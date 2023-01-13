Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
3 Fantastic Stocks That Could Soar in the Coming Bull Market
Are you looking to make some serious cash in the next bull market? Look no further! Three experienced Motley Fool contributors have teamed up to outline their best stock ideas for the upcoming bounce. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), and LendingClub (NYSE: LC) are three outstanding...
WGAU
US stocks edge lower in uncertain trading amid earnings
NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks edged mostly lower in uncertain trading on Wall Street Tuesday to kick off a holiday-shortened, but earnings-heavy week. The S&P 500 fell 0.1% as of 1:24 p.m. Eastern. The tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 0.1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 364 points, or...
NASDAQ
Is American International Group (AIG) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?
The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. American International Group (AIG) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.
NASDAQ
Here is What to Know Beyond Why V.F. Corporation (VFC) is a Trending Stock
V.F. (VFC) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Shares of this maker of brands such as Vans, North Face and Timberland have returned...
NASDAQ
Why Meme Coins Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Were Surging on Saturday
The cryptocurrency surge of the last few days extended into the weekend, with many top coins and tokens continuing their rise on Saturday. The two highest-capitalized meme cryptos, Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), are both coming along for the ride. As of Saturday night, Dogecoin had risen by nearly 9% over the preceding 24 hours, while Shiba Inu was advancing by 7%.
NASDAQ
Is Trending Stock Carnival Corporation (CCL) a Buy Now?
Carnival (CCL) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this cruise operator have returned +29.9%, compared to the Zacks...
NASDAQ
First Week of ACAD February 17th Options Trading
Investors in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: ACAD) saw new options begin trading this week, for the February 17th expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the ACAD options chain for the new February 17th contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
NASDAQ
Looking for a Fast-paced Momentum Stock at a Bargain? Consider Salzgitter AG (SZGPY)
Momentum investing is essentially an exception to the idea of "buying low and selling high." Investors following this style of investing are usually not interested in betting on cheap stocks and waiting long for them to recover. Instead, they believe that "buying high and selling higher" is the way to make far more money in lesser time.
NASDAQ
Are Business Services Stocks Lagging Bowman Consulting Group (BWMN) This Year?
Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Bowman Consulting (BWMN) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Bowman Consulting is one of 344 companies in the...
NASDAQ
Is Aperam (APEMY) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?
The Basic Materials group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Aperam (APEMY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Basic Materials peers, we might be able to answer that question.
NASDAQ
Should Value Investors Buy Ingredion (INGR) Stock?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Of these, perhaps no stock...
NASDAQ
How to Find Strong Basic Materials Stocks Slated for Positive Earnings Surprises
Earnings are arguably the most important single number on a company's quarterly financial report. Wall Street clearly dives into all of the other metrics and management's input, but the EPS figure helps cut through all the noise. Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what...
NASDAQ
Daily Dividend Report: RBA,CBT,KNTK,FNV,MBWM
Ritchie Bros. announces that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of US$0.27 per common share, payable on March 3, 2023 to shareholders of record on February 10, 2023. On Friday, January 13, 2023, the Board of Directors of Cabot declared a quarterly dividend of $0.37 per...
NASDAQ
Investors Heavily Search Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM): Here is What You Need to Know
Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Shares of this agribusiness giant have returned -4.6% over the past month versus...
NASDAQ
Are Investors Undervaluing First American Financial (FAF) Right Now?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks. Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more...
NASDAQ
Are Investors Undervaluing Glencore (GLNCY) Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Considering these trends, value investing...
NASDAQ
How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Finance Stocks Set to Beat Earnings
Earnings are arguably the most important single number on a company's quarterly financial report. Wall Street clearly dives into all of the other metrics and management's input, but the EPS figure helps cut through all the noise. We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to...
NASDAQ
Software is Still "Eating the World": 3 Top-Ranked Stocks to Keep on Your Radar
Over ten years ago, Silicon Valley legend Marc Andreessen correctly proclaimed that “software is eating the world.” Today, every Fortune 500 Company uses software in one way or another. Advancements in computer hardware have led to more powerful and efficient software. Industries such as healthcare, education, and finance have adopted software to collect and maintain data, fight cyber security threats, make business more efficient, and much more. As more companies of all sizes have adopted software, software stocks have been significant beneficiaries over the past decade. For example, before the 2022 market correction, the Ishares Expanded Tech-Software ETF IGV was at one point up 600% over a ten-year period.
NASDAQ
Dow Movers: TRV, CVX
In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Chevron topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.8%. Year to date, Chevron registers a 0.7% gain. And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Travelers Companies, trading down 4.5%. Travelers...
NASDAQ
Here's Why You Should Retain Patterson Companies (PDCO) Stock
Patterson Companies, Inc.’s PDCO broad product line is driving its prospects. The company recorded currency-adjusted revenue growth in second-quarter fiscal 2023, aided by a solid dental market. The trend is expected to continue. However, supplier concentration issues and stiff competitive forces persist. In the past year, this Zacks Rank...
Comments / 0