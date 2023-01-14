Damar Hamlin finally reunited with his Buffalo Bills teammates Saturday at the team’s practice facility for the first time since he suffered a cardiac arrest during a game earlier this month. Linebacker Matthew Milano posted an Instagram story showing Hamlin with a big smile as his teammates welcomed him back. Hamlin was released from the hospital Wednesday. He hasn’t yet announced when he’ll be back on the field, but for now, the 24-year-old NFL star is clearly enjoying seeing some familiar faces after his hospital stay.Read it at USA Today

2 DAYS AGO