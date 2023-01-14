ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom's Guide

5 houseplants that will help prevent mold in your home

By Cynthia Lawrence
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RU7Il_0kEfJdKS00

If you’re looking for alternative ways to get rid of mold in your home, you’ll be surprised to know there are certain houseplants that will help to prevent mold and mildew from forming.

While we often use houseplants to decorate our homes, plants are also known to alleviate indoor pollutants. Mold is one of the most common indoor pollutants, thriving in areas of the home where there are high levels of humidity and moisture. What’s more, if mold isn’t dealt with, spores in the air can cause serious health problems such as allergies, asthma and other respiratory illnesses.

According to gardening experts, houseplants are great natural solutions to alleviate the problem and bring moisture levels down in the air. “Mold in the home is caused by excess humidity. Warm rooms, like bathrooms and kitchens are at particular risk,” advises Chris Bonnett from GardeningExpress.co.uk . “Using plants to help keep mold at bay is a practical and natural way to control humidity and moisture in your home. How good a plant is at reducing humidity is all to do with its ability to absorb dew, fog and other moisture through its leaves. This moisture then moves down to its roots. You will notice an improvement – and you’ll have beautiful plants to enjoy too.”

In addition, if you didn’t have one of the best dehumidifiers at hand, the houseplant is a more affordable option. So if you want to keep mold at bay, without using harsh chemicals, check out these handy houseplants.

1. Orchids

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xLidM_0kEfJdKS00

Orchids on windowsill (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Orchids are one of the most common houseplants, and great at brightening up our home décor. But these vibrant florals are also good for absorbing moisture, and keeping down moisture levels. “Orchids also help reduce humidity in the home. They get all their nutrients and moisture from the air around them,” agrees Chris Bonnett from GardeningExpress.co.uk . Since they thrive in sunlight, it’s best to place them on a windowsill in the bathroom or kitchen, and avoid watering it too much.

To ensure your beautiful plant thrives all year, you’ll need to know how to care for an orchid , and how to get an orchid to rebloom .

2. Peace lily

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34UrIi_0kEfJdKS00

Peace lily plant by window (Image credit: Shutterstock)

With their beautiful, white flowers, Peace Lilies are also known to absorb moisture through its leaves. This popular houseplant loves the shade and thrives in high humidity, making it the ideal choice for areas prone to mold. “It absorbs moisture through the air through its leaves and doesn’t need direct sunlight to thrive,” agrees Bonnett.

In addition, Peace Lilies are also great for those that suffer from allergies or asthma. However, this plant can be toxic to pets so be sure to keep them away. Here are some other plants that are poisonous to cats and dogs if you have pets.

3. Snake plants

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xq7ws_0kEfJdKS00

Snake plants (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Snake plants, also known as mother-in-law’s tongue, are another popular houseplant for removing excess moisture in the home. These hardy plants are great for condensation, and grow best in bright light and warm temperatures, such as the bathroom.

Best of all, snake plants are low-maintenance, and only need watering every two weeks. In addition, these adaptable houseplants are known for filtering common household toxins, which is handy if you don’t have one of the best air purifiers .

4. Palms

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16cv6h_0kEfJdKS00

Palm plants (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Not only do these exotic, lush leaves make a great decor feature to any room, but palms are also ideal for banishing mold. Their large leaves can absorb moisture in the air, and a NASA study also claims palms can filter large amounts of formaldehyde and other common pollutants. “Palms are a great choice to help control humidity and keep mould at bay, absorbing moisture through their leaves,” says Bonnett. “Varieties to look out for include Areca palms, bamboo palms, the lady palm, dwarf date palm and reed palm.”

5. Boston Fern

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tv9bJ_0kEfJdKS00

Fern plant in room (Image credit: Shutterstock)

This evergreen houseplant thrives in high-humidity areas, making it perfect for preventing mold and mildew. Ideal for the bathroom, the Boston Fern grows well in low levels of light. So be sure to keep them in shady spots, or near dark corners where mold is likely to form. “The Boston Fern thrives in moist climates and will naturally absorb the air moisture and balance out humidity levels in your home,” states Bonnett, “All it needs to survive is indirect sunlight and regular watering.” Ferns also make great looking houseplants, so it’s a win-win!

Other top tips to prevent mold

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I4VUK_0kEfJdKS00

Mold around window (Image credit: Shutterstock)
  • Keep spaces with high moisture levels well-ventilated by opening windows or doors
  • Be sure to repair any leaks to prevent mold spores from growing back
  • If you have an on-going humidity problem, invest in one of the best dehumidifiers
  • Make sure you clean out and repair any gutters to prevent moisture settling
  • Before you learn how to paint a room in high moisture areas, always add mold inhibitors to the paint to prevent spores forming

In the meantime, if you don’t have one of the best air purifiers , find out whether you need an air purifier if you have houseplants . Or if you have trouble snoozing, these 5 plants could help you sleep better.

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Radio

Happiness caring for houseplants

Aside from planting some winter annuals and surveying freeze damage, there’s not much keeping gardeners busy in the landscape right now. As far as those shrubs that sustained freeze damage, do not prune them right now. Please wait and see what puts on new growth in the spring, then it’ll be more clear what to prune.
gardeningknowhow.com

Repotting Houseplants: Easy Vs. Difficult

I enjoy repotting houseplants. Okay, you caught me. What I meant to say is I like repotting most houseplants. For anyone who has repotted a cactus, you know what I mean. Fingers full of tingling cacti spines that break off when you try to remove them is not a fun day of gardening. Regardless, here are some of my tips for repotting both easy and difficult houseplants.
Family Handyman

How Basement Subfloor Panels Can Keep Out Mold and Mildew

Finished basements can be wonderful spaces, but musty smells will ruin them fast. One of the most common reasons for musty basement smells is moisture beneath the finished floor, causing mold and mildew to grow. Basement subfloor panels were invented to solve this problem. If you’ve got a basement you’re...
Hot 104.7

Guess What The Bottom Drawer of Your Oven Is Really For!?

That drawer under your stove isn't meant for storing cutting boards and pan lids. Do you know what it's really supposed to be used for? The answer will surprise you!. I spend a fair amount of time in the kitchen. And like lots of folks, I'm always looking for ways to better organize my kitchen space.
Tyla

Doctor shares five 'gross' body parts we're not washing properly

A doctor has shared five ‘gross’ body parts that we’re apparently not washing properly – and I imagine there are some on her list that many of you are guilty of not scrubbing enough. Family physician Dr Jen Caudle (@drjencaudle) regularly posts videos about everything from...
iheart.com

Plant of the Week - January 13th 2023 - Easy to grow indoor plants

Indoor gardening is hot, trendy, and actually good for you at the same time…especially bringing more tropical / foliage plants into the home. Many are now ‘Plant Parents’. We all have seen the research that’s been done about the benefits of foliage plants in our homes and offices…clean air, makes us feel good, they look good, form of gardening, helps students’ study better, improves office cultures, and on and on. But sometimes growing plants indoors can be a bit of a challenge, especially if you don’t have a bright or sunny location or just don’t have a good track record with indoor plants. In many homes and offices, additional lighting may be needed to be more successful with your indoor plants. But if you are looking for the easiest plants to grow in your home and office, here are a few indoor plants that I think are the easiest for you to grow.
backyardboss.net

How to Grow Garlic Without Soil

Garlic is a century-old superfood that you can maintain, grow, and harvest indoors. There are many reasons to grow garlic, but what if you don’t have the space for a traditional garden or don’t want to work with soil? Try growing garlic without soil!. Growing garlic in water...
adorable-home.com

Easy Ways to Reduce Water Waste in Your Home and Garden

Water is essential for life on planet Earth and we need to be aware of how much we use. It’s not just the amount of water that matters, but rather the quality of water that we are using. Finding the right water supplier can help you reduce water waste in your home, at work and anywhere else!
Apartment Therapy

Plumbers Share 6 Important Things You Need to Know About Your Garbage Disposal

Mimi O'Connor is a freelance writer and editor based in Brooklyn specializing in real estate, lifestyle, travel, and parenting content. Garbage disposals are super-helpful gadgets of the modern kitchen, swiftly whisking away small food scraps that you’d rather not have sitting around in your kitchen trash can. But they are not magical, and if you don’t use them properly they will rebel in any number of ways. We talked to the people on the ground fixing them — plumbers — to get the scoop on how to keep your garbage disposal in tip-top shape.
ILLINOIS STATE
ohsospotless.com

How to Remove Stains From Laminate Floors

People choose laminate flooring because it’s cheap and easy to clean. But stains can still occur, ruining the glazed-donut appearance of laminate. No matter what kind of stain you’re dealing with, we can help you erase it once and for all. We’ll share how to remove stains from laminate floors using easy and approachable methods.
SPY

Sleep Solid With These Top Pet-Hair-Resistant Sheets, Bedding, and Accessories

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. A good night’s sleep is one of the most important things you can do for your health. Long-term, it helps optimize the function of every system in your body, from brain and immune system function to digestion and athletic performance. But loose pet hairs in your sheets and bedding can interrupt that essential rest and, for some, aggravate allergies and asthma, resulting in poor or lost sleep. Thankfully, you can choose from a range sheet and bedding brands and products available today. Nothing...
COLORADO STATE
backyardboss.net

Should You Remove Old Soil From Roots When Repotting?

Since potted plants need repotting every one or two years or when you’re changing your plant’s potting soil, you’ll find yourself staring at your plant’s roots covered with old soil. Should you shake it off or let it stay? It looks like a relatively simple decision; What could go wrong? A lot!
Tom's Guide

Tom's Guide

New York City, NY
475K+
Followers
24K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Putting consumer goals and ambitions first, providing the information and tools to help everyone find great products easily and solving problems when they arise, Tom’s Guide is the destination for all things consumer tech and beyond.

 https://www.tomsguide.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy