destroys Portland home, 3 roommates displaced
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A house fire in north Portland early Sunday morning left the three occupants scrambling to find housing, with few remaining belongings. Kate Savage said she got a call from her roommate around 2:30 a.m. At first, she thought her roommate was joking. Savage said she remembered...
Captain’s Choice helps usher in Portland’s Cajun crab boil era
Yes, Portland has had Viet-Cajun seafood boil restaurants for some time — My Brother’s Crawfish is more than a decade old. The Rockin’ Crab & Boiling Pot isn’t far behind. But a new wave of Cajun boil, with undersea creatures bobbing in rich, spicy sauces, a trend already sweeping the East Coast, seems to be poised to take over Portland next.
canbyfirst.com
Vancouver Man Dies in Three-Vehicle Crash Near Eagle Creek
A Vancouver, Washington, man was killed and another driver flown to the hospital Wednesday after a crash on Highway 224 in Clackamas County. The crash was reported shortly before 6 a.m. along the Clackamas Highway near the Eagle Creek community and the junction with Highway 211. Initial reports indicated Miguel...
WWEEK
Reporters Gaze Into an Atmospheric River From Above
If Californians seem less inclined of late to move to Oregon, maybe Oregon’s weather can visit California. For the past three weeks, much of the Golden State has been pounded by torrential rains, which have triggered devastating floods and storm damage blamed for the deaths of at least 19 people. The cause of the deluge: an “atmospheric river” flowing in from the Pacific Ocean.
Marion County man gets gift card with 0 balance
Over the holidays Dale Schaecher received a $40 debit card as a gift. But when he got the card he said the balance was zero.
Suspension bridge destroyed by falling trees in Oswald West State Park
A picturesque suspension bridge along the Oregon Coast Trail collapsed into Necarney Creek in Oswald West State Park on Dec. 27, after it was struck by several falling trees during a severe storm.
Big waves, surging king tides to swamp Oregon, Washington beaches
The last king tides of the season are forecast to periodically flood the Pacific Northwest’s low-lying shores between Jan. 20 and Jan. 22.
Amtrak to add trips between Portland and Seattle, second trip to Vancouver, B.C.
Amtrak plans to increase the number of daily trains between Portland and Seattle from four to six in the fall of 2023, Washington Sen. Maria Cantwell announced on Jan. 13.
Here are Portland's 64 'unsafe' buildings and why firefighters won't go inside
PORTLAND, Oregon — Unsafe buildings in Portland are a safety challenge that firefighters face. That was certainly the case when flames raced through an old empty church in downtown last week — but thanks to an unsafe building designation, they had advanced warning of what they'd be up against and knew not to enter the building.
'An amazing opportunity': Portland motel repurposed into temporary shelter
PORTLAND, Ore. — As Portland city leaders try to address the ongoing issue of homelessness, a hotel in Northeast Portland is being repurposed into a temporary shelter. The Rockwood Bridge Motel Shelter is taking over the Super 8 Motel on 181st Avenue and East Burnside Street. The shelter will provide temporary housing for up to 40 people as they wait to transition into a permanent home. There will be 24-hour, on-site supportive services including behavioral health support.
