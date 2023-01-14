Read full article on original website
Everton vs Southampton: Opposition Analysis | Last Chance Saloon
Once again Blues fans will be congregating at Goodison Park in the aftermath of a creditable performance (if not result) down the East Lancs Road in Manchester. This time, under pressure manager Frank Lampard will have had more than a week to absorb lessons taken from the FA Cup loss to Manchester United, and to rest his players ahead of what could prove to be a defining game, both for him on a personal level and for Everton’s future prospects.
Manchester United 6-0 Liverpool: United dominate rivals to kick off 2023
Manchester United picked up a resounding 6-0 win over arch-rivals Liverpool in the WSL, as they supplemented their goal difference massively in the title race. With Chelsea taking on Arsenal at the Emirates at the same time, the game presented a huge opportunity for United to cut the gap between themselves and Emma Hayes’ side. And they did just that, while also providing themselves with huge momentum as they head into the business end of the campaign.
Fulham 2-1 Chelsea, Player Ratings: João Félix shines, but we can’t have nice things
Certainly a debut to remember for João Félix, thrown in at the deep end and revealing himself to be a most excellent swimmer in these treacherous Premier League waters. Perhaps the fun bits of his performance will help comfort us as we navigate the next three games without him.
Crystal Palace will make bid for Chelsea midfielder this month
Chelsea’s resolve will be tested this month before the transfer window closes, according to a report last night. With Chelsea spending lots of money again this month, they might be tempted to let some players to leave. In fact, the way things are going, it would be very wise to let some players leave this month.
Everton 1-2 Southampton: What Lampard said
Everton manager Frank Lampard, speaking to Match of the Day: "It's obviously difficult and disappointing, especially when you go 1-0 up. It's a tough game, there's a lot of tension for both teams I think. We deserved to be 1-0 in the first half with the passion in our game.
Sunday’s Premier League round-up: Arsenal go eight points clear, Newcastle extend unbeaten run to 14 games
An overview of Sunday’s Premier League action, with three matches taking place across the day. Graham Potter oversaw a crucial win in front of the Stamford Bridge faithful this afternoon. The only goal of the game was scored by Kai Havertz in the 64th minute and everyone involved in the club will be hoping the match can reignite a run of positive form, with Liverpool being next up for Chelsea.
Humiliated Jurgen Klopp apologises to Liverpool's travelling fans at the Amex after his side's Premier League woes continued with a humbling 3-0 defeat at Brighton
A humiliated Jurgen Klopp felt obliged to apologise to Liverpool's travelling support after the Reds suffered another Premier League defeat at Brighton. Former Manchester United striker Danny Welbeck added to a second-half brace from Solly March to leave Klopp bewildered as his side drifted seven points away from the top four.
Chelsea vs Crystal Palace: Mykhailo Mudryk at Stamford Bridge ahead of £89m transfer
Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhailo Mudryk is watching from the stands at Stamford Bridge ahead of his move to Chelsea
Everton board told to stay home from Premier League match due to 'tangible threats'
Everton’s entire board of directors was instructed not to attend the team’s English Premier League home game against Southampton on Saturday after “tangible threats” against board members. “Following a thorough risk assessment and in response to tangible threats received by the club and intelligence we have...
Chelsea to face competition from two Premier League clubs for transfer target
Chelsea are set to face competition from two Premier League clubs for PSV winger Noni Madueke. Madueke is one of the most exciting young talents in Europe and one of few Englishmen currently plying their trade outside of their home country. It’s rare to see an English player leave England to play football, but Madueke is proof of how beneficial it can be.
The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Monday, January 16
There’s not getting around it. The North London Derby yesterday sucked. Do we really want some fun, happy-go-lucky hoddle today with your semi-vacationing hoddler-in-chief making wise cracks? No, no one wants that. So here’s something else that sucks, and maybe you British hoddlers will enjoy it. I’m talking...
Brighton 3-0 Liverpool: Five Things We Have Learned
Five things we have learned from Liverpool's pathetic 3-0 defeat to Brighton in the Premier League.
Everton review security arrangements in wake of ‘high-risk’ Southampton game
Everton say they are reviewing all security arrangements after their board of directors were ordered to stay away from Saturday’s game against Southampton at Goodison Park.Merseyside Police is in contact with the club over alleged threats made towards the club’s directors ahead of last weekend’s fixture.Consultation between Everton and the police resulted in the Southampton match being made “a high-risk fixture” and, following further discussions, Everton’s next home game against Arsenal on February 4 will be in the same category.Supporters’ ire has turned on Everton’s hierarchy in the last few weeks as they face a second successive season battling to...
Everton 1-2 Southampton: Three Takeaways | The Long and Winding Road Down
Not for the first time in watching Frank Lampard's Everton side over the past year I had the feeling that I’ve seen this game before. Admittedly, Manchester City fans must experience déjà vu on a pretty regular basis, watching Pep Guardiola’s Sky Blues pass opponents into stupefaction, but there the similarity ends. In the Everton manager's case this is not a good thing. Not at all.
Monday’s Toffee Bites: Elanga, Danjuma & Moffi latest, Usmanov allegation, Lampard on Everton Board
Everton fall to Southampton 2-1. Here’s how it happened. [RBM]. Watch the highlights below. “I’m completely focused on what we’re doing on the pitch. The off-field noise is there but the things we can control as staff and players is on the pitch - and today we got beaten.
(Video) ‘I love the way we played’ – Arteta reacts to Arsenal’s triumphant North London derby win
Arsenal tasted victory in the 193rd instalment of the North London derby this evening and went eight points clear on top of the Premier League table. Mikel Arteta will have known three points were crucial to capitalise on Manchester City’s 2-1 loss at Old Trafford yesterday – and that they did.
Monday January 16th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Arsenal WFC vs. Chelsea FCW, FA WSL; Preview, time, TV, and 3 things to watch
Welcome to 2023, welcome back FA WSL, and welcome back to the title race. Chelsea’s first match of the year is a massive top of the table clash with second place Arsenal, at Emirates Stadium. Chelsea currently sit atop the WSL table due to Arsenal having a game in...
Everton Women 3-2 Reading: WSL Match Report
Gabby George’s sublime strike from distance proved to be just enough as Everton Women kicked off 2023 with victory over Reading. A first home goal for Katja Snoeijs followed by a Jess Park strike on 32 minutes saw the Blues in total charge in the first 45, but the visitors responded just after the restart with a Justine Vanhaevermaet header, only for George to restore the hosts two-goal cushion. Reading refused to lie down, however, with Deanna Cooper’s goal on 68 minutes reducing the deficit to just one goal.
Danilo: Nottingham Forest sign Palmeiras midfielder for about £16m
Nottingham Forest have signed Brazilian midfielder Danilo from Palmeiras for a fee of about £16m. The 21-year-old joins the City Ground side, who are 13th in the Premier League, on a six-and-a-half-year deal. Danilo won two Copa Libertadores and the 2022 Brazilian Serie A title with Palmeiras. "I will...
