Related
KIII TV3
University of Texas, Texas A&M ban TikTok on Wi-Fi networks
AUSTIN, Texas — On Tuesday morning, the University of Texas at Austin announced it has banned TikTok on wired and Wi-Fi networks on campus due to security concerns. Shortly after, Texas A&M University followed suit. All around the UT campus, cellphones are glued to students' hands. Several students told...
KIII TV3
Texas is one of the best states to drive in, study says
TEXAS, USA — .... look, the headline surprised me just as much as it probably did you. I'm sure anyone that's ever driven in Texan has a few stories on why they see it as the worst state to be behind the wheel in. But one WalletHub study says the Lone Star State is not as bad as we'd think.
KIII TV3
Search for Oklahoma girl, 4, turns to looking for her body
CYRIL, Okla. — CYRIL, Oklahoma (AP) — An effort to locate a missing 4-year-old Oklahoma girl who authorities believe was killed by a caretaker has become a search for her remains, officials said Monday. The search for Athena Brownfield, missing since last week, is now considered a “recovery...
KIII TV3
'Hell naw fish': Creature 'straight outta the depths of hell' found on Crystal Beach
BOLIVAR PENINSULA, Texas — A woman picking up shells on Crystal Beach along the Bolivar Peninsula earlier this month also spotted something unexpected. The dead creature with sharp teeth was kinda creepy, but Suzanne Choate Arceneaux was curious to find out what it was so she shared a photo on Facebook.
