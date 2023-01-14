Read full article on original website
capecoddaily.com
Local Health Agent Says COVID Cases Increased in January
FALMOUTH – A local health official gave an update on a recent uptick in COVID-19 cases on Cape Cod and why the region continues to see increases in January. During his January 13 update, Falmouth Health Agent Scott McGann reported Barnstable County’s community transmission rate had dropped back down to a Medium level after last […] The post Local Health Agent Says COVID Cases Increased in January appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Provincetown Offers Narcan, Emergency Preparedness Trainings
PROVINCETOWN – The Provincetown Health Department is offering free trainings for Narcan and emergency preparedness this month at town hall. Community members are invited to attend an overdose education and narcan training hosted by the AIDS Support Group of Cape Cod. The training will cover risk factors of opioid overdose, identifying potential overdoses, and Narcan […] The post Provincetown Offers Narcan, Emergency Preparedness Trainings appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Ana Walshe was making plans for future, buying more property before disappearance: source
Massachusetts and Washington, D.C., real estate executive Ana Walshe, 39, was last seen in the early morning hours of Jan. 1 and has been missing ever since.
commonwealthmagazine.org
Everything is wrong with DEP’s Cape proposal
ON CAPE COD, 85 percent of homeowners rely on title 5 on-site septic disposal systems to treat their home’s wastewater. And right now, 100 percent of those homeowners are extremely concerned about a draft regulation rolled out by the state’s Department of Environmental Protection last month. The state...
fallriverreporter.com
Governor Healey eyes “root causes” response to gun violence
BOSTON – Answering a question about gun violence in Massachusetts cities on Thursday, Gov. Maura Healey said her administration will continue to view violence as a public health issue and said she thinks much of it stems from “a failure to address some of the root causes of violence.”
fallriverreporter.com
Missing and endangered Bristol County man still among the missing
A Bristol County man that was reported missing and endangered in 2021 is still missing and his case was recently registered with the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System in the beginning of 2023. A now 26-year-old Matthew Yeomans of Easton was last seen Sunday, Sept. 19 of 2021, at...
capecod.com
Barnstable Police seek public help after stolen vehicles, MV break-ins in Centerville/Marstons Mills neighborhoods
BARNSTABLE – From Barnstable Police: n the early morning hours of Saturday, Barnstable Police Midnight Shift responded to what was reported as a single motor vehicle crash on Route 149 Marstons Mills near the Cape Cod Airfield. The investigation quickly developed into two reports of stolen motor vehicles and numerous reports for motor vehicle breaking and entering offenses in the areas of Pleasant Pines Avenue Centerville and Willimantic Drive Marstons Mills. We are asking for the public’s assistance in reviewing home security recording devices within and around these neighborhoods between the hours of 12:00 AM and 4:00 AM on Saturday (See attached photos for neighborhoods of interest).
Neighbor applies to care for Walshe children
Speaking about Ana, her neighbor said, 'I saw her every day. She was beautiful every day. Every day she was decked out in her smile."
capecoddaily.com
Wind gusts to 54 MPH causing power issues on Cape Cod
CAPE COD – Wind gusts as strong as 54 MPH in Dennis and 53 MPH in Sandwich are causing issues on Cape Cod Sunday morning. Tree limbs damaged a pole on Gilbert Lane in Harwich knocking out power to 444 Eversource customers. Slippery travel may have been a factor in an earlier traffic crash in […] The post Wind gusts to 54 MPH causing power issues on Cape Cod appeared first on CapeCod.com.
tewksburycarnation.org
Updated: Hanover Pulls Out of Ames Pond Project
40B development was opposed by neighbors; zoning was frozen, per Johnson. The Hanover Company has canceled its plan to purchase the property at 300 Ames Pond Drive and build a 300-unit 40B rental housing development on the site, according to Town Manager Richard Montuori. The company did not immediately respond...
WCVB
Numerous search warrants linked to missing Massachusetts woman Ana Walshe delivered to court
COHASSET, Mass. — Numerous search warrants related to the search for missing Massachusetts mother Ana Walshe were returned to Quincy District Court Friday, where the documents were impounded, 5 Investigates has learned. Between 10 and 20 of the documents were returned. While these files were not made public, they...
capecod.com
Drought Continues for Cape and Islands
HYANNIS – The Cape Cod and Islands regions continue to see drought conditions even as the rest of the state sees some relief. Massachusetts environmental officials have declared the Cape to be at Mild Drought conditions, with the Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket at Significant Drought. “While it is...
fallriverreporter.com
Former Massachusetts firefighter sentenced to probation for role in setting fire to restaurant that injured two firefighters
An 81-year-old man has pleaded guilty to charges that he and two other people set fire to an abandoned restaurant which left two firefighters injured, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz has announced. Friday in Plymouth Superior Court, Alfred Russo of Bourne pleaded guilty to one count of Burning...
Keller: Task force weighing reparations for Black Bostonians faces challenges
BOSTON – City Council members voted last month to form a task force to study how it can provide reparations to Black Bostonians for the city's role in slavery and its legacy of inequality. But action is far from a guarantee. WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller talked to NAACP Boston branch president Tanisha Sullivan about the possibility of reparations gaining traction.Keller pointed out that it is a conversation that has been happening in Boston and nationwide for decades, without much success. One reason for that is that polls have shown the word "reparations" has political toxicity. Still, Sullivan said she is...
WCVB
Busy Cape Cod road shut down after crash rips down utility lines
ORLEANS, Mass. — A busy Cape Cod road was shut down and power impacted in some homes after a crash involving a pickup truck early Sunday morning. According to Orleans, Massachusetts, police, the crash happened near the intersection with Route 6A and Bakers Pond Road, near the Brewster town line.
capecod.com
Two vehicle crash in Wellfleet
WELLFLEET – On Saturday just after 11:30 AM, Wellfleet Police were dispatched to a two car crash at the junction of Route 6 with LeCounts Hollow Rd. No injuries were reported. Wellfleet Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Donaroma’s faces eviction from airport business park
Donaroma’s Nursery and Landscaping Services, owned by Edgartown select board chair Michael Donaroma, in the Martha’s Vineyard Airport Business Park may be facing eviction. During the Thursday afternoon airport commission meeting, airport director Geoff Freeman shared the various issues they have had with Donaroma’s Nursery and Landscaping. Multiple tenants had issues, such as business requirement negligence, inactivity, or a lack of insurance. Airport property manager Kevin Brennan had to work over several years to get things in order, according to Freeman.
Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School student killed in rollover crash in Berkley
TAUNTON, Mass. — Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School Superintendent Alexandre Magalhaes announced on Sunday afternoon that a student was killed in a “tragic automobile crash” early Sunday morning in Berkley, Massachusetts. According to law enforcement sources, the fatal rollover crash occurred around 7:30 a.m. in the area of...
capecod.com
Updated 12:45 PM: As snow continues, multiple crashes reported including FedEx delivery truck rollover on Route 25
WAREHAM – Continued snowfall Monday morning led to a continuation of numerous motor vehicle crashes. Most were “fender benders” with no serious injuries. In Wareham, a FedEx delivery truck overturned on Route 25 eastbound. The driver was not injured. 12:45 PM update: Sandwich officials responded to Greenway...
Massachusetts food truck owner pleads guilty in pandemic fraud case
he owner of a Massachusetts food truck business pleaded guilty to filing fraudulent loan applications to obtain $1.5 million in federal pandemic relief funds, federal prosecutors said.
