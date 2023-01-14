ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Today's Wordle 574 answer and hint for Saturday, January 14

By Kerry Brunskill
 2 days ago

Win today's Wordle your way. Refresh your daily game with our guides and general tips, take a look at a helpful clue if you'd prefer a general pointer, or if you simply want to make sure you win, feel free to scroll or click straight to the answer to the January 14 (574) puzzle—it's entirely up to you.

I love it when a plan comes together, or more accurately, when a little flash of inspiration hits me out of nowhere and turns what feels like a ridiculous idea into a solid green line of Wordle winning.

Wordle hint

A Wordle hint for Saturday, January 14

The answer to today's Wordle is the name of a grey, furry, and pretty cute Australian marsupial that likes to spend a lot of time in eucalyptus trees munching on their leaves. There are two vowels to find today, with one of them used twice.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If there's one thing better than playing Wordle, it's playing Wordle well, which is why I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

  • A good opener contains a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.
  • A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.
  • The solution may contain repeat letters.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by midnight. So there's no reason to not treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank.

Today's Wordle answer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BON6L_0kEfHX3O00

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

What is the Wordle 574 answer?

Not enough guesses left? No problem. The January 14 (574) Wordle answer is KOALA .

Previous answers

Wordle archive: Which words have been used

The more past Wordle answers you can cram into your memory banks, the better your chances of guessing today's Wordle answer without accidentally picking a solution that's already been used. Past Wordle answers can also give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

  • January 13: HUMAN
  • January 12: LEAPT
  • January 11: SEDAN
  • January 10: GRIMY
  • January 9: PIXIE
  • January 8: OPERA
  • January 7: LEMON
  • January 6: BELIE
  • January 5: SLEEK
  • January 4: LAYER

Learn more about Wordle

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you'll find those below.

Originally, Wordle was dreamed up by software engineer Josh Wardle , as a surprise for his partner who loves word games. From there it spread to his family, and finally got released to the public. The word puzzle game has since inspired tons of games like Wordle , refocusing the daily gimmick around music or math or geography. It wasn't long before Wordle became so popular it was sold to the New York Times for seven figures . Surely it's only a matter of time before we all solely communicate in tricolor boxes.

