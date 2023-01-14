ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, PA

C.H. Briggs to cease operations after losing primary supplier

READING, Pa. – C.H. Briggs, one of the largest, independently-owned distributors of interior specialty building materials, announced it will completely shut down operations as of March 31. The closure will impact 130 employees across the company’s five locations. All employees will receive a severance and benefits package. A small...
Gas leak at Lancaster County church

Emergency responders and crews from UGI were called to the scene of a reported gas leak in Lancaster County, Sunday morning. Emergency dispatchers say the incident was at Grace Community Church on the 200 block of Peach Bottom Road in West Lampeter Township. The building was evacuated as a precaution.
Lititz Borough Police receive parking fine payment in dimes

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lititz Borough Police Department recently received a payment for a parking fine, but it was all in dimes!. Someone got a parking ticket but paid the $15 fine with 150 dimes. Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27 Weather...
Fire Tax Increase Approved for New $8M Fire Station in Mechanicsburg (PA)

Mechanicsburg Borough Council last week approved a 0.25-mill increase in the municipal fire tax to help the fire department finance the construction of a new $8 million station, victoriaadvocate.com reported. By a unanimous vote, council hiked the tax from 0.75 mills to 1 mill at the request of the Mechanicsburg...
Route 422 reopens in Reading, Pa.

READING, Pa. — A serious crash involving a pedestrian shut down part of Route 422 Monday morning in Reading, Berks County. Related video above: Pa. crash stats. The eastbound lanes of 422 were closed between Route 222 and Wyomissing Boulevard for several hours. The scene has been cleared and...
Michele Orsinger

Opinion: Vacating the Mulberry Encampment… Where Does Harrisburg City Expect Them to Go

The past 24 hours, I have been trying to wrap my brain around the current situation at the Mulberry Street homeless encampment in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. While I completely understand that the city needs to find a solution, the decision they came up with hurts my heart. There are approximately between 65-75 residents who call their tents home. Therein lies the question - where are they going to end up… where does Harrisburg city expect them to go? Watching the news conference about it today made me cringe. While there were some accurate facts presented, there were also a few fabrications and outright lies told. In my honest opinion, this could have all been handled a better way… and not in the middle of winter.
Kristen Walters

Local grocery store closing in Pennsylvania after 24 years

A beloved local grocery store is closing one of its two locations in Pennsylvania next month after serving the community for over 24 years. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, February 11, 2023, the popular local grocery store Weiser's Market will be closing its store located at 805 Main Street in Akron, Pennsylvania, according to a post on the business's Facebook page.
FEMA OKs Purchase of Flooded Collegeville Properties

COLLEGEVILLE PA – Nineteen properties in the borough of Collegeville, located within its Special Flood Hazard Area designated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) following Tropical Storm Ida, will be bought, demolished, and managed using $7.12 million in two grants awarded Friday (Jan. 13, 2023). Pennsylvania 4th District...
Ted Rivers

Pittsburgh's Largest Private Employer Announces Plans to Raise Starting Salary for Employees to $18 an Hour

UPMC, one of the largest medical consortiums in the state, has announced that it will be increasing the starting salary for its employees at its Pittsburgh, Harrisburg, and Williamsport hospitals to $18 an hour by January 2025. This move is in response to the increasing cost of living and the need to attract and retain top talent in the industry.
1st Wawa Movement Into Central PA Hits a Snag

Wawa’s push into central Pennsylvania Sheetz territory with plans for 40 new locations has hit a roadblock at one of its first locations in Mount Joy, Pennsylvania, writes Daniel Urie for Penn Live. Rezoning to allow a shopping center there that would be anchored by Aldi and Wawa was...
WellSpan Health takes steps to address increased needs in mental health services

YORK, Pa. — WellSpan Health says it has seen a 30% increase in behavioral health patients in 2022 compared to 2021. "We’re seeing more folks coming into our emergency department [including] children, adolescents and adults. We’ve also had a significant increase in folks coming into our outpatient clinics seeking therapy, medication management and care," said Dr. Kenneth Rogers with WellSpan Health.
1 person killed in central Pa. house fire

A house fire was reported Monday afternoon in York County, dispatch said, and the coroner was called to the scene. Firefighters responded to the house fire with reports of a person trapped inside of the home after the blaze was reported at 3:04 p.m. More than an hour later, first responders were still on the scene at 1350 Roundtop Road in Warrington Township, according to York County dispatch. At 4:30 p.m., the fire had been marked as under control.
Police search landfill for missing Pennsylvania mom

ROYESFORD, Pa. (WPVI) - The family of a Pennsylvania mother missing for nearly two weeks is holding out hope she will be found. Investigators searched a Berks County landfill Friday in connection with the disappearance of 43-year-old mother Jennifer Brown, according to sources. Brown’s neighbors confirmed that police also took a large dumpster from their development earlier in the week.
The Best Town in Pennsylvania for a Winter Weekend Getaway

The colder months don't have to mean staying cooped up inside, counting down the days until the warmer weather returns. There are so many opportunities for adventure within the Keystone State and there's one town in particular, that truly comes alive in the winter months. Keep reading to learn more about the best place to head to for a winter weekend getaway.
York County fire confirmed fatal, coroner called

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A fire on the 1300 block of Roundtop Road in York County on Monday, Jan. 16, left one person dead according to Ted Czech, York County’s public information officer. York County officials said the first call for the fire came in at around...
