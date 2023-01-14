BOSTON – City Council members voted last month to form a task force to study how it can provide reparations to Black Bostonians for the city's role in slavery and its legacy of inequality. But action is far from a guarantee. WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller talked to NAACP Boston branch president Tanisha Sullivan about the possibility of reparations gaining traction.Keller pointed out that it is a conversation that has been happening in Boston and nationwide for decades, without much success. One reason for that is that polls have shown the word "reparations" has political toxicity. Still, Sullivan said she is...

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO