Duluth, Minn.- UMD men's basketball came up short in an 84-72 contest against Winona State in Romano on Saturday. The loss leaves the Bulldogs' overall record at 13-5. UMD's standing in NSIC play is now 9-3. It would've been all-but impossible to predict any outcome based on the early goings...

DULUTH, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO