Culver, OR

Madras Pioneer Newspaper

Buffs beat Marshfield

The Madras White Buffalos boys basketball squad knocked off the the Marshfield Pirates Saturday, Jan. 14 57-46 in 4A non-conference play. It was a fast turnaround after a tough outing the night before. On Friday, Madras faced the buzzsaw known as No. 1-ranked Philomath and fell 72-27.
MADRAS, OR
philomathnews.com

PHS wrestlers see top competition at Oregon Classic

The Philomath High School wrestling team went up against some of Class 4A’s best competition on Friday and Saturday at the Oregon Classic in Redmond and came away with three wins and two losses in the duals tournament. Sophomore River Sandstrom, freshman Porter Compton and freshman Riley Barrett won...
PHILOMATH, OR
philomathnews.com

Inside Philomath: Frolic & Rodeo’s Leanna Buck

A longtime member of the Philomath Frolic & Rodeo’s board of directors and a former rodeo queen and competitor, Leanna Buck has long been a familiar face each July in the local rodeo arena. Rodeoing is a part of life for Buck and it continues with her son’s involvement...
PHILOMATH, OR
Lebanon-Express

Volunteers purposely make a mess in Albany park

Students from a handful of majors at Oregon State University including creative writing, forest engineering, and graphic design all had something in common Saturday morning, Jan. 14:. They got down in the mud together. About 15 students and other volunteers gathered, dripping, under gray skies in Albany where they were...
ALBANY, OR
earnthenecklace.com

Katie Zuniga Leaving KTVZ: Where Is the Bend Meteorologist Going?

Residents of Bend, Oregon, have seen Katie Zuniga begin her broadcasting career on KTVZ and grow from there. Now the skilled meteorologist is moving on to the next career step. After announcing she is leaving KTVZ, Katie Zuniga wrapped her last day at NewsChannel 21. Her regular viewers still want to follow her career. They want to know where she is heading next and if she will remain in Bend. Find out what Katie Zuniga said about her departure from KTVZ here.
BEND, OR
opb.org

Superabundant dispatch: The buffalo roam in Oregon’s brome

Editor’s note: OPB’s video series “Superabundant” explores the stories behind the foods of the Pacific Northwest. Now we’re taking the same guiding principles to a new platform: Email. We’ve brought on food writer Heather Arndt Anderson, a Portland-based culinary historian and ecologist, to highlight different aspects of the region’s food ecosystem every week. This week she explores how bison shaped the plains of the Northwest.
OREGON STATE
Channel 6000

Surface lows push Pacific Ocean moisture into Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Another round of heavy rain takes aim at the western half of the country Sunday. Two surface lows will help push moisture from the Pacific Ocean inland throughout the day. The parade of storms will continue to help increase Portland’s monthly rainfall totals. As of...
PORTLAND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ $5.6 million in Oregon lottery prizes have gone unclaimed

You’d think someone would be sprinting to the lottery office to claim a $1 million prize. But more than two months after someone bought that winning ticket in Oregon, nobody has come forward. In fact, there is $5.6 million in unclaimed Oregon lottery prizes sitting out there waiting to...
OREGON STATE
thebrockvoice.com

Beaverton resident charged in connection to collision that claimed three lives

A Beaverton resident has been charged in connection to a collision that claimed the lives of three people and injured two others last summer. According to the DRPS, the collision occurred shortly before 11:30 a.m. on July 1, 2022 on Lakeridge Road, north of Concession 4 Thorah. Three people were pronounced deceased at the scene of the two-vehicle collision and two others were transported to a trauma centre after suffering serious injuries.
