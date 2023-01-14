ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball Superstar Announces Retirement

Today in the basketball world, a prominent star decided to officially hang it up for good. According to ESPN, Minnesota Lynx superstar Maya Moore has officially announced her retirement from the Women's National Basketball Association.
Rudy Gobert (groin) won't return for Timberwolves on Monday

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert will not return Monday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. Gobert is dealing with right groin soreness, which is why he entered the day on a questionable tag. Despite being allowed to start, he has now been ruled out for the rest of the afternoon due to the very same ailment. Naz Reid and Nathan Knight should see more work over the final two and half quarters.
Ohio State football: Recruiting news heating up for OSU

The Ohio State football team and head coach Ryan Day are hitting the recruiting trail hard. The Buckeyes have sent out a slew of offers lately. The Ohio State football team coaches are off to a busy start this offseason as the Buckeyes have offered a bunch of recruits as of late. The latest one, and maybe the most important, came from defensive line coach Larry Johnson who offered five-star prized recruit Elijah Rushing.
