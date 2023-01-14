Everton say they are reviewing all security arrangements after their board of directors were ordered to stay away from Saturday’s game against Southampton at Goodison Park.Merseyside Police is in contact with the club over alleged threats made towards the club’s directors ahead of last weekend’s fixture.Consultation between Everton and the police resulted in the Southampton match being made “a high-risk fixture” and, following further discussions, Everton’s next home game against Arsenal on February 4 will be in the same category.Supporters’ ire has turned on Everton’s hierarchy in the last few weeks as they face a second successive season battling to...

8 HOURS AGO