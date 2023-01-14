Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert will not return Monday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. Gobert is dealing with right groin soreness, which is why he entered the day on a questionable tag. Despite being allowed to start, he has now been ruled out for the rest of the afternoon due to the very same ailment. Naz Reid and Nathan Knight should see more work over the final two and half quarters.

8 HOURS AGO