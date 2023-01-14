Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Tottenham fan kicks Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale in back after drama-filled end to Premier League clash
After winning the North London Derby against Tottenham by a 2-0 score on Sunday, Arsenal's goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale was kicked by a Spurs fan right after the final whistle. The 24-year-old goalkeeper had a little dispute with Brazilian striker Richarlison and things got tenser when Ramsdale was kicked by a fan from the stands as he went to collect his water bottle behind the goal. A scuffle ensued as the fan moved back into the stands and more players got involved.
Manchester United 2-1 Manchester City: Premier League – as it happened
Minute-by-minute report: United came from behind to win the Manchester derby, thrusting themselves into the title race as a result. Scott Murray was watching.
SB Nation
Manchester United 6-0 Liverpool: United dominate rivals to kick off 2023
Manchester United picked up a resounding 6-0 win over arch-rivals Liverpool in the WSL, as they supplemented their goal difference massively in the title race. With Chelsea taking on Arsenal at the Emirates at the same time, the game presented a huge opportunity for United to cut the gap between themselves and Emma Hayes’ side. And they did just that, while also providing themselves with huge momentum as they head into the business end of the campaign.
Arsenal finally Premier League title favourites following emphatic North London derby win over Spurs
After beating Tottenham in the North London derby, Arsenal are the bookies' favourites to win the Premier League for the first time in seven years.
Yardbarker
Chelsea and Tottenham target feels humiliated and wants to leave current club in January
Leandro Trossard has expressed his desire to leave Brighton during the current transfer window after falling out with Seagulls boss Roberto De Zerbi. In his pre-Liverpool press conference, the Brighton boss said that Trossard would not feature against the Reds on Saturday and labelled the situation “not good”. The Italian coach went on to say: “I spoke with him and I explained this attitude, this behaviour, I don’t like.”
Arsenal ‘ready to offer £71m transfer fee for Juventus striker Vlahovic’ after missing out on Mudryk to rivals Chelsea
ARSENAL have turned their attention to Dusan Vlahovic after missing out on Mykhailo Mudryk, according to reports. The Gunners were linked to the striker last January but he decided to join Juventus. Gabriel Jesus then arrived in the summer and Mikel Arteta was looking to strengthen his squad further with...
SB Nation
Everton vs Southampton: Opposition Analysis | Last Chance Saloon
Once again Blues fans will be congregating at Goodison Park in the aftermath of a creditable performance (if not result) down the East Lancs Road in Manchester. This time, under pressure manager Frank Lampard will have had more than a week to absorb lessons taken from the FA Cup loss to Manchester United, and to rest his players ahead of what could prove to be a defining game, both for him on a personal level and for Everton’s future prospects.
BBC
Everton 1-2 Southampton: What Lampard said
Everton manager Frank Lampard, speaking to Match of the Day: "It's obviously difficult and disappointing, especially when you go 1-0 up. It's a tough game, there's a lot of tension for both teams I think. We deserved to be 1-0 in the first half with the passion in our game.
chatsports.com
Humiliated Jurgen Klopp apologises to Liverpool's travelling fans at the Amex after his side's Premier League woes continued with a humbling 3-0 defeat at Brighton
A humiliated Jurgen Klopp felt obliged to apologise to Liverpool's travelling support after the Reds suffered another Premier League defeat at Brighton. Former Manchester United striker Danny Welbeck added to a second-half brace from Solly March to leave Klopp bewildered as his side drifted seven points away from the top four.
Chelsea vs Crystal Palace: Mykhailo Mudryk at Stamford Bridge ahead of £89m transfer
Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhailo Mudryk is watching from the stands at Stamford Bridge ahead of his move to Chelsea
Yardbarker
England international’s future at Chelsea in doubt following Mykhaylo Mudryk signing
The future of Raheem Sterling at Chelsea is in doubt following the arrival of Mykhaylo Mudryk at Stamford Bridge. That is according to Football Insider, who reports that Chelsea will listen to offers for the England international just months after signing the winger from Man City in a deal worth £50m.
Yardbarker
Chelsea to face competition from two Premier League clubs for transfer target
Chelsea are set to face competition from two Premier League clubs for PSV winger Noni Madueke. Madueke is one of the most exciting young talents in Europe and one of few Englishmen currently plying their trade outside of their home country. It’s rare to see an English player leave England to play football, but Madueke is proof of how beneficial it can be.
SB Nation
Potter happy with all three points, and even some of Chelsea’s play against Crystal Palace
As the manager tells it, it wasn’t a sensational performance from Chelsea against Crystal Palace by any means, but thankfully it also wasn’t a sensational result. An expected outcome at the Bridge, especially after the worst run of results in the league in nearly 27 years? Thank you all day.
BBC
Alan Shearer column: Why Arsenal are in control of the Premier League title race
Arsenal have to be favourites to win the Premier League now. It is very clear they are going to take some shifting from the top of the table. The only thing we don't know about Mikel Arteta's side yet is how they will cope with being frontrunners in the second half of the season. But it doesn't look like their inexperience of being in a title race is fazing them at the moment.
SB Nation
Chelsea fans’ preferred lineup against Crystal Palace: Badiashile to make his debut!
Chelsea are beating teams to transfer targets in the January market — looking at you, Arsenal — but will these wins translate to wins on the pitch? Unfortunately, more players will be unavailable after the loss against Fulham. We really are living in dark times. THE PEOPLE’S CHOICE...
Chelsea v Crystal Palace - How To Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream Details
All the key details as Liverpool's next Premier League opponents Chelsea face Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday.
Report: Newcastle United Interested In Signing Conor Gallagher
Newcastle United are interested in signing Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher in the January transfer window.
BBC
Tolaji Bola: Rotherham United loan defender to Bradford City until end of season
Rotherham United have loaned defender Tolaji Bola to League Two side Bradford City for the remainder of the season. Bola played two Championship games for his parent club this season but has been ruled out for much of the campaign by quad and then knee problems. The 24-year-old, who started...
SB Nation
Saturday football open thread
Well, this didn’t get posted in time for the Manchester Derby, but I guess now’s as good a time as any for an open thread. Here’s your place to talk about the rest of today’s Saturday football action. Saturday Premier League Schedule. Brighton vs. Liverpool. 10:00...
SB Nation
Roker Roundtable: Did Tony Mowbray make the right or wrong calls against Swansea?
I think he overthought the processes and felt that he had to make changes for the sake of it. On the other hand, I think he was on to a loss regardless of what he did on Saturday. Would we have been happy if he’d thrown on every defensive player...
Comments / 0