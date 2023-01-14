Read full article on original website
SB Nation
Manchester United 6-0 Liverpool: United dominate rivals to kick off 2023
Manchester United picked up a resounding 6-0 win over arch-rivals Liverpool in the WSL, as they supplemented their goal difference massively in the title race. With Chelsea taking on Arsenal at the Emirates at the same time, the game presented a huge opportunity for United to cut the gap between themselves and Emma Hayes’ side. And they did just that, while also providing themselves with huge momentum as they head into the business end of the campaign.
Manchester United 2-1 Manchester City: Premier League – as it happened
Minute-by-minute report: United came from behind to win the Manchester derby, thrusting themselves into the title race as a result. Scott Murray was watching.
BBC
Everton 1-2 Southampton: What Lampard said
Everton manager Frank Lampard, speaking to Match of the Day: "It's obviously difficult and disappointing, especially when you go 1-0 up. It's a tough game, there's a lot of tension for both teams I think. We deserved to be 1-0 in the first half with the passion in our game.
Yardbarker
England international’s future at Chelsea in doubt following Mykhaylo Mudryk signing
The future of Raheem Sterling at Chelsea is in doubt following the arrival of Mykhaylo Mudryk at Stamford Bridge. That is according to Football Insider, who reports that Chelsea will listen to offers for the England international just months after signing the winger from Man City in a deal worth £50m.
Newcastle looking to offload Ryan Fraser and Karl Darlow this month as Eddie Howe looks to get wages off books
NEWCASTLE UNITED have reportedly made two stars available for transfer as Eddie Howe looks to trim their wage bill. The Magpies are flying high and sit third in the Premier League after yesterday’s last-gasp win over Fulham. Despite the wealth of the club’s Saudi owners, the club is wary...
Chelsea vs Crystal Palace: Mykhailo Mudryk at Stamford Bridge ahead of £89m transfer
Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhailo Mudryk is watching from the stands at Stamford Bridge ahead of his move to Chelsea
Everton board told to stay home from Premier League match due to 'tangible threats'
Everton’s entire board of directors was instructed not to attend the team’s English Premier League home game against Southampton on Saturday after “tangible threats” against board members. “Following a thorough risk assessment and in response to tangible threats received by the club and intelligence we have...
SB Nation
Reaction: Is Pierre Ekwah any good? West Ham fan fills us in on potential Sunderland signing
If reports are to be believed, Sunderland are on the verge of their first signing in the January transfer window - French midfielder Pierre Ekwah, a 21-year-old West Ham prospect who has been a regular this season in their U21s side. The player was first linked a few weeks back...
Yardbarker
Chelsea to face competition from two Premier League clubs for transfer target
Chelsea are set to face competition from two Premier League clubs for PSV winger Noni Madueke. Madueke is one of the most exciting young talents in Europe and one of few Englishmen currently plying their trade outside of their home country. It’s rare to see an English player leave England to play football, but Madueke is proof of how beneficial it can be.
Cardiff sack Mark Hudson in blunt statement after draw at home to Wigan leaves club hovering above relegation zone
CARDIFF have sacked boss Mark Hudson - just two months after giving him the permanent job. The Bluebirds bluntly announced their former defender's axing after Saturday's 1-1 home draw with Wigan left the Championship strugglers nine games without a win. Will Keane stabbed a 96TH-MINUTE equaliser for the Latics -...
SB Nation
Newcastle United keeping an eye on Conor Gallagher, Hakim Ziyech, Ruben Loftus-Cheek situations at Chelsea — report
Chelsea may have a fairly length injury list at the moment, but given our frantic incoming transfer activities, we’re also in danger of (re-)bloating the squad beyond reason if and when they do return to fitness, especially as we’re now down to just two competitions for the rest of the season.
Everton review security arrangements in wake of ‘high-risk’ Southampton game
Everton say they are reviewing all security arrangements after their board of directors were ordered to stay away from Saturday’s game against Southampton at Goodison Park.Merseyside Police is in contact with the club over alleged threats made towards the club’s directors ahead of last weekend’s fixture.Consultation between Everton and the police resulted in the Southampton match being made “a high-risk fixture” and, following further discussions, Everton’s next home game against Arsenal on February 4 will be in the same category.Supporters’ ire has turned on Everton’s hierarchy in the last few weeks as they face a second successive season battling to...
PHOTO: Ellis Simms caught up in angry Everton fan protests
Ellis Simms does NOT look like he's particularly enjoying being back at Everton after Sunderland loan.
Yardbarker
(Video) ‘I love the way we played’ – Arteta reacts to Arsenal’s triumphant North London derby win
Arsenal tasted victory in the 193rd instalment of the North London derby this evening and went eight points clear on top of the Premier League table. Mikel Arteta will have known three points were crucial to capitalise on Manchester City’s 2-1 loss at Old Trafford yesterday – and that they did.
SB Nation
CITYZENDuck’s Predicted XI: Manchester United v Manchester City
Manchester City were absolutely dreadful in their last match against Southampton. The loss in the Carabao Cup had less to do with player selection than it had to do with player performance. Still, I expect to see a heavily rotated side against at Old Trafford to take on Manchester United in the latest edition of the Manchester Derby. For starters, let’s get Ederson back between the pipes.
BBC
Tottenham 0-2 Arsenal: Aaron Ramsdale attacked by fan after north London derby
Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale was attacked by a supporter after the north London derby against Tottenham. Television footage showed a Spurs fan trying to kick Ramsdale in the back after the Gunners' 2-0 win on Sunday. "The Spurs fans gave me some throughout the game. I was giving some back,"...
Report: Newcastle United Interested In Signing Conor Gallagher
Newcastle United are interested in signing Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher in the January transfer window.
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibs, Aberdeen, Giakoumakis, McTominay, Cho, Cantwell, Davies, Sadiki
Giorgos Giakoumakis, who had wanted guarantees about more game time and an improved salary with Celtic, has agreed terms with J-League club Urawa Red Diamonds and the 28-year-old striker is heading to Japan for a medical, according to Japanese outlet Sponichi. (Daily Record) South Korea striker Cho Gue-sung will not...
SB Nation
Sky Blue News: City Screwed, Women Win, End of an Era?, and More...
Manchester City Women got the win on Sunday and the Men are looking to turn the page to Tottenham Hotspur. Sky Blue News has all the latest headlines from an up and down weekend for City. GUARDIOLA LOOKING TO BETTER UTILISE HAALAND QUALITY - David Clayton - ManCity.com. The boss...
SB Nation
Monday’s Toffee Bites: Elanga, Danjuma & Moffi latest, Usmanov allegation, Lampard on Everton Board
Everton fall to Southampton 2-1. Here’s how it happened. [RBM]. Watch the highlights below. “I’m completely focused on what we’re doing on the pitch. The off-field noise is there but the things we can control as staff and players is on the pitch - and today we got beaten.
