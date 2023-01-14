ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Tottenham fan kicks Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale in back after drama-filled end to Premier League clash

After winning the North London Derby against Tottenham by a 2-0 score on Sunday, Arsenal's goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale was kicked by a Spurs fan right after the final whistle. The 24-year-old goalkeeper had a little dispute with Brazilian striker Richarlison and things got tenser when Ramsdale was kicked by a fan from the stands as he went to collect his water bottle behind the goal. A scuffle ensued as the fan moved back into the stands and more players got involved.
SB Nation

Manchester United 6-0 Liverpool: United dominate rivals to kick off 2023

Manchester United picked up a resounding 6-0 win over arch-rivals Liverpool in the WSL, as they supplemented their goal difference massively in the title race. With Chelsea taking on Arsenal at the Emirates at the same time, the game presented a huge opportunity for United to cut the gap between themselves and Emma Hayes’ side. And they did just that, while also providing themselves with huge momentum as they head into the business end of the campaign.
Yardbarker

Chelsea and Tottenham target feels humiliated and wants to leave current club in January

Leandro Trossard has expressed his desire to leave Brighton during the current transfer window after falling out with Seagulls boss Roberto De Zerbi. In his pre-Liverpool press conference, the Brighton boss said that Trossard would not feature against the Reds on Saturday and labelled the situation “not good”. The Italian coach went on to say: “I spoke with him and I explained this attitude, this behaviour, I don’t like.”
SB Nation

Everton vs Southampton: Opposition Analysis | Last Chance Saloon

Once again Blues fans will be congregating at Goodison Park in the aftermath of a creditable performance (if not result) down the East Lancs Road in Manchester. This time, under pressure manager Frank Lampard will have had more than a week to absorb lessons taken from the FA Cup loss to Manchester United, and to rest his players ahead of what could prove to be a defining game, both for him on a personal level and for Everton’s future prospects.
BBC

Everton 1-2 Southampton: What Lampard said

Everton manager Frank Lampard, speaking to Match of the Day: "It's obviously difficult and disappointing, especially when you go 1-0 up. It's a tough game, there's a lot of tension for both teams I think. We deserved to be 1-0 in the first half with the passion in our game.
chatsports.com

Humiliated Jurgen Klopp apologises to Liverpool's travelling fans at the Amex after his side's Premier League woes continued with a humbling 3-0 defeat at Brighton

A humiliated Jurgen Klopp felt obliged to apologise to Liverpool's travelling support after the Reds suffered another Premier League defeat at Brighton. Former Manchester United striker Danny Welbeck added to a second-half brace from Solly March to leave Klopp bewildered as his side drifted seven points away from the top four.
Yardbarker

Chelsea to face competition from two Premier League clubs for transfer target

Chelsea are set to face competition from two Premier League clubs for PSV winger Noni Madueke. Madueke is one of the most exciting young talents in Europe and one of few Englishmen currently plying their trade outside of their home country. It’s rare to see an English player leave England to play football, but Madueke is proof of how beneficial it can be.
BBC

Alan Shearer column: Why Arsenal are in control of the Premier League title race

Arsenal have to be favourites to win the Premier League now. It is very clear they are going to take some shifting from the top of the table. The only thing we don't know about Mikel Arteta's side yet is how they will cope with being frontrunners in the second half of the season. But it doesn't look like their inexperience of being in a title race is fazing them at the moment.
BBC

Tolaji Bola: Rotherham United loan defender to Bradford City until end of season

Rotherham United have loaned defender Tolaji Bola to League Two side Bradford City for the remainder of the season. Bola played two Championship games for his parent club this season but has been ruled out for much of the campaign by quad and then knee problems. The 24-year-old, who started...
SB Nation

Saturday football open thread

Well, this didn’t get posted in time for the Manchester Derby, but I guess now’s as good a time as any for an open thread. Here’s your place to talk about the rest of today’s Saturday football action. Saturday Premier League Schedule. Brighton vs. Liverpool. 10:00...

Comments / 0

Community Policy