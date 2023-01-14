Read full article on original website
32 small business grants to apply for in 2023
NATIONWIDE – The new year brings new opportunities to start a business, embark on an artistic endeavor or bring a new innovation to life. Here is a compilation of grants and opportunities that young entrepreneurs, small businesses, creative artists, restaurateurs and tech innovators can apply for in 2023.
Catholic Priests Express Concern That There Are Too Many Possessed People To Manage
Catholic priests lament that there are simply too many possessed individuals in the world. The exorcist community in Italy is reportedly at capacity, with some priests reporting daily caseloads in the double digits. The exhausted priests told researchers at Regina Apostolorum's 16th annual exorcism course in Rome that they needed assistance.
Disability benefit assessment proposals are utterly unworkable, says charity
Government plans which could reportedly see disability benefits claimants asked to demonstrate what work they might be able to take have been described as “utterly unworkable” by a charity.Such claimants could continue receiving the payments after they return to employment as part of a drive to get people back into the workforce, according to reports.Under the reforms, the system used to assess eligibility for the sickness benefits could be scrapped, with ministers describing it as a “perverse incentive to prove how sick you are”, The Times newspaper reported.It could be replaced with a process that instead asks claimants to demonstrate...
Revealed: ministers sought Charles’s consent to pass conservation laws affecting his business
The government asked King Charles for permission to pass its post-Brexit “world-leading” Environment Act because laws requiring landowners to enhance conservation could affect his business interests. Environment minister Rebecca Pow wrote to the then Prince of Wales in 2019 to ask if he would accept section seven of...
Grant Shapps says Labour ‘putting lives at risk’ by opposing anti-strike law
Business secretary Grant Shapps has accused Labour and other opposition parties of “putting lives at risk” by planning to vote against the government’s anti-strike legislation. The government is being accused of attempting to “steamroller” through its restrictions on strikes in six key sectors, amid mounting anger over the “spiteful” measure.Labour and the Liberal Democrats oppose the bill, aimed at enforcing minimum levels of service during industrial action. But the former Tory home secretary Priti Patel said the bill did not go far enough and called on the government to widen the list of sectors involved. It came as teachers...
UK government to block Scottish gender reform bill
Rishi Sunak’s government is to block controversial “gender ID” reform laws passed by Holyrood, in a move branded by Nicola Sturgeon as a “full-frontal attack” on the Scottish parliament.Ministers said the bill would have a “chilling” effect on single-sex spaces, including schools, and an adverse on other protections such as equal pay. Different gender recognition regimes north and south of the border would also risk ”more fraudulent or bad faith applications”, the government said,The move led to accusations trans people are being used as a political football and fears that the decision would lead to a rise in...
Whitehall spending ‘tens of millions’ on Rees-Mogg’s bill to scrap EU laws
Opposition MPs call for government rethink on ‘reckless’ plans to rewrite almost 4,000 European regulations
Kenya declares war on millions of birds after they raid crops
Toxic pesticides used to eradicate grain-eating quelea may harm the country’s endangered raptors, say conservationists
The Jewish Press
NGO Demands Sacking Justice Hayut for Breaking Civil Service Protocol in Attacking Minister Levin
The Movement for Governability and Democracy, founded by MK Simcha Rothman (RZ), whose website describes its mission as “maintain the balance between the various elements of democracy in the State of Israel: majority rule, individual rights, governmental fairness, and transparency,” on Thursday filed a complaint with the Commission for Complaints against Judges and the Civil Service Commissioner against Supreme Court President Esther Hayut. The complaint followed Hayut’s speech Thursday evening, in which she openly and harshly attacked Justice Minister Yariv Levin and his legislative reform proposals.
UK government urged to honour pledge to Afghan refugees’ families
Exclusive: Charities and activists call on PM to follow through on pledge to allow families to resettle in UK
Nurses to strike again as ministers prepare to introduce ‘spiteful’ bill
Industrial action also set to escalate in other sectors while government gears up anti-strike legislation
Nurses threaten to double down as NHS strikes reportedly cause Cabinet rift
The Health Secretary has reportedly told unions he wants to persuade the Treasury to offer higher pay rises to NHS workers, while nurses have threatened to double down on strike efforts next month.Unison’s Sara Gorton has revealed that Steve Barclay’s tone has been “very different” in negotiations this week, and he privately told unions he wanted to secure a better pay offer from Number 10, according to The Observer.Ms Gorton told the newspaper that Mr Barclay had “talked about asking us to help make the case to the Treasury for the investment needed”.She added that the Health Secretary appeared willing...
Nurses to stage two more strikes in February as ministers fail to negotiate on pay demands
Nurses have announced that they will escalate their already unprecedented strikes next month, accusing Rishi Sunak’s government of failing to start negotiations on pay for the current financial year.As nurses prepare to walk out again this week, the Royal Colleges of Nurses (RCN) union declared that further industrial action will take place on 6 and 7 February if no progress is made by the end of January.These strikes will involve staff across a huge 73 NHS trusts in England and Wales – far more than the 44 in December and 55 in January, which the union’s general secretary Pat Cullen...
New homes at risk as English local authorities cut housebuilding plans
Nine local authorities pause plans following government’s decision to drop mandatory targets
BBC
Hampshire's council plans 10 new schools in £221m scheme
Ten new schools could be built in Hampshire under plans outlined by the county council. A £221m investment programme aims to create 4,393 school places by 2026 as well as upgrade existing facilities. It said £9m was earmarked for creating spaces for children with special educational needs and disabilities...
Charities and organisations call for social energy tariff
Almost 100 charities and organisations are collectively calling for a social energy tariff to help low-income and vulnerable older and disabled households heat their homes.In an open letter to Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, the group including Age UK, Fair By Design, National Energy Action (NEA) and Scope warn that many older and disabled people, their carers and low-income households, are facing an uncertain future as they grapple with unaffordable energy bills.A survey for Age UK suggests that 24% of over-60s are living in homes which are colder than they would like them to be, rising to 27% for older people with...
rigzone.com
New Green Freeports Expected to Create 75,000 Jobs
The new sites are expected to bring forward an estimated $13.1 billion of private and public investment and create over 75,000 new, high-skilled jobs. The UK and Scottish governments have jointly announced that two new Green Freeports will be established in Inverness and Cromarty Firth and Firth of Forth. Backed...
BBC
University of Manchester students vow to continue protest at rent costs
Students in Manchester who are refusing to pay their rent in protest at high costs have vowed to carry on until "our demands are met". Campaigners said 250 University of Manchester students were cancelling payments and demanding a 30% reduction in rent at halls of residence. They said they were...
BBC
Four councils threaten legal action over devolution
Four councils in Norfolk have threatened legal action against the county council over its plans for devolution. It was the latest stage in a increasingly bitter argument over the government deal to give the county more money and powers in return for a directly-elected council leader. South Norfolk, Broadland, Breckland...
BBC
Home Office Creaton asylum seekers hotel plan has been dropped - MP
A Home Office plan to use a hotel in a village to house asylum seekers has been dropped, an MP has said. Daventry MP Chris Heaton-Harris had opposed the proposal to house up to 400 asylum seekers at Highgate House Hotel in Creaton, Northamptonshire. The Northern Ireland secretary shared correspondence...
