FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major retail store opens new location in New HampshireKristen WaltersNashua, NH
Rumford School's Determined Comeback from Devastating Roof DamageRachel PerkinsRumford, ME
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ManchesterTed RiversManchester, NH
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From NashuaTed RiversNashua, NH
"They're After Me. More Than One," He Told His Boss Right Before He DisappearedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNashua, NH
WMUR.com
NH Business: $500 million redevelopment proposal in Laconia
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The Laconia State School closed down in 1991, which left 220 acres of buildings overlooking Lake Winnisquam vacant. It was sold on Dec. 21 by the Governor's Executive Council for $21.5 million. Now, a proposal is in the works to transform the unused space. On the...
WMUR.com
Demand for New Hampshire eggs surges with supplies low nationwide
MONT VERNON, N.H. — Demand for local eggs is "through the roof," according to one New Hampshire supplier. Suppliers said there aren't enough eggs to meet the demand in New Hampshire. At Julie's Happy Hens in Mont Vernon, owner Julie Whitcomb said her 4,000 chickens aren't producing eggs like...
The Most Family-Friendly Spot in New Hampshire is This Coastal City
New Hampshire's a great state to live in for a multitude of reasons. Recent studies have not only identified New Hampshire as one of the best states for raising children, but also among the safest states and best places to find a job. The Granite State also ranks pretty high when it comes to education as well.
The Happiest City to Live in New England is in Maine
I keep going on about how everyone in New England, especially Maine, is very nice. It seems like almost everyone is upbeat. However, a recent study conducted by WalletHub claims that other cities, out of New England, have happier citizens. It seems that one's happiness can be based on more...
WMUR.com
Demonstrators express frustration over Manchester homeless response
MANCHESTER, N.H. — People gathered in downtown Manchester Sunday near Hanover and Pine streets to express their frustration over how local leaders have handled the issue of homelessness. A homeless encampment will remain after a judge told the city to pause its plan to evict people. He's halting the...
WPFO
'It just didn't feel right:' Solar contractor issue leads Maine families to contact I-Team
SANFORD (WGME) -- Trying to go green has left at least two Maine families in the red, after they claim a local residential solar contractor failed to follow through with their projects. "It is a hit on the budget," Sanford resident David Martin said. "We didn't plan for this." Martin...
Did You Know About This Harrowing Underwater Rescue After a Submarine Sank in New Hampshire?
It's always fascinating to read more about New Hampshire's history, and this writer recently learned of a harrowing underwater rescue that happened in Portsmouth over 80 years ago. According to the Naval History and Heritage Command website, it all started on May 23, 1939, when the USS Squalus "suffered a...
WGME
Maine's Mega Millions winner would be richer if they got the ticket a mile away
LEBANON (BDN) -- The person who bought the winning $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot ticket at a Lebanon store already beat 1-in-302.6 million odds, but they would have been luckier if they bought the ticket just a mile or so away. The haul from the life-changing prize is smaller in...
Don’t Leave Purses Behind In Your Parked Vehicle, Police Warn
Don't leave your purse in the car or you could fall victim to the Felony Lane Gang which has made its return to northern New England, according to three Maine police departments. Police in York and Kennebunkport warned of a Florida-based group of identity thieves that travel across the United...
WMUR.com
Gas station just over New Hampshire border in spotlight after Mega Millions jackpot win
LEBANON, Maine — A small rural community right over the New Hampshire border is suddenly in the spotlight thanks to the Mega Millions. Lebanon, Maine, is a small town near Rochester. Hometown Gas and Grill, a gas station in Lebanon, sold the ticket from Friday’s drawing that won the...
Survey results continue to paint a grim picture at Springfield prison
Latest findings show low staff morale and a lack of mental health care are problems at Southern State Correctional Facility, mirroring results from a similar survey a year ago. Read the story on VTDigger here: Survey results continue to paint a grim picture at Springfield prison.
WMUR.com
CloseUp: Homelessness in Manchester
The word crisis gets used a lot these days but it is applicable on a number of policy fronts, from drugs and addiction, to affordable housing, to mental health. All three of those issues are tangled up in the growing problems New Hampshire cities are facing with homelessness.
WMUR.com
Crews face shortage of water to fight Westmoreland fire; no one inside home at the time
WESTMORELAND, N.H. — In Westmoreland, no one was hurt when a house burned to the ground Sunday afternoon. No one was inside at the time. Local crews called in help from five other departments. The chief there told News 9 they also faced a shortage of water because of the remote location.
Developing nor'easter eyes Boston, New England with snow and ice
The budding storm AccuWeather meteorologists have been watching since last week began to take shape early Sunday morning in the Atlantic, just a few hundred miles off the East Coast.
onekindesign.com
Step inside this new old farmhouse with a timeless appeal in New England
The stunning new-old farmhouse was designed by Patrick Ahearn Architect, located in Concord, a town in Middlesex County, Massachusetts. The goal of this project was to devise a brand new house on a historical site while making it appear like it has always been there and just undergone a complete restoration.
WMUR.com
Officials warn about dangers of thin ice after 2 people rescued in Jaffrey
JAFFREY, N.H. — Two people in Jaffrey are recovering after they fell through the ice Sunday afternoon at Contoocook Lake. Fire teams said the warmer weather this winter is causing concerns that these rescues could happen more often. The rescue happened around noon when a man fell through the ice while he was ice sailing.
Does This Husband-and-Wife-Owned Restaurant Really Have the Best Steak in New Hampshire?
Steak is one of those things that people are very particular about. Folks who prefer it more medium well will send back a steak that looks like it's still mooing. And on the other end of the spectrum, steak lovers who like a juicier rare cut will send it back if it's too cooked. PRO TIP: If you like your steak medium rare like I do, ask for it more on the rare side. If it's too undercooked for your liking, they can always throw it on the grill for a few more minutes, but if it's overcooked, you need a whole new steak!.
WCVB
Made in New England: New Balance and Rhody Rug are staples in the northeast
NEEDHAM, Mass. — New Balance is showing off its latest American manufacturing facility in Methuen. It opened in March 2022, and by November, additional teams had already been added to increase production. The workers at this facility make New Balance’s 990 shoes. The sneakers are sold as part of New Balance’s MADE in USA collection, meaning at least 70% of the shoes and its components are made domestically, but some pieces are imported.
WMUR.com
NH Chronicle: Old Dogs to to Helen
Monday, January 16th — Tonight, we meet an Epsom woman who decided to turn her home into a sanctuary for Senior Dogs, to provide love in their final days. Plus, a moving exhibit that made its way across New Hampshire. Nine United Church of Christ Congregations joined forces to create 10 quits in honor of George Floyd. As Audrey Cox tells us, the goal is for parishioners to come together and stand up against racism.
universalhub.com
The day the molasses tank exploded
Today is, of course, the anniversary of the Great Molasses Flood, when a poorly maintained tank of molasses on the North End waterfront exploded at 12:40 p.m. on an unseasonably warm January day, sending a viscous brown tsunami down Commercial Street, killing 21 people and several horses, destroying buildings and bending the elevated.
