Bow, NH

WMUR.com

NH Business: $500 million redevelopment proposal in Laconia

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The Laconia State School closed down in 1991, which left 220 acres of buildings overlooking Lake Winnisquam vacant. It was sold on Dec. 21 by the Governor's Executive Council for $21.5 million. Now, a proposal is in the works to transform the unused space. On the...
LACONIA, NH
WMUR.com

Demand for New Hampshire eggs surges with supplies low nationwide

MONT VERNON, N.H. — Demand for local eggs is "through the roof," according to one New Hampshire supplier. Suppliers said there aren't enough eggs to meet the demand in New Hampshire. At Julie's Happy Hens in Mont Vernon, owner Julie Whitcomb said her 4,000 chickens aren't producing eggs like...
MONT VERNON, NH
97.5 WOKQ

The Happiest City to Live in New England is in Maine

I keep going on about how everyone in New England, especially Maine, is very nice. It seems like almost everyone is upbeat. However, a recent study conducted by WalletHub claims that other cities, out of New England, have happier citizens. It seems that one's happiness can be based on more...
PORTLAND, ME
WMUR.com

Demonstrators express frustration over Manchester homeless response

MANCHESTER, N.H. — People gathered in downtown Manchester Sunday near Hanover and Pine streets to express their frustration over how local leaders have handled the issue of homelessness. A homeless encampment will remain after a judge told the city to pause its plan to evict people. He's halting the...
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

CloseUp: Homelessness in Manchester

The word crisis gets used a lot these days but it is applicable on a number of policy fronts, from drugs and addiction, to affordable housing, to mental health. All three of those issues are tangled up in the growing problems New Hampshire cities are facing with homelessness.
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Officials warn about dangers of thin ice after 2 people rescued in Jaffrey

JAFFREY, N.H. — Two people in Jaffrey are recovering after they fell through the ice Sunday afternoon at Contoocook Lake. Fire teams said the warmer weather this winter is causing concerns that these rescues could happen more often. The rescue happened around noon when a man fell through the ice while he was ice sailing.
JAFFREY, NH
94.9 HOM

Does This Husband-and-Wife-Owned Restaurant Really Have the Best Steak in New Hampshire?

Steak is one of those things that people are very particular about. Folks who prefer it more medium well will send back a steak that looks like it's still mooing. And on the other end of the spectrum, steak lovers who like a juicier rare cut will send it back if it's too cooked. PRO TIP: If you like your steak medium rare like I do, ask for it more on the rare side. If it's too undercooked for your liking, they can always throw it on the grill for a few more minutes, but if it's overcooked, you need a whole new steak!.
MERRIMACK, NH
WCVB

Made in New England: New Balance and Rhody Rug are staples in the northeast

NEEDHAM, Mass. — New Balance is showing off its latest American manufacturing facility in Methuen. It opened in March 2022, and by November, additional teams had already been added to increase production. The workers at this facility make New Balance’s 990 shoes. The sneakers are sold as part of New Balance’s MADE in USA collection, meaning at least 70% of the shoes and its components are made domestically, but some pieces are imported.
METHUEN, MA
WMUR.com

NH Chronicle: Old Dogs to to Helen

Monday, January 16th — Tonight, we meet an Epsom woman who decided to turn her home into a sanctuary for Senior Dogs, to provide love in their final days. Plus, a moving exhibit that made its way across New Hampshire. Nine United Church of Christ Congregations joined forces to create 10 quits in honor of George Floyd. As Audrey Cox tells us, the goal is for parishioners to come together and stand up against racism.
EPSOM, NH
universalhub.com

The day the molasses tank exploded

Today is, of course, the anniversary of the Great Molasses Flood, when a poorly maintained tank of molasses on the North End waterfront exploded at 12:40 p.m. on an unseasonably warm January day, sending a viscous brown tsunami down Commercial Street, killing 21 people and several horses, destroying buildings and bending the elevated.
BOSTON, MA

