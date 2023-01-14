ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

railfan.com

Oregon Rail Heritage Center Makes Progress on Turntable Installation

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Rail Heritage Center could have a turntable installed on its property by the end of summer. The Portland-based museum has been working with contractors to install the turntable that was once at Southern Pacific’s Brooklyn Yard in Southeast Portland. The turntable will not only give the non-profit a new exhibit but it’ll help the museum’s resident steam locomotives get on the main line should the opportunity arise again.
PORTLAND, OR
The Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego asks ODOT to plan for tolling mitigation

In early January, Lake Oswego Mayor Joe Buck sent a letter to the Oregon Department of Transportation requesting that the department and the Oregon Transportation Commission spell out how they will mitigate the impacts — such as increased congestion on local roadways — of tolling, and how those efforts might be funded.
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
The Oregonian

Backwoods Brewing expanding with brewpub in Ridgefield, bigger plans for Carson

Backwoods Brewing, which the Waters family founded in the Columbia River Gorge town of Carson in 2012, has come out of the pandemic hitting its stride. For starters, it will soon begin construction on a third location, a brewpub in Ridgefield. Co-owner Tom Waters said the new location will be just west of Interstate 5, near where a new Costco is planned, as well. It will be on nearly an acre and include ground and mezzanine dining spaces plus an outdoors drinking and dining area.
RIDGEFIELD, WA
KGW

Home near North Plains destroyed by fire

NORTH PLAINS, Ore. — A house that caught fire on Sunday night is a total loss, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue. Firefighters responded to the home off Northwest Uebel Road near Dairy Creek Road north of North Plains around 6:45 p.m. Multiple people called 911 reporting the fire. The residence was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived.
NORTH PLAINS, OR
hillsboroherald.com

Historic Courthouse Sequoias A Monument To John R Porter

They are among the largest trees in the world, and they stand right here in our historic downtown area. Hillsboro, Oregon, residents from all walks of life have had the awe-inspiring experience of standing under the majestic and massive Courthouse Sequoias on Main Street. On the South entrance to the Washington County Courthouse stand a row of Sequoiadendron giganteum, which are some of the biggest trees in the United States. Their trunks are as wide as school buses, and their canopies are so large that a small city of people could live up there. The largest is close to 155 feet high and has a girth of 32 feet. But who planted them, and how did they get here?
HILLSBORO, OR
The Oregonian

Captain’s Choice helps usher in Portland’s Cajun crab boil era

Yes, Portland has had Viet-Cajun seafood boil restaurants for some time — My Brother’s Crawfish is more than a decade old. The Rockin’ Crab & Boiling Pot isn’t far behind. But a new wave of Cajun boil, with undersea creatures bobbing in rich, spicy sauces, a trend already sweeping the East Coast, seems to be poised to take over Portland next.
PORTLAND, OR
canbyfirst.com

Vancouver Man Dies in Three-Vehicle Crash Near Eagle Creek

A Vancouver, Washington, man was killed and another driver flown to the hospital Wednesday after a crash on Highway 224 in Clackamas County. The crash was reported shortly before 6 a.m. along the Clackamas Highway near the Eagle Creek community and the junction with Highway 211. Initial reports indicated Miguel...
VANCOUVER, WA
WWEEK

Reporters Gaze Into an Atmospheric River From Above

If Californians seem less inclined of late to move to Oregon, maybe Oregon’s weather can visit California. For the past three weeks, much of the Golden State has been pounded by torrential rains, which have triggered devastating floods and storm damage blamed for the deaths of at least 19 people. The cause of the deluge: an “atmospheric river” flowing in from the Pacific Ocean.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGW

'An amazing opportunity': Portland motel repurposed into temporary shelter

PORTLAND, Ore. — As Portland city leaders try to address the ongoing issue of homelessness, a hotel in Northeast Portland is being repurposed into a temporary shelter. The Rockwood Bridge Motel Shelter is taking over the Super 8 Motel on 181st Avenue and East Burnside Street. The shelter will provide temporary housing for up to 40 people as they wait to transition into a permanent home. There will be 24-hour, on-site supportive services including behavioral health support.
PORTLAND, OR

