Madras Pioneer Newspaper
Buffs beat Marshfield
The Madras White Buffalos boys basketball squad knocked off the the Marshfield Pirates Saturday, Jan. 14 57-46 in 4A non-conference play. It was a fast turnaround after a tough outing the night before. On Friday, Madras faced the buzzsaw known as No. 1-ranked Philomath and fell 72-27.
philomathnews.com
PHS wrestlers see top competition at Oregon Classic
The Philomath High School wrestling team went up against some of Class 4A’s best competition on Friday and Saturday at the Oregon Classic in Redmond and came away with three wins and two losses in the duals tournament. Sophomore River Sandstrom, freshman Porter Compton and freshman Riley Barrett won...
osubeavers.com
Carey Post Pair of 10s as Oregon State Scores 196.850 at Wasatch Classic
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah – It was surely a night to remember for Oregon State gymnastics sophomore Jade Carey, as she posted 10s on floor and vault, to guide the Beaver to a second-place finish in the night session of the Wasatch Classic at the Maverik Center on Saturday evening.
Wrestling: Newberg, Mountain View and Thurston girls the big winners in the Oregon Classic
Two-time reigning Class 6A wrestling team champion Newberg has made it clear that it is still the team to beat in Oregon’s largest classification with a 40-31 win over West Linn to take first place in the Oregon Classic Saturday in Redmond. Newberg opened the dual with five straight...
philomathnews.com
Inside Philomath: Frolic & Rodeo’s Leanna Buck
A longtime member of the Philomath Frolic & Rodeo’s board of directors and a former rodeo queen and competitor, Leanna Buck has long been a familiar face each July in the local rodeo arena. Rodeoing is a part of life for Buck and it continues with her son’s involvement...
Lebanon-Express
Volunteers purposely make a mess in Albany park
Students from a handful of majors at Oregon State University including creative writing, forest engineering, and graphic design all had something in common Saturday morning, Jan. 14:. They got down in the mud together. About 15 students and other volunteers gathered, dripping, under gray skies in Albany where they were...
earnthenecklace.com
Katie Zuniga Leaving KTVZ: Where Is the Bend Meteorologist Going?
Residents of Bend, Oregon, have seen Katie Zuniga begin her broadcasting career on KTVZ and grow from there. Now the skilled meteorologist is moving on to the next career step. After announcing she is leaving KTVZ, Katie Zuniga wrapped her last day at NewsChannel 21. Her regular viewers still want to follow her career. They want to know where she is heading next and if she will remain in Bend. Find out what Katie Zuniga said about her departure from KTVZ here.
opb.org
Superabundant dispatch: The buffalo roam in Oregon’s brome
Editor’s note: OPB’s video series “Superabundant” explores the stories behind the foods of the Pacific Northwest. Now we’re taking the same guiding principles to a new platform: Email. We’ve brought on food writer Heather Arndt Anderson, a Portland-based culinary historian and ecologist, to highlight different aspects of the region’s food ecosystem every week. This week she explores how bison shaped the plains of the Northwest.
greatnorthwestwine.com
Coppola-owned Domaine de Broglie uses Pinot Noir to win McMinnville Wine Competition
MCMINNVILLE, Ore. — It’s a bit of a paradox that Francis Ford Coppola doesn’t have a stage right now for Dave Petterson, who makes some of the Willamette Valley’s top examples of Pinot Noir, evidenced by Domaine de Broglie winning the award for Best of Show at the 2023 McMinnville Wine Competition.
Marion County man gets gift card with 0 balance
Over the holidays Dale Schaecher received a $40 debit card as a gift. But when he got the card he said the balance was zero.
Overturned semi-truck blocks northbound lanes of I-5 near Wilsonville
An overturned semi-truck stalled northbound traffic on Interstate 5 in Aurora Monday morning.
Oregon lawmakers set to begin session focused on housing, homelessness, semiconductors, behavioral health and education
Oregon lawmakers will return to Salem on Tuesday to begin a nearly six-month session that Democratic legislative leaders and Gov. Tina Kotek hope will set the state on a path to build more housing, reduce homelessness, boost the semiconductor industry and improve mental health and addiction services. Lawmakers will also...
Channel 6000
Surface lows push Pacific Ocean moisture into Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Another round of heavy rain takes aim at the western half of the country Sunday. Two surface lows will help push moisture from the Pacific Ocean inland throughout the day. The parade of storms will continue to help increase Portland’s monthly rainfall totals. As of...
Vehicles collide in Southeast Portland, driver dies
One person is dead after a two-car crash in SE Portland.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ $5.6 million in Oregon lottery prizes have gone unclaimed
You’d think someone would be sprinting to the lottery office to claim a $1 million prize. But more than two months after someone bought that winning ticket in Oregon, nobody has come forward. In fact, there is $5.6 million in unclaimed Oregon lottery prizes sitting out there waiting to...
The best barbecue spot in Oregon, according to Food Network
Barbecue is comfort food to many -- so which Oregon restaurant has the best?
Driver goes down embankment near Vista House, rescued
A driver drove over an embankment near Vista House and had to be rescued Saturday night, fire officials said.
yachatsnews.com
Decades after lobbying for Oregon Farm Bureau, new executive director returns to lead it
SALEM — One of Greg Addington’s first jobs out of college involved driving around the state talking with farmers and ranchers on behalf of the Oregon Farm Bureau. Now, nearly 30 years later, he’s returned to lead it. In November, Addington, 53, began his new job as...
thebrockvoice.com
Beaverton resident charged in connection to collision that claimed three lives
A Beaverton resident has been charged in connection to a collision that claimed the lives of three people and injured two others last summer. According to the DRPS, the collision occurred shortly before 11:30 a.m. on July 1, 2022 on Lakeridge Road, north of Concession 4 Thorah. Three people were pronounced deceased at the scene of the two-vehicle collision and two others were transported to a trauma centre after suffering serious injuries.
kptv.com
‘Told myself expect the worst’: Fire destroys Portland home, 3 roommates displaced
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A house fire in north Portland early Sunday morning left the three occupants scrambling to find housing, with few remaining belongings. Kate Savage said she got a call from her roommate around 2:30 a.m. At first, she thought her roommate was joking. Savage said she remembered...
