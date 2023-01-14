Read full article on original website
State of New York sending residents two one-time stimulus payments
If you're a New York taxpayer, here's some good news you'll want to hear: some additional money is coming to you soon. The 2022–2023 New York State budget provides for one-time checks to eligible taxpayers for not one but two separate payments. The first payment is based on the Empire State child credit. If you're not familiar with the Empire State child credit, it is based on your taxable income. You will receive at least $100 per qualifying child if you make less than $75,000 single, $110,000 filing jointly or $55,000 married filing separately. (source)
Meet The 2 Largest Landowners In New York State
Have you ever wondered who owns the most land in New York State? Is it a private family, or a business?. A website called World Population Review has pretty up to date information and stats on land owners around the world. Approximately 72% of land in the United States is...
Holy Smokes! NYs Luckiest Lotto Shop Has 2nd $1M + Winner this Week!
It's getting to be a little ridiculous at this point - the frequency with which a chain of smoke shops in Upstate New York makes million-dollar lottery winners. And on Friday night, they had their second one in a week!. We've told you many times to get your lottery tickets...
4 “Big Winner” Mega Millions Tickets Sold In New York
There was a grand prize winner for last night's Mega Millions drawing. Someone in the state of Maine matched all five white balls along with the mega ball to claim the Mega Millions' 2nd largest jackpot ever. The jackpot was worth $1.35 Billion dollars. "Big Winners" are tickets that matched...
Are These Fireplaces Illegal In New York?
It seems that every day we learn about something new that New York State has banned or is planning on banning. From natural gas stoves to diesel trucks New York's government likes to make sure that the state is on the leading edge when it comes to reducing emissions. But...
Are Lottery Groups Legal in New York State?
People all over New York have lottery fever. You may be tempted to by a ticket with a large group of people to to beat the odds. Here's what you should know before you do. The Mega Millions jackpot is well over a billion dollars at this point. Tonight's drawing is worth $1.3 billion. Many New Yorkers who can legally buy a ticket are obsessing over winning the prize. The jackpot is so high that it is even catching the attention of casual lottery players or people who have never bought a ticket before.
$11K TAKE 5 winning ticket sold in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One lucky Rochestarian is almost $11,000 richer after Friday’s TAKE 5 drawing, the New York Lottery announced Saturday morning. The ticket was sold at the Wegmans located on Mt. Read Blvd. in Rochester. The ticket was worth $10,971.50, NYL representatives said. TAKE 5 numbers are drawn twice daily at around 2:30 […]
wearebuffalo.net
Significant Snow Likely for Rest of January in New York State
January continues to be a relatively easy weather month for the State of New York, all things considered. That is welcomes after a brutal November and December, especially for those living off Lake Erie and Lake Ontario. Two historic snowstorms took place towards the end of 2022: a week before...
New York State BBQ From Hudson Valley Wins National Championship
For the second straight year, an award-winning Hudson Valley eatery won a national championship. This weekend, members of the Handsome Devil team went down to Flordia to compete in the Greater Fort Lauderdale Food & Wine Festival. Newburgh, New York Eatery Wins National Championship, Again. For the second straight year,...
Five Things New York Has Banned or Made Illegal in the Last Five Years
If one thing rings true about New Yorkers, it's that we're an opinionated bunch and we're not afraid to speak our minds. New Yorkers have been doing a whole lot of speaking out in the last few years as our state government has really tightened down on a variety of things. And, when it comes to the tightening down, New Yorkers are either all for the new rules or are madly against them. There is no in-between.
Do You Really Live In “Upstate” New York? [WATCH]
It’s been an argument since the dawn of time - or at least since the formation of the thirteen colonies. Which part of New York State is - technically speaking - UPSTATE New York?. Most New Yorkers have experienced the following conversation with someone who lives in another state:
Winning TAKE 5 ticket sold at Ballston Spa Stewarts
The New York Lottery announced a top-prize winning ticket was sold for the January 13 TAKE 5 drawing. The ticket, worth $45,713, was purchased at Stewarts on W Milton Road in Ballston Spa.
New York State May Raise Utility Rates Again To Pay For Bailout
As utility prices soar across the state, New Yorkers’ rates may be going up again. This time it’s not the utility companies making the decision, but New York government. A historic bailout may place a $672 million debt on all state ratepayers. This is on top of financial strain caused by a brutally cold December for most of the state.
Beware Of Tax Scams Targeting Residents Of New York State
With the 2023 tax season kicking off very soon, the Internal Revenue Service wants to remind New York residents that scammers will often target taxpayers. The official tax season kicks off on January 23, when the IRS starts accepting and processing individual 2022 tax returns. Unfortunately, unscrupulous individuals take advantage...
proclaimerscv.com
$1 Billion is Expected to be Given to American Citizens as Direct Payments for Tax Rebates
Greg Gianforte, the governor of Montana, has suggested a $1 billion tax cut for the state’s budget. If passed into law, it would feature three key family policies. A part of the budget plan is a property tax rebate, which would be worth $500 million. It would also include the child tax credit and the adoption tax credit, worth $1,200 and $5,000, respectively.
Gov. Hochul’s New Plan Will Give Raises To Many In New York State
Governor Kathy Hochul unveiled a new plan that will put more money in the paychecks of many workers in New York State. The minimum wage rate just increased on December 31, 2022, in many places around the state. New York has been increasing the minimum wage incrementally every year since December 31, 2016. Some states have a ridiculously low minimum wage, which has created a class of "working poor."
newyorkupstate.com
NY Cannabis Insider’s week in legal weed for Jan. 14, 2023
We’re about halfway through the year’s first month, and New York’s cannabis business owners are hitting the ground running in 2023. Let’s take a look at the stories we covered in NY Cannabis Insider last week. On Monday we ran a story that takes a look...
Massive Utility Debts In New York State May Cause Your Rates To Increase
There's good news...and there's bad news. National Grid says that approximately 70,000 households owe an average of $2,300 to the company for utility services in the arrears. The debt that these households and small businesses accumulated are from the Covid pandemic. The good news is that there's a potential plan to wipe out the debt with a bailout from New York State. The bad news is that it's something we all might pay for in the end.
Which New York Wine Made it to the Top 100 in World?
Are you a person who likes to try wine? There is a winery in New York State that is constantly winning awards for their wines, maybe you have even tried them. This time around they made it (again) on to the list of the Top 100 wines in the world! Big stuff!
‘Dying’ Hudson Valley, New York Mall Now ‘Ultimate Destination’
A new partnership transforming "a dying mall" in the Hudson Valley into an "ultimate destination" and bringing with it many "good-paying jobs." In February of 2021, Genting Americas announced a proposal to develop and operate Resorts World Hudson Valley, a video gaming machine facility, at the Newburgh Mall in Orange County.
