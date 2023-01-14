Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These Are The Top 4 Italian Restaurants in Lancaster, PA, According to YelpMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
The Best Town in Pennsylvania for a Winter Weekend GetawayTravel MavenStrasburg, PA
Local grocery store closing in Pennsylvania after 24 yearsKristen WaltersAkron, PA
Pennsylvania witness says bright light overhead 'blinked off' and movedRoger MarshPennsylvania State
4 Fun Events Happening in Lancaster, PA This WeekendMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Related
woodworkingnetwork.com
C.H. Briggs to cease operations after losing primary supplier
READING, Pa. – C.H. Briggs, one of the largest, independently-owned distributors of interior specialty building materials, announced it will completely shut down operations as of March 31. The closure will impact 130 employees across the company’s five locations. All employees will receive a severance and benefits package. A small...
WGAL
Gas leak at Lancaster County church
Emergency responders and crews from UGI were called to the scene of a reported gas leak in Lancaster County, Sunday morning. Emergency dispatchers say the incident was at Grace Community Church on the 200 block of Peach Bottom Road in West Lampeter Township. The building was evacuated as a precaution.
abc27.com
Lititz Borough Police receive parking fine payment in dimes
LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lititz Borough Police Department recently received a payment for a parking fine, but it was all in dimes!. Someone got a parking ticket but paid the $15 fine with 150 dimes. Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27 Weather...
Montgomery County Has Almost Twice the Number of These Professionals Than Elsewhere in the Region
The Economics Daily, a U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics publication, analyzed the distribution of fitness instructors nationwide. The data indicate the prevalence of these professionals in Montgomery County. The study reflects the state of the fitness industry in June 2022, arriving at a national analysis. Data were sorted by “location...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Fire Tax Increase Approved for New $8M Fire Station in Mechanicsburg (PA)
Mechanicsburg Borough Council last week approved a 0.25-mill increase in the municipal fire tax to help the fire department finance the construction of a new $8 million station, victoriaadvocate.com reported. By a unanimous vote, council hiked the tax from 0.75 mills to 1 mill at the request of the Mechanicsburg...
WGAL
Route 422 reopens in Reading, Pa.
READING, Pa. — A serious crash involving a pedestrian shut down part of Route 422 Monday morning in Reading, Berks County. Related video above: Pa. crash stats. The eastbound lanes of 422 were closed between Route 222 and Wyomissing Boulevard for several hours. The scene has been cleared and...
Opinion: Vacating the Mulberry Encampment… Where Does Harrisburg City Expect Them to Go
The past 24 hours, I have been trying to wrap my brain around the current situation at the Mulberry Street homeless encampment in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. While I completely understand that the city needs to find a solution, the decision they came up with hurts my heart. There are approximately between 65-75 residents who call their tents home. Therein lies the question - where are they going to end up… where does Harrisburg city expect them to go? Watching the news conference about it today made me cringe. While there were some accurate facts presented, there were also a few fabrications and outright lies told. In my honest opinion, this could have all been handled a better way… and not in the middle of winter.
Local grocery store closing in Pennsylvania after 24 years
A beloved local grocery store is closing one of its two locations in Pennsylvania next month after serving the community for over 24 years. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, February 11, 2023, the popular local grocery store Weiser's Market will be closing its store located at 805 Main Street in Akron, Pennsylvania, according to a post on the business's Facebook page.
Volunteers clean up Harrisburg encampment, says city should consider other options
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Volunteers came out Monday morning to clean up the Mulberry Street Bridge encampment, which Harrisburg city officials have called a public safety hazard. The city has told unhoused individuals there that they need to move out by this Thursday. Dozens of people came armed with brooms, shovels and garbage bags to […]
sanatogapost.com
FEMA OKs Purchase of Flooded Collegeville Properties
COLLEGEVILLE PA – Nineteen properties in the borough of Collegeville, located within its Special Flood Hazard Area designated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) following Tropical Storm Ida, will be bought, demolished, and managed using $7.12 million in two grants awarded Friday (Jan. 13, 2023). Pennsylvania 4th District...
Pittsburgh's Largest Private Employer Announces Plans to Raise Starting Salary for Employees to $18 an Hour
UPMC, one of the largest medical consortiums in the state, has announced that it will be increasing the starting salary for its employees at its Pittsburgh, Harrisburg, and Williamsport hospitals to $18 an hour by January 2025. This move is in response to the increasing cost of living and the need to attract and retain top talent in the industry.
1st Wawa Movement Into Central PA Hits a Snag
Wawa’s push into central Pennsylvania Sheetz territory with plans for 40 new locations has hit a roadblock at one of its first locations in Mount Joy, Pennsylvania, writes Daniel Urie for Penn Live. Rezoning to allow a shopping center there that would be anchored by Aldi and Wawa was...
WellSpan Health takes steps to address increased needs in mental health services
YORK, Pa. — WellSpan Health says it has seen a 30% increase in behavioral health patients in 2022 compared to 2021. "We’re seeing more folks coming into our emergency department [including] children, adolescents and adults. We’ve also had a significant increase in folks coming into our outpatient clinics seeking therapy, medication management and care," said Dr. Kenneth Rogers with WellSpan Health.
1 person killed in central Pa. house fire
A house fire was reported Monday afternoon in York County, dispatch said, and the coroner was called to the scene. Firefighters responded to the house fire with reports of a person trapped inside of the home after the blaze was reported at 3:04 p.m. More than an hour later, first responders were still on the scene at 1350 Roundtop Road in Warrington Township, according to York County dispatch. At 4:30 p.m., the fire had been marked as under control.
actionnews5.com
Police search landfill for missing Pennsylvania mom
ROYESFORD, Pa. (WPVI) - The family of a Pennsylvania mother missing for nearly two weeks is holding out hope she will be found. Investigators searched a Berks County landfill Friday in connection with the disappearance of 43-year-old mother Jennifer Brown, according to sources. Brown’s neighbors confirmed that police also took a large dumpster from their development earlier in the week.
The Best Town in Pennsylvania for a Winter Weekend Getaway
The colder months don't have to mean staying cooped up inside, counting down the days until the warmer weather returns. There are so many opportunities for adventure within the Keystone State and there's one town in particular, that truly comes alive in the winter months. Keep reading to learn more about the best place to head to for a winter weekend getaway.
abc27.com
York County fire confirmed fatal, coroner called
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A fire on the 1300 block of Roundtop Road in York County on Monday, Jan. 16, left one person dead according to Ted Czech, York County’s public information officer. York County officials said the first call for the fire came in at around...
Commercial vehicle crash closes ramp from Route 222 South to Route 30 West in Lancaster County
LANCASTER, Pa. — A crash involving a commercial vehicle has closed the ramp from Route 222 South to Route 30 West in Lancaster County, according to Manheim Township Police and 511PA. The crash occurred at about 11:40 a.m., according to 511PA. The commercial vehicle involved overturned. Manheim Township Police...
3 Adorable Small Towns in Lancaster Worth Visiting During The Winter Blues
Lancaster County is home to a variety of small towns and villages that are simply adorable. Although the city is a fun year-round destination for food and culture, there are some unique places (some with quirky names) spread across the more rural farmland areas of the county.
These Are The Top 4 Italian Restaurants in Lancaster, PA, According to Yelp
There's a wide range of Italian restaurants in Lancaster, PA. From upscale to casual, from low-key pizza to homemade penne, there's a bit of everything. These are the top 4, highest rated, Italian restaurants in Lancaster, according to Yelp.
Comments / 0