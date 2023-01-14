ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

State of New York sending residents two one-time stimulus payments

If you're a New York taxpayer, here's some good news you'll want to hear: some additional money is coming to you soon. The 2022–2023 New York State budget provides for one-time checks to eligible taxpayers for not one but two separate payments. The first payment is based on the Empire State child credit. If you're not familiar with the Empire State child credit, it is based on your taxable income. You will receive at least $100 per qualifying child if you make less than $75,000 single, $110,000 filing jointly or $55,000 married filing separately. (source)
Are These Fireplaces Illegal In New York?

It seems that every day we learn about something new that New York State has banned or is planning on banning. From natural gas stoves to diesel trucks New York's government likes to make sure that the state is on the leading edge when it comes to reducing emissions. But...
Are Lottery Groups Legal in New York State?

People all over New York have lottery fever. You may be tempted to by a ticket with a large group of people to to beat the odds. Here's what you should know before you do. The Mega Millions jackpot is well over a billion dollars at this point. Tonight's drawing is worth $1.3 billion. Many New Yorkers who can legally buy a ticket are obsessing over winning the prize. The jackpot is so high that it is even catching the attention of casual lottery players or people who have never bought a ticket before.
$11K TAKE 5 winning ticket sold in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One lucky Rochestarian is almost $11,000 richer after Friday’s TAKE 5 drawing, the New York Lottery announced Saturday morning. The ticket was sold at the Wegmans located on Mt. Read Blvd. in Rochester. The ticket was worth $10,971.50, NYL representatives said. TAKE 5 numbers are drawn twice daily at around 2:30 […]
Significant Snow Likely for Rest of January in New York State

January continues to be a relatively easy weather month for the State of New York, all things considered. That is welcomes after a brutal November and December, especially for those living off Lake Erie and Lake Ontario. Two historic snowstorms took place towards the end of 2022: a week before...
New York State BBQ From Hudson Valley Wins National Championship

For the second straight year, an award-winning Hudson Valley eatery won a national championship. This weekend, members of the Handsome Devil team went down to Flordia to compete in the Greater Fort Lauderdale Food & Wine Festival. Newburgh, New York Eatery Wins National Championship, Again. For the second straight year,...
Five Things New York Has Banned or Made Illegal in the Last Five Years

If one thing rings true about New Yorkers, it's that we're an opinionated bunch and we're not afraid to speak our minds. New Yorkers have been doing a whole lot of speaking out in the last few years as our state government has really tightened down on a variety of things. And, when it comes to the tightening down, New Yorkers are either all for the new rules or are madly against them. There is no in-between.
Do You Really Live In “Upstate” New York? [WATCH]

It’s been an argument since the dawn of time - or at least since the formation of the thirteen colonies. Which part of New York State is - technically speaking - UPSTATE New York?. Most New Yorkers have experienced the following conversation with someone who lives in another state:
Beware Of Tax Scams Targeting Residents Of New York State

With the 2023 tax season kicking off very soon, the Internal Revenue Service wants to remind New York residents that scammers will often target taxpayers. The official tax season kicks off on January 23, when the IRS starts accepting and processing individual 2022 tax returns. Unfortunately, unscrupulous individuals take advantage...
$1 Billion is Expected to be Given to American Citizens as Direct Payments for Tax Rebates

Greg Gianforte, the governor of Montana, has suggested a $1 billion tax cut for the state’s budget. If passed into law, it would feature three key family policies. A part of the budget plan is a property tax rebate, which would be worth $500 million. It would also include the child tax credit and the adoption tax credit, worth $1,200 and $5,000, respectively.
Gov. Hochul’s New Plan Will Give Raises To Many In New York State

Governor Kathy Hochul unveiled a new plan that will put more money in the paychecks of many workers in New York State. The minimum wage rate just increased on December 31, 2022, in many places around the state. New York has been increasing the minimum wage incrementally every year since December 31, 2016. Some states have a ridiculously low minimum wage, which has created a class of "working poor."
NY Cannabis Insider’s week in legal weed for Jan. 14, 2023

We’re about halfway through the year’s first month, and New York’s cannabis business owners are hitting the ground running in 2023. Let’s take a look at the stories we covered in NY Cannabis Insider last week. On Monday we ran a story that takes a look...
Massive Utility Debts In New York State May Cause Your Rates To Increase

There's good news...and there's bad news. National Grid says that approximately 70,000 households owe an average of $2,300 to the company for utility services in the arrears. The debt that these households and small businesses accumulated are from the Covid pandemic. The good news is that there's a potential plan to wipe out the debt with a bailout from New York State. The bad news is that it's something we all might pay for in the end.
