BBC
Monday's transfer gossip: Trossard, Raphinha, Neves, Fresneda, Henrique, Cantwell, Gerrard, Moyes
Arsenal have been offered Brighton and Belgium winger Leandro Trossard, 28, who is set to leave the Seagulls this month. (Independent) Arsenal have made contact with Barcelona to explore deals for Brazil winger Raphinha, 26, and Spain forward Ferran Torres, 22. (90min) Barcelona have put a 100m euro (£88.7m) price...
SB Nation
Manchester United 6-0 Liverpool: United dominate rivals to kick off 2023
Manchester United picked up a resounding 6-0 win over arch-rivals Liverpool in the WSL, as they supplemented their goal difference massively in the title race. With Chelsea taking on Arsenal at the Emirates at the same time, the game presented a huge opportunity for United to cut the gap between themselves and Emma Hayes’ side. And they did just that, while also providing themselves with huge momentum as they head into the business end of the campaign.
Yardbarker
Chelsea and Tottenham target feels humiliated and wants to leave current club in January
Leandro Trossard has expressed his desire to leave Brighton during the current transfer window after falling out with Seagulls boss Roberto De Zerbi. In his pre-Liverpool press conference, the Brighton boss said that Trossard would not feature against the Reds on Saturday and labelled the situation “not good”. The Italian coach went on to say: “I spoke with him and I explained this attitude, this behaviour, I don’t like.”
SB Nation
Everton vs Southampton: Opposition Analysis | Last Chance Saloon
Once again Blues fans will be congregating at Goodison Park in the aftermath of a creditable performance (if not result) down the East Lancs Road in Manchester. This time, under pressure manager Frank Lampard will have had more than a week to absorb lessons taken from the FA Cup loss to Manchester United, and to rest his players ahead of what could prove to be a defining game, both for him on a personal level and for Everton’s future prospects.
Yardbarker
England international’s future at Chelsea in doubt following Mykhaylo Mudryk signing
The future of Raheem Sterling at Chelsea is in doubt following the arrival of Mykhaylo Mudryk at Stamford Bridge. That is according to Football Insider, who reports that Chelsea will listen to offers for the England international just months after signing the winger from Man City in a deal worth £50m.
Chelsea vs Crystal Palace: Mykhailo Mudryk at Stamford Bridge ahead of £89m transfer
Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhailo Mudryk is watching from the stands at Stamford Bridge ahead of his move to Chelsea
Chelsea complete signing of Ukraine winger Mykhailo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk
Chelsea have completed the signing of Mykhailo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk.The Ukraine international has signed an eight-and-a-half-year deal, with the Blues paying Shakhtar a reported £62million – possibly rising to £88m.The 22-year-old was in attendance for Chelsea’s game against Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.Mykhailo Mudryk has finalised his move from Shakhtar Donetsk after agreeing personal terms with the Blues. 🤝— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 15, 2023“I’m so happy to sign for Chelsea,” Mudryk told the club’s website.“This is a huge club, in a fantastic league and it is a very attractive project for me at this stage of...
BBC
Tolaji Bola: Rotherham United loan defender to Bradford City until end of season
Rotherham United have loaned defender Tolaji Bola to League Two side Bradford City for the remainder of the season. Bola played two Championship games for his parent club this season but has been ruled out for much of the campaign by quad and then knee problems. The 24-year-old, who started...
BBC
Paddy Almond: Darlington defender suffers bleed on brain during Southend game
Darlington defender Paddy Almond has been diagnosed with a bleed on the brain after a suspected concussion in their FA Trophy tie at Southend. The Sunderland academy graduate, 20, was rushed to hospital after being taken off and had a brain scan. He is being transferred to a specialist hospital...
SB Nation
The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Monday, January 16
There’s not getting around it. The North London Derby yesterday sucked. Do we really want some fun, happy-go-lucky hoddle today with your semi-vacationing hoddler-in-chief making wise cracks? No, no one wants that. So here’s something else that sucks, and maybe you British hoddlers will enjoy it. I’m talking...
PHOTO: Ellis Simms caught up in angry Everton fan protests
Ellis Simms does NOT look like he's particularly enjoying being back at Everton after Sunderland loan.
BBC
Danilo: Nottingham Forest sign Palmeiras midfielder for about £16m
Nottingham Forest have signed Brazilian midfielder Danilo from Palmeiras for a fee of about £16m. The 21-year-old joins the City Ground side, who are 13th in the Premier League, on a six-and-a-half-year deal. Danilo won two Copa Libertadores and the 2022 Brazilian Serie A title with Palmeiras. "I will...
SB Nation
Saturday football open thread
Well, this didn’t get posted in time for the Manchester Derby, but I guess now’s as good a time as any for an open thread. Here’s your place to talk about the rest of today’s Saturday football action. Saturday Premier League Schedule. Brighton vs. Liverpool. 10:00...
Yardbarker
Erik Ten Hag Eyeing Eredivisie Talent As Manchester United New Signings
Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag is preparing to once again turn to the Eredivisie to sign new players. The Dutch manager is once again looking to his former club Ajax to bring in new players. United signed Lisandro Martinez and Antony in the summer from the manager’s former club....
BBC
Steven Caulker: Wigan Athletic defender credits boss Kolo Toure for his decision return to England from Turkey
Wigan Athletic centre-back Steven Caulker says working alongside Kolo Toure inspired him to end his spell in Turkey and join the club. The 31-year-old former Tottenham, Swansea and Liverpool defender joined Turkish side Alanyspor in 2019. Caulker also had spells with Fenerbahce and Gaziantep and left Fatih Karagumruk before signing...
SB Nation
Monday January 16th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
SB Nation
CITYZENDuck’s Predicted XI: Manchester United v Manchester City
Manchester City were absolutely dreadful in their last match against Southampton. The loss in the Carabao Cup had less to do with player selection than it had to do with player performance. Still, I expect to see a heavily rotated side against at Old Trafford to take on Manchester United in the latest edition of the Manchester Derby. For starters, let’s get Ederson back between the pipes.
BBC
Joe Bursik: Stoke City sell goalkeeper to Club Bruges for undisclosed fee
Stoke City have sold goalkeeper Joe Bursik to Belgian top-flight club Club Bruges for an undisclosed fee. The 22-year-old Londoner leaves the Potters afterplaying 53 senior games following his arrival from AFC Wimbledon in the summer of 2017. Bursik joins a Bruges side fourth in the Pro League and also...
SB Nation
Potter happy with all three points, and even some of Chelsea’s play against Crystal Palace
As the manager tells it, it wasn’t a sensational performance from Chelsea against Crystal Palace by any means, but thankfully it also wasn’t a sensational result. An expected outcome at the Bridge, especially after the worst run of results in the league in nearly 27 years? Thank you all day.
BBC
Sammy Mould: Youngest manager achieves first win for non-league Yaxley
For any new manager, securing a first win is important. But when you are 20 years old, the youngest boss in the top nine tiers of English football, and have everything to prove, that first success can't come soon enough. Before Sammy Mould's recent appointment as interim manager by Northern...
