Read full article on original website
Related
dailyhodl.com
Binance Stakes 4,000,000,000,000 Shiba Inu (SHIB) As Project Details Update on New Layer-2 Blockchain
The world’s largest crypto exchange by volume is staking trillions of Shiba Inu (SHIB) tokens as the dog-themed asset provides updates on its upcoming layer-2 project. According to data from whale-surveying platform WhaleAlert, Binance sent a staggering 4 trillion Shiba Inu worth about $35 million at time of writing to an unknown wallet for staking purposes.
u.today
Met500 UK-registered Staking Platform Goes Live
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
bitcoinist.com
Decentraland (MANA) And Quant (QNT) May Rise, But Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Will Rule!
Poor investing decisions can bring you countless losses in the cryptocurrency industry. As we will see today, many coins should be at the top of your investment portfolio. Be it through popularity or use cases, they all are bound to bring you profit. (ORBN) stands out with a predicted 6,000% surge – the Orbeon Protocol, a project that is currently in stage 3 of its worldwide presale.
dailyhodl.com
Shiba Inu Whale Moves 3,333,256,285,484 SHIB in One Massive Transaction – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going
An affluent crypto investor just moved a large amount of Shiba Inu (SHIB) coins as the dog-themed digital asset gains popularity on exchanges. According to blockchain tracking service Whale Alert, the unknown whale transferred 3,333,256,285,484 SHIB worth $30,262,633 at time of the transaction on January 10th. The funds were moved...
u.today
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Now Accepted by Thousands of Merchants via This Partnership
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
There's Just 4 Days Left to Get Money in The $20 Million Robinhood App Open Class Action
What's The Robinhood Class Action Lawsuit About?. A $20 Million Class Action Lawsuit has been settled with Robinhood, a popular stock trading investment platform that can be used as a smartphone app, or via browser. The Robinhood class action lawsuit alleged that Robinhood did not take proper data security precautions, which led to account takeovers, or user accounts being hacked. According to the lawsuit, "almost universal security measures". By lacking security protocols to protect their users, the Robinhood app exposed users to data breaches of their personally identifiable information from multiple data breaches, according to court documents.
FTC Issues $3 Million Credit Karma Rebate to Consumers
Credit Karma is issuing a refund of $3,000,000 to customers who were allegedly sent false pre-approval offers. According to the FTC, "pre approval" or "pre qualify" is just as deceptive as offers that include "free", "low-calorie", or "natural" in marketing or advertising. The Federal Trade Commission has arranged that customers would have the $3 Million settlement as part of an agreement with Credit Karma for customers' time that was wasted after applying for "pre-approved" offers.
thenewscrypto.com
Cardano-powered Stablecoin ‘Djed’ To Be Launched This Month
The Djed team formed a new alliance with DLT development firm Yepple last week. The latter enables the acceptance of any NFT by giving users access to payment gateways. Djed, the Cardano-powered stablecoin, will be released in the latter half of January. According to the official account for the stablecoin. The Cardano community, which has been anticipating the launch of the first algorithmic stablecoin on the world’s biggest proof-of-stake blockchain, responded positively to this news.
Woonsocket Call
Crypto Expert Sam Price’s Predictions Have Lead to Life-Changing Gains for his YouTube Viewers with Pancake Swap
Boston, MA - Sam Price, a well-known crypto expert, made yet another life-changing prediction that has transformed the financial lives for his viewers with Pancake Swap, a decentralized exchange that operates on Binance Smart Chain. Price’s ability to identify profitable investments before they become mainstream has led to investment gains...
NEWSBTC
BNB (BNB) and Polygon (MATIC) Might Not Make You Financially Free, But Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Will According To Experts!
Financial freedom. It’s what we all strive for, and it’s become increasingly difficult to achieve as the world changes. BNB (BNB) and Polygon (MATIC) cryptocurrencies have been seen by many as potential paths to financial freedom, but now experts are suggesting that another cryptocurrency may be better suited for the task: Snowfall Protocol (SNW).
u.today
One of Europe’s Biggest Ever Crypto Events, Block 3000: Blockchain Battle Goes Live
Tickets for the flagship crypto event are now available. Speakers include Javier Garcia, Country Leader for Spain and Portugal at Binance, Laurent Perello, Blockchain Advisor at Tron, Austin Federa, Head of Communications at Solana, Vilma Mattila, founder of 5ire, Mary Camacho, CEO Holochain & Holo, Cyrus Fazel, Founder & CEO of SwissBorg and many, many more.
CoinTelegraph
Opinion: The Inter-Blockchain Communication Protocol will end ecosystem maximalism
When I entered crypto, I succumbed to the contest between blockchain ecosystems, believing one had to be “better” than others. I have since realized the future of cryptocurrency is bringing with it a variety of platforms that will excel at different things. With the Inter-Blockchain Communication Protocol (IBC), I’ve left behind the days of thinking chains have to compete and embrace a connected interchain future. Let me explain.
CoinTelegraph
The aftermath of LBRY: Consequences of crypto’s ongoing regulatory process
The case of LBRY highlights a wave of renewed regulatory pressure that could affect both blockchain token-issuing companies and their investors. In November, an over year-long court battle between the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and blockchain development company LBRY and its LBRY Credits (LBC) token culminated in the ruling of the token as an unregistered security, despite the company's argument of its use as a commodity within the platform.
CoinTelegraph
PayPal Xoom adds cross-border remittance on debit card deposit
Financial technology firm PayPal’s international money transfer service, Xoom, has announced a new product that lets users in the United States send money directly to Visa debit card users. In a recent announcement, PayPal mentioned that Xoom partnered with financial services firm Visa, allowing debit card holders to receive...
CoinTelegraph
Opinion: 2023 is a ‘buidl’ year for crypto gaming
2022 was a huge year for the play-to-earn (P2E) gaming scene. An influx of capital and users was followed by a sharp downturn in blockchain game token prices and a decrease in players — and the market is still reeling. And, with fallout from the FTX disaster reaching into every corner of the industry, play-to-earn’s prospects seem bleak on the surface. But peeking under the hood, the numbers tell a different story: Strong funding this year has set the stage for serious “buidling” in 2023.
CoinTelegraph
Ushering in a new era of Web3 gaming by making Play-to-Earn sustainable
While 2021 will primarily be remembered for the explosive price appreciation seen across crypto assets and NFTs, blockchain gaming also saw a rapid expansion in user adoption and blossomed into taking up more than 50% of all activity across the blockchain industry. Most of these Web3 games employ a play-to-earn...
theblock.co
ChatGPT says it has bills to pay as crypto AI tokens rise in wake of potential Microsoft deal
Crypto AI tokens have jumped in price following the news that Microsoft may invest $10 billion into OpenAI. While the rally has cooled slightly since news of the deal first broke last week, nine coins connected to the sector have surged over 50% in the past week. Crypto tokens linked...
Why It's Time For Your Business To Accept Crypto Payments
When done right, crypto payments can be a gold mine for businesses. Isn't it time you got on board?
MetaMask announces Ethereum staking feature focused on accessibility
MetaMask announced today the launch of a feature that will allow users to stake Ether directly to leading providers, reducing much of the cost and technical complexity of the new Ethereum mechanism. Following Ethereum’s shift to proof of stake in September, a process known as the Merge, staking became a...
cryptoglobe.com
Ripple Executives Offer Their Crypto Predictions for 2023
FinTech Ripple expects 2023 to be the year when cryptocurrencies and blockchain technologies genuinely come into their own. According to Ripple’s blog post, they expect the industry to shift away from speculative businesses toward ones that employ crypto technologies to address actual problems and unfulfilled consumer demands. Moreover, they...
Comments / 0