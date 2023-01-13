ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
KIII TV3

University of Texas, Texas A&M ban TikTok on Wi-Fi networks

AUSTIN, Texas — On Tuesday morning, the University of Texas at Austin announced it has banned TikTok on wired and Wi-Fi networks on campus due to security concerns. Shortly after, Texas A&M University followed suit. All around the UT campus, cellphones are glued to students' hands. Several students told...
AUSTIN, TX
KIII TV3

Texas is one of the best states to drive in, study says

TEXAS, USA — .... look, the headline surprised me just as much as it probably did you. I'm sure anyone that's ever driven in Texan has a few stories on why they see it as the worst state to be behind the wheel in. But one WalletHub study says the Lone Star State is not as bad as we'd think.
TEXAS STATE
KIII TV3

Search for Oklahoma girl, 4, turns to looking for her body

CYRIL, Okla. — CYRIL, Oklahoma (AP) — An effort to locate a missing 4-year-old Oklahoma girl who authorities believe was killed by a caretaker has become a search for her remains, officials said Monday. The search for Athena Brownfield, missing since last week, is now considered a “recovery...
CYRIL, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy